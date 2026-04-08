Fidelity Asian Values Plc - Director Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 08

Fidelity Asian Values PLC

Non-Executive Director Declaration

Pursuant to UK Listing Rule 6.4.9R (2), the Company announces that Clare Brady, Chairman of the Company, has been appointed as a Non-executive Director of JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc with effect from 15 May 2026.

George Bayer

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

08 April 2026

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