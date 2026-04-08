Zoe Financial Named 2026 Winner and Joins FinTech Global's Annual 'WealthTech 100' List

Zoe Financial earned a spot on FinTech Global's annual 'WealthTech 100' list for innovation in wealth management technology.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / April 8, 2026 / Zoe Financial , an all-in-one digital wealth platform and modern TAMP that works to improve the wealth management experience for financial advisors and clients, announced today that it has been selected as a WealthTech 100 Company of 2026. The award program was conducted by FinTech Global , an industry information services organization that recognizes innovative wealth management technology providers across the globe with its annual WealthTech 100 list.

"Technology has become a non-negotiable within wealth management, becoming an important differentiator," said FinTech Global CEO Richard Sachar. "Firms are searching the market for the right solutions that can help them grow and retain clients. The companies included in the 2026 WealthTech100 are playing a crucial role in helping the industry adapt, providing the technology that will define the future of wealth management."*

FinTech Global's research team assessed more than 1,300 companies across the WealthTech ecosystem to produce its annual WealthTech100 list. Selection criteria included innovation, industry impact, and capacity to scale. As the number of technology providers in the market continues to grow, the WealthTech100 list aims to guide wealth managers and firm decision makers to the companies driving meaningful change in the sector.

"Zoe is proud to innovate and grow within a constantly evolving wealth management industry," said Andres Garcia-Amaya, CFA, Founder and CEO of Zoe Financial. "Growing and protecting client wealth shapes every decision we make, from how we structure the business to the products we build. We're excited about our inclusion as a WealthTech 100 company as it emphasizes the level of service we are able to provide to advisors and clients alike."

The full WealthTech100 list, along with detailed profiles of each company, is available to download for free at www.WealthTech100.com.

For an in-depth look at the Zoe Wealth Platform, schedule a demo here .

About Zoe Financial

Zoe is the wealth platform with the mission to help grow and protect clients' wealth. Zoe's platform brings account opening, funding, automated rebalancing, tax-loss harvesting, direct indexing, and commission-free fractional trading** into one cohesive advisory experience. Learn more at https://zoefinancial.com/

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Disclosures:

Zoe Financial, Inc. ("Zoe Financial") is an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. Zoe Financial provides investment advisory services and access to independent registered investment advisers through its platform. Learn more about Zoe Financial on the SEC's Investment Adviser Public Disclosure website. The information provided by Zoe Financial is for educational and informational purposes only and should not be construed as personalized investment advice or as an offer to buy or sell any security. All investments involve risk, including possible loss of principal. The information in the visuals is for illustrative purposes only, and does not represent an actual user's account, balance, or return. Zoe Financial does not provide tax or legal advice.

The 'WealthTech 100 Company' award was granted by FinTech Global on April 8, 2026. Over 1,300 companies were evaluated for inclusion in the list. The award evaluated Zoe Financial's technology platform and business model, not the investment performance of any client account. Zoe Financial did not pay a fee to participate. For methodology details, visit https://fintech.global/wealthtech100/ .

* Richard Sachar is the CEO of FinTech Global, the organization that administered the awards program. Neither Mr. Sachar nor FinTech Global received compensation from Zoe Financial in exchange for this statement. This statement reflects FinTech Global's opinion and does not represent the experience of any Zoe Financial client.

** 'Commission-free' means Zoe Financial does not charge a separate commission on fractional trades executed through the platform. Other costs, including advisory fees, fund expenses, and potential market spreads, may still apply. See Zoe Financial's Form ADV Part 2A for full fee disclosure.

Contact Information

Sofia Pedraza

press@zoefin.com

(213) 325-6697

SOURCES: Zoe Financial

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/zoe-financial-named-2026-winner-and-joins-fintech-globals-annual-wea-1155949