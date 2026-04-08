Cobalt, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 8, 2026) - Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc. (TSXV: NTH) (OTCQB: CCWOF) (FSE: QN3) ("Nord" or the "Company") has retained T Engineering Inc. ("T Engineering"), to advance near-term silver recovery from tailings across the Company's recently expanded Gowganda-Castle district land package. The engagement follows Nord's completion, on March 31, 2026, of its acquisition of four mining leases in the Gowganda Silver Camp, which consolidated the most productive ground in the historical district. With a regulatory fast-track pathway for tailings recovery in Ontario, Nord is positioning to convert legacy resources into near-term production.

Management Commentary

"The addition of the adjoining mining leases to the Castle Mine holdings is transformative for the Company, adding key tailings deposits and underground infrastructure to our existing high-grade silver position," stated Frank J. Basa, P.Eng., President and CEO. "The Gowganda Camp produced over 60 million ounces of silver before low prices shut it down. At today's prices, the district's remaining resources represent a fundamentally different economic proposition, and retaining T Engineering positions us to move forward on it."

T Engineering Scope of Services

Services under the engagement include:

Multidisciplinary engineering support across process, mechanical, civil, structural, electrical, and automation disciplines, together with project management, procurement, and financial analysis;

Engagement of a third-party consultant, subject to Nord's approval, to design tailings storage infrastructure and provide geotechnical services; and

Pilot-scale testing and process validation at T Engineering's in-house laboratory in Sudbury, Ontario, equipped for particle size distribution, rheology, thickening and filtration testing, and other analytical work conducted to ASTM standards, to support scale-up and optimize recovery performance for both gravity and hydrometallurgical circuits.

Consolidated District Highlights

Historical Tailings Resource: The recently acquired Gowganda mining leases host a historical resource estimate (1) of approximately 1,940,000 tonnes grading 47.5 g/t silver, containing an estimated 2,960,000 ounces of silver.

The recently acquired Gowganda mining leases host a historical resource estimate of approximately 1,940,000 tonnes grading 47.5 g/t silver, containing an estimated 2,960,000 ounces of silver. District-Scale Consolidation: The acquisition brings Nord's total consolidated lease area to 789.7 hectares, encompassing eight past-production shafts across the Gowganda-Castle district. The acquired leases include three of the five largest past-producing mines in the Gowganda Camp, including the Miller Lake-O'Brien complex, which alone produced approximately 42 million ounces of silver (OGS R175, McIlwaine, 1978).

The acquisition brings Nord's total consolidated lease area to 789.7 hectares, encompassing eight past-production shafts across the Gowganda-Castle district. The acquired leases include three of the five largest past-producing mines in the Gowganda Camp, including the Miller Lake-O'Brien complex, which alone produced approximately 42 million ounces of silver (OGS R175, McIlwaine, 1978). Integrated Processing Infrastructure: The consolidated property includes historic mine workings, surface infrastructure, and all-season road access, materially reducing development risk.

The consolidated property includes historic mine workings, surface infrastructure, and all-season road access, materially reducing development risk. Critical Minerals Leverage: The district's silver mineralization is complemented by meaningful cobalt, copper, and nickel by-product potential. Silver, cobalt, copper, and nickel are all designated critical minerals in Canada and/or the United States.

The district's silver mineralization is complemented by meaningful cobalt, copper, and nickel by-product potential. Silver, cobalt, copper, and nickel are all designated critical minerals in Canada and/or the United States. Regulatory Pathway to Production: Ontario's Recovery Permit framework provides a fast-track regulatory pathway for tailings reprocessing, with advanced templates and Ministry support already in place for Nord's application. The Cobalt-Gowganda district contains numerous orphaned tailings deposits from a century of mining; with TTL as the only permitted processing facility in the district, Nord is positioned to convert these legacy environmental liabilities into production feed. In addition, the Company's advanced exploration permit for the Castle Mine remains in place, permitting drilling and sampling activities on the mine lease and supporting multiple concurrent development pathways across the consolidated district. The Company maintains longstanding agreements with First Nations communities in the district, reflecting a commitment to responsible development and local economic participation in recovery operations.

(1) The historical resource estimate for the Gowganda tailings is supported by a technical report dated July 8, 2011, prepared in accordance with NI 43-101, completed by GeoVector Management Inc. for Temex Resources Corp. The report is authored by Joe Campbell, P.Geo., Alan Sexton, P.Geo., M.Sc., and Allan Armitage, Ph.D., P.Geo. The historical estimate contained in this news release has not been verified as a current mineral resource. A "qualified person" (as defined in NI 43-101) has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimate as a current mineral resource, and the Company is not treating the historical estimate as a current mineral resource. The Company considers the historical estimate to be relevant for the proper understanding of the Project; however, significant data compilation, re-drilling, re-sampling, and data verification may be required by a Qualified Person for the historical estimate to be in accordance with NI 43-101 standards and to verify the historical estimate as a current mineral resource.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release was approved and prepared under the supervision of Mr. Frank J. Basa, P.Eng. (PEO), director of Nord Precious Metals, a qualified person in accordance with National Instrument 43-101.

About Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc.

Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc. operates TTL Laboratories, the only permitted high-grade milling facility in the historic Cobalt Camp of Ontario, where the Company has established an integrated position connecting high-grade silver discovery with strategic metals recovery operations.

The Company's flagship Castle property encompasses 56 sq. km of exploration ground and the past-producing Castle Mine, complemented by the Castle East discovery where drilling has delineated 7.56 million ounces of silver in a now historic, Inferred resource grading an average of 8,582 g/t Ag (250.2 oz/ton) in 27,400 tonnes of material from two sections (1A and 1B) of the Castle East Robinson Zone, beginning at a vertical depth of approximately 400 metres. The report, titled NI 43-101 Technical Report Mineral Resource Estimate for Castle East, Robinson Zone, Ontario Canada with effective date of May 28, 2020 authored by M.Rachidi, P.Geo., Ph.D. of GoldMinds Geoservices. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Please refer to the Nord Precious Metals Press Release of May 27, 2020, for the resource estimate. The following notes were provided as part of the Resource Estimate report: 1 - The database used for this mineral estimate includes drill results obtained from historical (2011 one hole) to the recent 2019 drill program and wedges from the 2011 diamond drill hole; 2 - Mineral Resource is reported with mineable shape cut-off grade equivalent to 125$USD (258 g/t AgEq) including mining, shipping and smelting cost with recovery of 95%. The high-grade value of the mineral resources makes them direct shipping. Not all zones (mineable shapes) are above economic cut-off grade and zone 02b is a must-take material. The assay results are not capped as they are not considered as outliers at this stage and results are reproducible; 3 - The minimum horizontal width of the mineralized envelopes includes dilution and is 1.3m; and 4 - To convert volume to tonnage a specific gravity of 3.4 tonnes per cubic metre was used. Results are presented in-situ without mining dilution.

The above resource is now considered an historical resource. This historical resource remains relevant in that there is ongoing drilling to expand the known mineralization associated with that resource. The 2020 mineral resource was estimated in conformity with CIM Estimation of Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserves Best Practices Guidelines and is reported in accordance with Canadian Securities Administrators' NI-43-101. Insufficient work has been done since to categorize the above historical estimate as current. Significant additional diamond drilling and analytical work along with modelling is required before a new resource estimate can be compiled.

Nord's integrated processing strategy enables multiple metal recovery streams. High-grade silver recovery supports the economics of extracting critical minerals including cobalt, nickel, and other strategic metals. The Re-2Ox hydrometallurgical process, validated at pilot scale through SGS Lakefield, eliminates the typical arsenic barriers in complex silver-cobalt ores while producing technical-grade cobalt sulphate and other metal products to customer specifications. This multi-metal approach, combined with established infrastructure including TTL Laboratories and underground mine access, positions Nord within Ontario's emerging critical minerals supply chain.

The Company maintains a strategic portfolio of critical minerals properties in Northern Quebec through its 35% ownership in Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. (TSXV: COS), as well as the St. Denis-Sangster lithium project comprising 32 square kilometres of prospective ground near Cochrane, Ontario.

More information is available at www.nordpreciousmetals.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

Forward-looking statements in this document include statements regarding: the expectation that the Company will receive Exchange approval for the Proposed Transaction; the potential for silver and critical minerals recovery from tailings; the Company's processing capabilities and integrated strategy; the anticipated scope, phasing, and results of T Engineering's engagement; the commissioning of the Company's modular gravity plant; and the anticipated benefits of Ontario's regulatory and funding frameworks.

Although the Company believes the forward-looking information contained in this news release is reasonable based on information available on the date hereof, by their nature forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Examples of such assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, assumptions, risks and uncertainties associated with: general economic conditions; adverse industry events; future legislative and regulatory developments; the Company's ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources; inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; the ability of the Company to implement its business strategies; competition; the ability of the Company to obtain and retain all applicable regulatory and other approvals; commodity price fluctuations; and other assumptions, risks and uncertainties.

THE FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS NEWS RELEASE REPRESENTS THE EXPECTATIONS OF THE COMPANY AS OF THE DATE OF THIS NEWS RELEASE AND, ACCORDINGLY, IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE AFTER SUCH DATE. READERS SHOULD NOT PLACE UNDUE IMPORTANCE ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND SHOULD NOT RELY UPON THIS INFORMATION AS OF ANY OTHER DATE. WHILE THE COMPANY MAY ELECT TO, IT DOES NOT UNDERTAKE TO UPDATE THIS INFORMATION AT ANY PARTICULAR TIME EXCEPT AS REQUIRED IN ACCORDANCE WITH APPLICABLE LAWS.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/291642

Source: Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc.