Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 8, 2026) - Steve Hawkins, Chief Executive Officer, LongPoint Asset Management Inc. ("LongPoint ETFs") and Brian Belski, Chief Executive Officer, Humilis Investment Strategies ("Humilis") joined Keith Wu, Head, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to open the market and celebrate the launch of the three new Humilis ETFs:

Humilis North American Tactical Equity Fund (TSX: HBTA)

Humilis North American Dividend Growth ETF (TSX: HBDV)

Humilis Fundamental Opportunities ETF (TSX: HBOP).





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The Humilis ETFs, launched through LongPoint ETFs Partnership Platform, are designed to best encapsulate Humilis' long-term fundamental opinions, themes, and positioning with respect to equity markets, sectors, and industries, and are constructed to provide Canadian investors with core long-term equity holdings of high quality, brand-named companies in both the U.S. and Canada.

Humilis is an independent portfolio advisory firm founded in 2025 on the belief that conviction and humility are not contradictions but are the foundation of disciplined investing.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/291620

Source: Toronto Stock Exchange