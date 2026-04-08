China's Sigenergy has announced a Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO), with shares open to retail investors until April 13 and backing from major international asset managers. Deutschland Sigenergy has announced plans to list on the Hong Kong stock exchange, offering more than 13.5 million shares to investors. The Chinese PV company said it will price shares at HKD 324.20 ($41.40) each, with the retail subscription period open until April 13 at 12:00 p.m. Investors must subscribe to a minimum of 100 shares. Trading is expected to begin on April 16. The company said 10% of the offering is ...

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