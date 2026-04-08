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WKN: 632326 | ISIN: US3434981011 | Ticker-Symbol: FWF
Tradegate
08.04.26 | 19:20
6,972 Euro
-0,51 % -0,036
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
FLOWERS FOODS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FLOWERS FOODS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,8846,98219:30
6,8866,98219:29
PR Newswire
08.04.2026 15:00 Uhr
54 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Flowers Foods, Inc.: Flowers Foods Announces Retirement of Chief Supply Chain Officer

Tom Winters to retire April 17

THOMASVILLE, Ga., April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE: FLO) today announced that effective April 17, Tom Winters, chief supply chain officer, will retire from the company. Winters has been a valued member of the Flowers leadership team since 2022. A search for his successor is underway.

"The exceptional leadership and expertise Tom has imparted to Flowers over the last four years will have a lasting impact on our organization," said Heeth Varnedoe, president and chief operating officer. "Tom has not only been integral in forging a stronger, more agile supply chain for Flowers, he is revered across the industry by his peers and team members alike. We are deeply grateful to Tom for his service and wish him the very best in his retirement."

Prior to Flowers, Winters held several key leadership roles at PepsiCo and Procter & Gamble, where he last served as senior vice president of supply chain for PepsiCo's North American Beverages and Nutrition divisions. Over the course of his career, he has been instrumental in advancing efficiency initiatives that fuel operational stability and business growth.

About Flowers Foods
Headquartered in Thomasville, Ga., Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE: FLO) is one of the largest producers of packaged bakery foods in the United States with 2025 net sales of $5.3 billion. Flowers operates bakeries across the country that produce a wide range of bakery products. Among the company's top brands are Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Canyon Bakehouse, Simple Mills, Wonder, and Tastykake. Learn more at www.flowersfoods.com.

FLO-CORP FLO-IR

SOURCE Flowers Foods, Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
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