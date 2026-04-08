SalMar ASA: SalMar - Q1 2026 Trading update

Consolidated harvest volumes:
|Q1 2026
|Farming Central Norway
|35.9
|Farming Northern Norway
|20.4
|SalMar Ocean
|0.3
|Icelandic Salmon
|3.7
|Totalt
|60.3
All figures in 1,000 tons gutted weight.
The full Q1 2026 report will be released on Wednesday 20 May 2026 at 06:30 CEST, the following presentation will be available through Norwegian webcast at 08:00 CEST and English webcast (recording) at 10:00 CEST.
For more information, please contact:
Håkon Husby
Head of IR
Tel: +47 936 30 449
Email: hakon.husby@salmar.no
This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
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