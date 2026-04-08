Amateur Athletic Union: Tatyana McFadden Wins 96th AAU Sullivan Award

McFadden becomes the second Paralympian to win the award in its 96-year history

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / April 8, 2026 / The most decorated U.S. Paralympic Track and Field athlete, Tatyana McFadden, is the winner of the 96th AAU Sullivan Award. McFadden joins Jessica Long as the only Paralympians to win in the award's 96-year history.

The 22-time Paralympic medalist was presented with this prestigious award during a special ceremony on Tuesday, April 7 at the New York Athletic Club. The ceremony was broadcasted live on AAU-branded streaming platform, AAU+.

"I hope to be remembered as part of the change in the Paralympic community and the marathon community, bringing equality to the games and communities," said Tatyana McFadden. "Sports have such a big power and voice."

During her illustrious career, McFadden has accumulated 16 World Championships, 24 total World Champion medals, and 24 Abbott World Marathon Major wins. Her Paralympic Games collection of medals includes 8 gold, 9 silver, and 5 bronze medals, with her most recent being won in Paris during the 2024 Paralympic Games. Adding to her legacy, McFadden has also broken the NYC Marathon course record and won the Boston Marathon in 2018.

The AAU Sullivan Award has been presented annually by the Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) since 1930 to the most outstanding athlete at the collegiate, Olympic, or similar elite level in the United States. In addition to athletic excellence, the AAU Sullivan Award recognizes the qualities of leadership, citizenship, character, and sportsmanship on and off the playing surface.

McFadden is a beacon of hope for so many athletes of the next generation. McFadden's advocacy led to the Marlyand Fitness and Athletics Equite for Students with Disabilities Act in 2008, also known as "Tatyana's Law," ensuring equal athletic opportunities for disabled students.

"We are honored and humbled to be in the presence of one of the greatest of all time," said Jo Mirza, AAU President. "Tatyana McFadden is an incredible addition of the AAU Sullivan Award's legacy. She showcases what this award is truly all about."

The other top finalists for this year's class included Olympic Figure Skating gold medalist Alysa Liu, University of Connecticut Basketball star Azzi Fudd, Navy Football captain Blake Horvath, Purdue University Basketball record holder Braden Smith, Indiana University Football National Champion Fernando Mendoza, Olympic Alpine Skiing great Mikaela Shiffrin, University of Pittsburgh Volleyball standout Olivia Babcock, and USA Wrestling champion Zahid Valencia.

Photo and video of the ceremony courtesy of the Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) and AAU+ can be found here.

Previous winners Jackie Joyner-Kersee (1986), Charlie Ward (1993), Sarah Hughes (2002) and Jessica Long (2006) were also on hand to help celebrate the newest winner of one of the oldest athletic awards in the country.

Prior recipients of the prestigious AAU Sullivan Award include Olympians Michael Phelps (swimming, 2003) and Shawn Johnson (gymnastics, 2008), basketball star Caitlin Clark (Basketball, 2023), Track and Field icon Carl Lewis (Track, 1981), and Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning (football, 1997). A full list of recipients can be found here.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Troy MacNeill, AAU Marketing & Public Relations Manager

o: 407-828-3055 | c: 407-280-5110 | tmacneill@aausports.org

ABOUT THE AAU:

The Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) is one of the largest, non-profit, volunteer sports event organizations in the country. As a multi-sport organization, the AAU is dedicated exclusively to the promotion and development of amateur sports programs. Founded in 1888 to establish standards and uniformity in sports, the AAU philosophy of "Sports For All, Forever" is now shared by nearly a million members and 150,000 volunteers across 45 sports programs and 55 U.S. districts. For more information, visit www.aausports.org.

SOURCE: Amateur Athletic Union

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/tatyana-mcfadden-wins-96th-aau-sullivan-award-1155954