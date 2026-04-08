Flowers Foods, Inc.: Flowers Foods Announces Retirement of Chief Supply Chain Officer

Tom Winters to retire April 17

THOMASVILLE, Ga., April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE: FLO) today announced that effective April 17, Tom Winters, chief supply chain officer, will retire from the company. Winters has been a valued member of the Flowers leadership team since 2022. A search for his successor is underway.

"The exceptional leadership and expertise Tom has imparted to Flowers over the last four years will have a lasting impact on our organization," said Heeth Varnedoe, president and chief operating officer. "Tom has not only been integral in forging a stronger, more agile supply chain for Flowers, he is revered across the industry by his peers and team members alike. We are deeply grateful to Tom for his service and wish him the very best in his retirement."

Prior to Flowers, Winters held several key leadership roles at PepsiCo and Procter & Gamble, where he last served as senior vice president of supply chain for PepsiCo's North American Beverages and Nutrition divisions. Over the course of his career, he has been instrumental in advancing efficiency initiatives that fuel operational stability and business growth.

About Flowers Foods

Headquartered in Thomasville, Ga., Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE: FLO) is one of the largest producers of packaged bakery foods in the United States with 2025 net sales of $5.3 billion. Flowers operates bakeries across the country that produce a wide range of bakery products. Among the company's top brands are Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Canyon Bakehouse, Simple Mills, Wonder, and Tastykake. Learn more at www.flowersfoods.com.

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SOURCE Flowers Foods, Inc.