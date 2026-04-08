PriceLabs inc: PriceLabs Launches Revenue Accelerator, Transforming from Dynamic Pricing Engine to Complete Revenue Growth Platform

Revenue management platform PriceLabs has announced its new Revenue Accelerator release

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / April 8, 2026 / Revenue management platform, PriceLabs , today announced its new Revenue Accelerator release , a major platform upgrade that expands its capabilities from a dynamic pricing engine into a complete revenue growth platform.

The update introduces new decision-support tools, proactive forecasting capabilities, and performance reporting designed to help property managers manage the entire revenue lifecycle. This includes improving listing visibility, identifying revenue opportunities, and communicating performance clearly to property owners.

While PriceLabs continuously refines its award-winning Hyper Local Pulse, the most advanced hyperlocal pricing algorithm, the Revenue Accelerator introduces new structural tools that support more strategic decision-making alongside automated pricing.

Empowering Improved Revenue Strategy

The Revenue Accelerator release is designed to empower property managers to strategically set pricing rules, using human judgment combined with algorithmic processing to optimize revenue across the business.

Setting a base price requires strategic human oversight, especially for new listings or demanding owners. To support this, the update introduces the AI-assisted Market-Driven Base Price Helper, which evaluates a listing's unique profile, amenities, reviews, and quality signals to optimize its starting point against local competition.

Property managers also need to take calculated risks to grow, but the fear of portfolio-wide errors often creates hesitation. Group-Level Preview Prices allow managers to simulate pricing rules and visualize the impact on individual listings and portfolios as a whole before pushing them live.

Simultaneously, the new Safety Minimum Price acts as an automated floor, protecting profit margins so managers can get bookings with prices at least as good as the year before.

Improving Search Visibility and Booking Opportunities

Even the most highly-optimized price can't secure a booking if the property isn't visible in searches. To help managers fix what is hindering their search ranking, the enhanced Listing Optimizer now tracks Airbnb visibility compared to local competitors over time, showing exactly how content updates, such as property descriptions and images, improve search standing.

When paired with the Min Stay Recommendation Engine, which analyzes market behavior to automatically flex stay rules and fill unbooked orphan nights, operators can seamlessly unblock hidden calendar revenue that pricing adjustments alone might miss.

Together, these tools help operators capture bookings that may be missed through pricing adjustments alone.

Proactive Forecasting and Owner Reporting

The Revenue Accelerator also introduces forecasting and goal-setting tools designed to help property managers plan more proactively.

These features allow operators to identify potential revenue gaps in advance and adjust strategies before demand shifts impact performance.

To support business growth, the updated Revenue Estimator Pro generates revenue projections using data from major booking platforms. Property managers can use these insights when pitching to potential property owners.

PriceLabs has also introduced Owner Analytics, a new product which converts operational performance data into structured reports in moments, thanks to AI. These reports help managers explain pricing decisions and demonstrate revenue performance to key stakeholders.

Richie Khandelwal, Co-Founder of PriceLabs, commented: "We know that algorithms don't run property management companies; people do. Our algorithm is the smartest in the industry, but managers still want to balance market data against specific owner demands and aggressive growth targets. The Revenue Accelerator release gives them the ultimate decision-support system to safely test bold pricing strategies, improve their search visibility, and proactively plan their revenue so they can confidently delight and retain their clients."

Revenue Accelerator is now available to PriceLabs users globally.

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Notes to editors

Press contact:

press@pricelabs.co

About PriceLabs

PriceLabs is a revenue management platform designed for all short- and mid-term accommodation, from vacation rentals to hotels, campgrounds, aparthotels and serviced apartments. Since 2014, PriceLabs has helped property managers optimise their pricing strategies using AI-driven automation, market data insights, and flexible customization. PriceLabs currently prices over 600,000 listings globally. Learn more at pricelabs.co .

SOURCE: PriceLabs inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/travel/pricelabs-launches-revenue-accelerator-transforming-from-dynamic-pricing-engine-to-complete-1155884