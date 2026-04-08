INVL Baltic Farmland plans to earn EUR 440 thousand net profit in 2026

The board of INVL Baltic Farmland, AB, a company investing in agricultural land, approved its activity forecasts for 2026. Consolidated revenues of INVL Baltic Farmland are forecasted at EUR 940 thousand and net profit should amount to EUR 440 thousand.

These predictions are based on the assumption that during 2026 the value of the Company's land holdings will not change. Also there will be no purchases or sales of land, and there will be no changes in provisions for receivables and no impact of tenant debts of 2026 on the size of the administration fee.

INVL Baltic Farmland and its subsidiaries own approximately 3,000 hectares of agricultural land in Lithuania which is rented out to agriculture companies and farmers.

Additional information

INVL Baltic Farmland, a company that invests in agricultural land, announced its operating forecasts for this year along with planned dividends and decisions that are being proposed to the shareholders' meeting.

The company plans to earn a net profit of EUR 440 thousand and have consolidated revenue of EUR 940 thousand this year. This forecast assumes that during 2026 the value of land holdings will not change, no new agreements on the purchase or sale of land will be signed, and there will be no change in the impairment of trade receivables and no impact of trade receivables on the size of the administration fee.

In 2025, INVL Baltic Farmland had a net profit of EUR 816 thousand and consolidated revenue of EUR 891 thousand. The company not only increased the value of its land holdings by 2.6% to EUR 23.326 million but also exceeded its financial targets for 2025.

The Board of INVL Baltic Farmland proposes paying EUR 387 thousand of dividends to shareholders for 2025, allocating EUR 0.12 per share. Shareholders received the same amount of dividends for 2024. The annual general meeting of the company's shareholders on 30 April will vote on the payment of dividends.

"The company meets its goals consistently and last year too delivered good operating results. That enables us again this year to pay dividends larger than the minimum of EUR 0.10 per share envisaged in its dividend policy," says Alvydas Banys, the Chairman of the Board of INVL Baltic Farmland.

As the term of the Board members of the company ends in 2026, it is proposed that the following persons be elected to a new 4-year term on the Board: Alvydas Banys, Indre Mišeikyte and Tomas Bubinas. The shareholders' meeting of INVL Baltic Farmland will also vote on this matter.

To ensure that shareholders have the opportunity to sell shares, the Board of INVL Baltic Farmland proposes using an existing EUR 3.08 million reserve for purchases of own shares. The company would be able to acquire own shares with a total nominal value of no more than 10% of its share capital. The maximum purchase price would be the company's most recently published equity per share and the minimum would be EUR 3.50. The time limit for acquisitions of own shares would be 18 months from the date of the general meeting of shareholders.

INVL Baltic Farmland's equity at the end of December 2025 was EUR 20.172 million, or EUR 6.25 per share.

INVL Baltic Farmland is listed on the Nasdaq Vilnius stock exchange. Its subsidiaries own approximately 3,000 hectares of agricultural land in Lithuania which is rented out to agriculture companies and farmers.

The person authorized to provide additional information:

Director Egle Surpliene

E-mail: egle.surpliene@invaldainvl.com