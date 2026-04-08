Brazil's National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) has authorized a 5 MWh battery system co-located with a solar plant, setting a regulatory precedent for integrated storage.From ESS News Brazil's Aneel has granted the country's first authorization for a co-located battery energy storage system (BESS) linked to a solar generation facility, marking a regulatory milestone for the domestic storage market. The system is connected to the Sol de Brotas 7 photovoltaic plant in Uibaí, Bahia, owned by Statkraft. The broader Sol de Brotas complex is also authorized to share transmission infrastructure ...

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