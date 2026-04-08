EPB Group Berhad: EPB Proposed for Main Market Transfer Listing

KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / April 8, 2026 / EPB Group Berhad("EPB"), and its group of companies (the "Group"), an established one-stop food processing and packaging machinery solutions provider, has proposed a transfer of its listing from the ACE Market to the Main Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad ("Bursa Securities")("Proposed Transfer"), marking a significant milestone in the Company's corporate evolution. In conjunction with the Proposed Transfer, the Company has also announced that it will undertake proposed amendments to its Constitution to align with the Main Market Listing Requirements ("Proposed Amendments").

EPB Group Berhad

The Proposed Amendments are primarily technical in nature and are intended to align the Company's Constitution with the Main Market Listing Requirements of Bursa Securities, in preparation for the Proposed Transfer. These include updates to definitions within the Constitution, such as references to the applicable listing requirements framework, as well as refinements to governance-related provisions in line with Main Market standards.

In addition, the amendments introduce enhancements to corporate governance practices, including provisions relating to the tenure of independent directors, where continued service beyond nine years is subject to a maximum of twelve years, subject to shareholders' approval via a two-tier voting process, in accordance with the Malaysian Code on Corporate Governance.

The Proposed Amendments form a necessary step in enabling EPB's transition to the Main Market, which is expected to strengthen the Company's corporate profile, enhance investor accessibility, and broaden its appeal to a wider base of institutional investors.

Mr. Yeoh Chee Min, Managing Director of EPB Group Berhad, commented, "The Proposed Transfer to the Main Market represents a natural progression for EPB as we continue to scale our business and strengthen our regional presence. These amendments ensure that our governance framework remains aligned with higher regulatory standards, reflecting our commitment to transparency, accountability and long-term value creation."

The Proposed Amendments is subject to shareholders' approval at an Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") scheduled to be held on 8 April 2026 at Mertajam Hall, Holiday Inn & Suites Penang Prai, Pulau Pinang. The Proposed Amendments and the Proposed Transfer are inter-conditional and will take effect upon EPB's successful transfer to the Main Market of Bursa Securities.

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About EPB Group Berhad and its group of companies ("EPB Group")

Since EPB Group Berhad ("EPB") and its group of companies (the "Group") inception in 1992, EPB Group has established itself as an experienced player in the food processing and packaging machinery industry in Malaysia. Starting with trading manual packaging machines, EPB Group has grown and diversified its offerings to include comprehensive solutions such as the design, customisation, fabrication, integration, and automation of production lines specifically for the food manufacturing and processing sectors. Additionally, EPB Group has expanded into trading of cellulose casings and manufacturing and trading of flexible packaging materials, enhancing its portfolio to cater to the dynamic needs of the food industry. Known for its dedication to innovation, customer-centric solutions, and operational excellence, EPB Group continues to strengthen its position in the market, driven by a commitment to advancing food processing and packaging technologies and expanding its presence both locally and regionally.

For more information, visit https://epb.group/

Issued By: Swan Consultancy Sdn. Bhd. on behalf of EPB Group Berhad

For more information, please contact:

Jazzmin Wan

Email: j.wan@swanconsultancy.biz

Qian Yu Chow

Email: s.chow@swanconsultancy.biz

SOURCE: EPB Group Berhad

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/paper-and-packaging/epb-proposed-for-main-market-transfer-listing-1155935