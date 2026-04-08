G50 Corp Limited: Golconda Gallium Metallurgy Results from The Company's Golconda Project in Arizona Validate Potential Strategic Supply of U.S.-produced Gallium for Defense and Semiconductor Applications

TUCSON, Ariz., April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- G50 Corp Limited (ASX: G50; OTCQX: GFTYF) announced that positive metallurgical test work results completed from the company's Golconda Project in Arizona, confirm the ability to produce a gallium-rich concentrate using proven, low-cost processing methods. These results support the potential development of a primary gallium supply source out of the U.S.

The exploratory metallurgical test work was undertaken by SGS Lakefield, assessing gallium, silver and gold recovery from unoxidized drill core and RC chips from the Golconda Project. Gallium grades increased between 150% to 200% and strong recoveries showed gallium up to 70% recovery, using screening and flotation; silver up to 97% recovery; and gold via floatation with 82% recovery.

"These exceptional results support a staged, low-capital pathway targeting early development of saleable gallium concentrate with optional precious-metal by-products," said Mark Wallace, managing director and CEO of G50. "These results significantly de-risk our Golconda Project and show that Golconda can potentially be a supplier of gallium for US domestic needs."

Additional information on these results can be found at: https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-03076323-2A1664878&v=undefined.

"Last year we announced a mineralogy breakthrough where test work had shown that approximately 90% of the total gallium at Golconda is hosted in sericite, a type of muscovite, making it the primary target for concentration and extraction," said Wallace. He added that the presence of gallium in highly anomalous levels in sericite and separate from the precious metal bearing sulfides at the project, are considered positive characteristics that can aid in the concentration and extraction of gallium in these rocks using traditional mineral processing integrating this project into domestic supply chains.

G50 Corp (https://www.g50corp.com) is an exploration company focused on the southwestern U.S. The company's flagship Golconda Project comprises both patented and unpatented claims and is ideally positioned near existing mining infrastructure and logistics hubs to meet the United States' growing demand for domestic mineral resources, such as gallium. It is believed to be one of the few projects in the U.S. actively exploring the mining of this element.

SOURCE G50 Corp Limited