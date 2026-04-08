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PR Newswire
08.04.2026 17:12 Uhr
132 Leser
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Tradewind Finance Extends Client Facility to $50 Million Within 48 Hours to Support Middle East Trade Amid Strait of Hormuz Disruption

With roughly 30 percent of global hydrocarbon flows normally passing through the Strait, the near-total blockage has forced widespread rerouting, adding weeks of transit time and significantly raising freight and insurance costs. At the same time, credit insurers are reducing political risk coverage in the region, and buyers are increasingly requesting payment terms of 30 to 120 days. The combined effect is a sharp increase in the working capital requirements of exporters active in the region.

In response, Tradewind has accelerated its facility review process for affected clients and is accommodating extended payment terms, providing cash advances within days of shipment so exporters do not have to choose between maintaining trade relationships and protecting their cash flow. The company continues to onboard new exporters from and into the Middle East at a time when many providers are tightening their criteria.

"Our clients require a financing partner that responds at the pace of disruption, not the pace of a traditional credit cycle," said Ansgar Hütten, Executive Director at Tradewind Finance. "Scaling a facility from 45 to 50 million dollars in this timeframe is exactly the kind of responsiveness this environment demands, and it reflects how our teams on the ground operate when conditions get difficult."

With more than 25 years of active operations in the Middle East and South Asia, Tradewind's local teams have long supported exporters across the region. Past experience through volatile periods, including the early days of COVID-19, guides the company's current response: stay present, stay flexible, and keep underwriting trade when others step away.

About Tradewind Finance
Tradewind Finance is a global trade finance company with over 25 years of experience in export factoring, supply chain finance, and structured trade solutions. With offices and partners in more than 14 countries, Tradewind helps exporters and importers manage cash flow, transfer buyer credit risk, and grow their international business.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2263763/5906028/Tradewind_Finance_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tradewind-finance-extends-client-facility-to-50-million-within-48-hours-to-support-middle-east-trade-amid-strait-of-hormuz-disruption-302737123.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
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