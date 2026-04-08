Analysis from Wiki-Solar finds the world's 33 largest utility-scale solar markets had a cumulative capacity of 1,008 GWac by the end of last year.The world's large-scale solar capacity surpassed 1 TWac in 2025, according to analysis from PV data consultancy Wiki-Solar. Wiki-Solar's database of utility-scale solar, consisting of projects 4 MWac and larger, now covers 23,285 projects across the 33 leading countries for large-scale solar, which together account for 1,008 GWac as of the final quarter of last year. These countries represent around 92% of the world's total, according to Wiki-Solar's ...

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