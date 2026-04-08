Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 08.04.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Oregen Energy baut Position aus - während Öl bei $96 konsolidiert und Namibias Mega-Ölboom weiter eskaliert
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
08.04.2026 17:02 Uhr
197 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

EPB Group Berhad: EPB Proposed for Main Market Transfer Listing

KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / April 8, 2026 / EPB Group Berhad("EPB"), and its group of companies (the "Group"), an established one-stop food processing and packaging machinery solutions provider, has proposed a transfer of its listing from the ACE Market to the Main Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad ("Bursa Securities")("Proposed Transfer"), marking a significant milestone in the Company's corporate evolution. In conjunction with the Proposed Transfer, the Company has also announced that it will undertake proposed amendments to its Constitution to align with the Main Market Listing Requirements ("Proposed Amendments").

EPB Group Berhad

The Proposed Amendments are primarily technical in nature and are intended to align the Company's Constitution with the Main Market Listing Requirements of Bursa Securities, in preparation for the Proposed Transfer. These include updates to definitions within the Constitution, such as references to the applicable listing requirements framework, as well as refinements to governance-related provisions in line with Main Market standards.

In addition, the amendments introduce enhancements to corporate governance practices, including provisions relating to the tenure of independent directors, where continued service beyond nine years is subject to a maximum of twelve years, subject to shareholders' approval via a two-tier voting process, in accordance with the Malaysian Code on Corporate Governance.

The Proposed Amendments form a necessary step in enabling EPB's transition to the Main Market, which is expected to strengthen the Company's corporate profile, enhance investor accessibility, and broaden its appeal to a wider base of institutional investors.

Mr. Yeoh Chee Min, Managing Director of EPB Group Berhad, commented, "The Proposed Transfer to the Main Market represents a natural progression for EPB as we continue to scale our business and strengthen our regional presence. These amendments ensure that our governance framework remains aligned with higher regulatory standards, reflecting our commitment to transparency, accountability and long-term value creation."

The Proposed Amendments is subject to shareholders' approval at an Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") scheduled to be held on 8 April 2026 at Mertajam Hall, Holiday Inn & Suites Penang Prai, Pulau Pinang. The Proposed Amendments and the Proposed Transfer are inter-conditional and will take effect upon EPB's successful transfer to the Main Market of Bursa Securities.

###

About EPB Group Berhad and its group of companies ("EPB Group")

Since EPB Group Berhad ("EPB") and its group of companies (the "Group") inception in 1992, EPB Group has established itself as an experienced player in the food processing and packaging machinery industry in Malaysia. Starting with trading manual packaging machines, EPB Group has grown and diversified its offerings to include comprehensive solutions such as the design, customisation, fabrication, integration, and automation of production lines specifically for the food manufacturing and processing sectors. Additionally, EPB Group has expanded into trading of cellulose casings and manufacturing and trading of flexible packaging materials, enhancing its portfolio to cater to the dynamic needs of the food industry. Known for its dedication to innovation, customer-centric solutions, and operational excellence, EPB Group continues to strengthen its position in the market, driven by a commitment to advancing food processing and packaging technologies and expanding its presence both locally and regionally.

For more information, visit https://epb.group/

Issued By: Swan Consultancy Sdn. Bhd. on behalf of EPB Group Berhad

For more information, please contact:

Jazzmin Wan
Email: j.wan@swanconsultancy.biz

Qian Yu Chow
Email: s.chow@swanconsultancy.biz

SOURCE: EPB Group Berhad



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/paper-and-packaging/epb-proposed-for-main-market-transfer-listing-1155935

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.