Lanman Spinal Neurosurgery: Drs. Todd H. Lanman and Joel S. Beckett Perform First Clinical Case Using Newly FDA-Approved Synergy Disc

Beverly Hills spine surgeons complete three-level cervical disc replacement following recent FDA approval of motion-preserving technology

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESS Newswire / April 8, 2026 / Todd H. Lanman, MD, and Joel S. Beckett, MD have performed the first post-approval case using the newly FDA-approved Synergy Disc, marking an early clinical milestone for the motion-preserving cervical disc technology.

The procedure was performed on Monday at the Advanced Surgery Center of Beverly Hills five weeks after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Premarket Approval (PMA) for the Synergy Disc for single-level cervical disc replacement from C3-C7.

The patient, a 47-year-old man, presented with progressive neck pain, arm pain, and weakness in the setting of spinal cord compression and severe nerve root compression with associated bone spur formation. After failing conservative management, the patient was taken to surgery for a three-level cervical disc replacement to decompress the spinal cord, relieve nerve compression, and remove osteophytic pathology.

"This case reflects the continued evolution of motion-preserving spine surgery," said Dr. Lanman. "The ability to address complex pathology while preserving motion is central to how we think about treating cervical degenerative disease."

Dr. Beckett added, "With the recent FDA approval of the Synergy Disc, we now have access to a technology designed not only to preserve motion but also to support segmental alignment. That combination is important as we continue to refine surgical decision-making in cervical spine care."

The Synergy Disc is a motion-preserving artificial cervical disc developed by Synergy Spine Solutions and engineered with a lordotic polyethylene core designed to maintain and restore physiologic alignment while allowing controlled motion. The Synergy Disc is the only artificial cervical disc currently available that combines motion preservation with intentional alignment correction in a single device. The device recently demonstrated superiority to anterior cervical discectomy and fusion (ACDF) in a U.S. Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) clinical trial.

The patient is recovering well following surgery with early reduction in pain. Neurologic recovery will be assessed over time as healing progresses.

This first U.S. case represents an early step in the clinical adoption of the Synergy Disc, with broader utilization expected as surgeons gain experience with the newly approved technology.

About Dr. Todd Lanman

Todd Lanman, MD has over three decades of experience as a spinal neurosurgeon and has spent the last 25 years practicing spine surgery in Beverly Hills. In addition to being a world-renowned spinal surgeon, Dr. Lanman has also had 11 spinal surgeries including spinal fusions and artificial disc replacements. Because of these experiences as surgeon and as patient, Dr. Lanman brings a unique perspective to his surgical practice.

About Dr. Joel S. Beckett

Joel S. Beckett, MD is a board-certified, dual fellowship-trained neurosurgeon specializing in complex spinal reconstruction, artificial disc replacement, and motion-preserving spine surgery. Educated at Yale, trained at UCLA, and refined at the Cleveland Clinic, Dr. Beckett combines rigorous academic training with advanced surgical technique. He is a former Director of Neurosurgical Spinal Oncology at UCLA and has authored more than 50 scientific publications, including work in AI-enhanced imaging and surgical planning.

About Lanman Spinal Neurosurgery

Lanman Spinal Neurosurgery is committed to improving patients' quality of life by relieving pain and restoring spinal motion. The Beverly Hills practice has been at the leading edge of spine health for the past quarter of a century. Lanman Spinal Neurosurgery has and continues to pioneer artificial disc replacement and fusion revision surgeries to help neck and back pain sufferers live their best lives.

About Beckett NeuroSpine

Beckett NeuroSpine is a specialty spine practice dedicated to the comprehensive treatment of spine disorders including complex and reconstructive spinal conditions. Led by dual fellowship-trained neurosurgeon Joel S. Beckett, MD, the practice emphasizes motion-preserving and minimally invasive techniques whenever appropriate while providing full spectrum spine care. Beckett NeuroSpine integrates advanced surgical planning, modern imaging technologies, and a patient-centered approach to deliver individualized treatment and restore function for patients with both routine and complex spinal pathology.

About Synergy Spine Solutions

The vision of Synergy Spine Solutions is to identify and commercialize innovative spine technologies that help surgeons improve their patients' quality of life and advance the standard of care. The company's flagship product, the Synergy Disc, is the only device designed to restore both motion and alignment to the spine. For more information, visit www.synergyspinesolutions.com .

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SOURCE: Lanman Spinal Neurosurgery

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/drs.-todd-h.-lanman-and-joel-s.-beckett-perform-first-clinical-case-u-1155950