Targeting over 7.5 million visitors by 2027

Regulatory News:

An immediately accretive strategic acquisition

Mercialys (Paris:MERY) has acquired, from a private investor, a retail park adjacent to its Shop•Park Toulouse Fenouillet. This transaction further strengthens its control over the site and enhances its value creation potential.

The acquired asset, comprising the buildings and associated parking areas, totals more than 8,200 sqm of GLA and includes six mid-sized retail units, fully let to leading brands such as Nike, Picard, Centrakor and Maxi Zoo. Its central location within the Shop•Park perimeter makes it an immediate driver of both commercial and operational performance.

The €18.0 million acquisition price (including transfer tax) delivers an immediate yield significantly above Mercialys' portfolio average appraisal yield.

Consolidating the site's leadership in northern Toulouse

This acquisition forms part of a broader project aimed at accelerating the site's momentum. It is being carried out alongside the ongoing redevelopment of the site's historic section, with the objective of significantly expanding the offering of mid-sized units featuring highly sought-after brands.

Full ownership of the site, which extends over more than 200,000 sqm, will enable Mercialys to further optimize asset management, strengthen its leasing strategy and enhance the overall retail offering, supporting sustainable value creation.

Supported by a particularly dynamic economic and demographic environment, Toulouse being one of the most attractive major metropolitan areas in France, Mercialys aims to establish Shop•Park Fenouillet as the leading retail destination in the metropolitan area by 2027, with annual footfall exceeding 7.5 million visitors.

Shop•Park Toulouse: a high-growth asset

Shop•Park Toulouse is one of the main retail hubs in the Toulouse metropolitan area and fully reflects the transformation strategy implemented by Mercialys over the past decade.

Ongoing investments have enabled a significant expansion of the retail offering, now comprising 130 stores. Over the past 10 years, footfall has more than tripled, increasing from 2.1 million to over 6.6 million visitors. The site now holds a co-leading position within the Toulouse metropolitan area.

As part of this transaction, Mercialys was advised by SCREEB Notary Office, ARSENE TAXAND on tax matters and HALDIS for technical due diligence. The seller was advised by PASCUAL and Associés Notary Office.

This press release is available on www.mercialys.com.

About Mercialys

Mercialys is one of France's leading real estate companies. It is specialized in the holding, management and transformation of retail spaces, anticipating consumer trends, on its own behalf and for third parties. At December 31, 2025, Mercialys had a real estate portfolio valued at Euro 3.0 billion (including transfer taxes) with an annualized rental base of Euro 178.6 million. Mercialys has been listed on the stock market since October 12, 2005 (ticker: MERY) and has "SIIC" real estate investment trust (REIT) tax status. Part of the SBF 120 and Euronext Paris Compartment A, it had 93,886,501 shares outstanding at December 31, 2025.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements regarding future events, trends, projects or targets. These forward-looking statements are subject to identified and unidentified risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Please refer to Mercialys' Universal Registration Document available at www.mercialys.com for the year ended December 31, 2025 for more details regarding certain factors, risks and uncertainties that could affect Mercialys' business. Mercialys makes no undertaking in any form to publish updates or adjustments to these forward-looking statements, nor to report new information, new future events or any other circumstances that might cause these statements to be revised.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260408410029/en/

Contacts:

Analyst and investor contact

Olivier Pouteau

Tel: +33 (0)6 30 13 27 31

Email: opouteau@mercialys.com