Brazil installed 2.3 GW of solar capacity in January and February, as centralized generation more than doubled while distributed growth declined. LatAm Brazil added 2,331 MW of solar capacity in January and February 2026, with growth driven by utility-scale installations despite a slowdown in distributed generation. According to data from the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel), distributed generation accounted for 1,145 MW of new capacity in the two-month period, while centralized generation contributed 1,186 MW. Distributed solar additions fell 37% compared to the same period in 2025. By ...

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