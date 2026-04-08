Vacarya Reaches 400 Short-Term Rental Properties Across North America

The milestone reflects Vacarya's growth as a company that helps operators enter short-term rentals without buying property, then launch with brand and infrastructure already behind them.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / April 8, 2026 / Vacarya, a hospitality company operating across the United States and Canada, today announced that it has reached 400 short-term rental properties, and has now grown to more than 100 operators nationwide.

The milestone marks Vacarya's continued expansion across North America and underscores a long-standing imbalance in hospitality: The short-term rental industry has traditionally been dominated by large hotel brands, institutional players, and well-capitalized groups, making it difficult for smaller independent operators to enter the market in any serious way.

Vacarya sources, sets up, and launches short-term rental units for operators through a leasing-based model, allowing them to enter the market without buying property upfront. It then provides the branding and infrastructure behind those units, giving independent operators a stronger foundation from day one.

While individual operators have long been able to participate in short-term rentals through platforms like Airbnb, they have typically done so without the brand, support, and operational backbone that larger hotel players leverage to compete at a higher level. Vacarya's model is built around closing that gap.

"Independent operators have been able to enter short-term rentals for years, but the industry itself has long belonged to the bigger players," said Aiden Weir, Co-Founder of Vacarya. "What we have built lowers the barrier to entry through leasing, then gives operators the brand and infrastructure to be competitive from day one. This milestone matters because it proves that as more of the world becomes automated and AI-driven, travelers are gravitating toward stays that feel more personal and human. They just do not want to give up the consistency and quality larger hospitality brands are known for."

About Vacarya:

Vacarya is a hospitality company serving individuals looking to enter the short-term rental industry. Through a leasing-based model, the company sources, builds, and launches short-term rental units for their operators without requiring property ownership, then provides the branding, infrastructure, and ongoing support designed to help them compete from day one and continue growing over time. Vacarya currently spans 400 short-term rental properties and more than 100 operators nationwide.

Contact Information:

Vacarya

Aiden Weir

reservations@stayvacarya.com

www.hostvacarya.com

www.stayvacarya.com

SOURCE: Vacarya Academy LP

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/vacarya-reaches-400-short-term-rental-properties-across-north-america-1155262