Fidelity Asian Values Plc - Director Declaration
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 08
Fidelity Asian Values PLC
Non-Executive Director Declaration
Pursuant to UK Listing Rule 6.4.9R (2), the Company announces that Clare Brady, Chairman of the Company, has been appointed as a Non-executive Director of JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc with effect from 15 May 2026.
George Bayer
For and on behalf of FIL Investments International
Company Secretary
08 April 2026
0 20 7961 4240
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