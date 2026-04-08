Germany's revised VDE standard enables simplified registration of larger plug-in photovoltaic systems and storage, removing previous capacity limits for self-installation. Deutschland A new German grid standard is opening the door to significantly larger plug-in PV systems that can be installed and registered without an electrician, according to industry participants. The update to VDE-AR-N 4105:2026-03 introduces a simplified connection process for small generation systems with inverter output of up to 800 VA. Under the new rules, this process applies to PV systems above 2,000 Wp, systems with ...

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