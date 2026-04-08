Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 08.04.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Oregen Energy baut Position aus - während Öl bei $96 konsolidiert und Namibias Mega-Ölboom weiter eskaliert
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.04.2026 18:34 Uhr
137 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Míla Holding hf. announces Consolidated Condensed Annual Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2025

Míla Holding hf. announces Consolidated Condensed Annual Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2025

Consolidated condensed annual financial statements, for the year 2025, ended 31 December 2025 of Míla Holding hf. were approved at a Board of Directors meeting and Annual General Meeting on 8 April 2026.

The financial statements are enclosed and can also be found on the Company's website:
https://www.mila.is/um-milu/fjarmal/

For more information please contact:
Inga Helga Halldórudóttir
Compliance officer
Míla Holding hf.
ingah@mila.is

Attachments

  • 08.04.026_Míla Holding hf. Press Release - Consolodated Financial Statement
  • Míla Holding Consolidated 2025 Ársreikningur_ Final_Consolidated FInancial Statements_Updated version

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.