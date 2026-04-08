Sports Replay Now, Inc.: Sports Replay Now Bringing Professional Level Film Room & Analytics to Every Dedicated Coach, Player, League, and Team in America

SRN Launches to Disrupt Youth Athletics with Affordable, Next-Generation Film Room That Levels the Playing Field for the $45 Billion Youth Sports Industry - at $159.99 a Year

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / April 8, 2026 / Sports Replay Now (SRN) today officially launched its next-generation performance intelligence platform to a national audience, giving coaches, athletes, and teams of every size access to professional-grade film, analytics, and coaching tools purpose-built to be accessible to low funded and funded programs alike.

Designed from the ground up for the $45 billion youth sports industry and its more than 1.6 million teams, SRN removes long-standing barriers to access, delivering near-unlimited 4K/60fps video storage, real-time play tagging, custom stat tracking, and instant team sharing - all for $159.99 per year. No tiered pricing. No hidden fees. No friction.

"For decades, elite video tools were locked behind high costs and clunky systems," said Aaron Casillas, SRN Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer. "The difference between a good and great performance ecosystem is where coaches, parents, and athletes all operate with the same visual truth. SRN puts some of the most powerful film and coaching tools on the planet in the hands of every coach, every player, and every family."

SRN owns its hardware infrastructure, avoiding the cloud storage fees that competitors pass on to customers. The result is a fully-featured, professional-grade platform available to any team - youth, high school, or club - at a fraction of the cost of legacy solutions.

SRN is a performance intelligence platform that transforms passive game footage into an active development engine:

Upload 4K/60fps game film in seconds via drag-and-drop - no technical setup required

Build and upload your own plays, then connect them directly to your game footage so athletes can study both visuals and strategy side-by-side

Tag plays, draw diagrams, and add coaching notes directly on film

Build custom stat tables tailored to any sport and any coaching system

Share full games or precision-cut clips via text link or QR code - no player login required

Create individual athlete highlight reels with a built-in highlight maker

Track player and team performance across full seasons with a continuous development archive

Universal to all sports

Coaches, athletes, and parents operate within a shared visual ecosystem - watching the same film, reinforcing the same goals, and accelerating development at every level.

$159.99/year: All features included. No tiering, no surprises

1,480 hours of storage: Equivalent to up to 600 full game films at 4K/60fps

Zero login barriers: Athletes and parents can access the film instantly via a link or QR code

Own your data: SRN owns its hardware, with no Amazon-style cloud fees passed to customers

30-day money-back guarantee: The first month is effectively free

Migration support: SRN will help transfer your entire film library.

Sports Replay Now is available immediately at www.sportsreplaynow.com. Teams can sign up, request a live demo, or contact the company directly at win@sportsreplaynow.com. Use code WIN15 for 15% off at signup.

ABOUT SPORTS REPLAY NOW

Sports Replay Now is a collaborative performance intelligence platform built for coaches, teams, and players at every level of the game. By owning its own hardware infrastructure, SRN delivers professional-grade 4K/60fps video storage, intelligent tagging, play diagramming, custom analytics, and instant sharing at an industry-leading price of $159.99 per year - with no hidden fees, no enterprise gatekeeping, and no friction. SRN's mission is to democratize access to the tools that build smarter, faster, more confident athletes - for every team, in every sport, in every community across America.

MEDIA CONTACT

Bryan A. Kirsch

bryan@relativeconsultants.com

win@sportsreplaynow.com

www.sportsreplaynow.com

SOURCE: Sports Replay Now, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/sports-replay-now-bringing-professional-level-film-room-and-analyt-1155960