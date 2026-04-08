Banff Sunshine Village Celebrates Record Year of Canada's Best Snow and Debuts New Red Bull Event

BANFF, AB / ACCESS Newswire / April 8, 2026 / The 2025-26 ski season at Banff Sunshine Village is one to experience and remember. With record-breaking snowfall, world-class conditions, and a full calendar of events, skiers and snowboarders alike are invited to experience the magic of the Canadian Rockies like never before.

March delivered an astounding 208 cm of world-famous Banff Brut powder, bringing the season total to 812 cm - Sunshine's highest seasonal snowfall in more than a decade. With two months of skiing still ahead, conditions remain prime for an unforgettable spring season on Sunshine's slopes.

Thanks to more than two metres of fresh snow in March, Banff Sunshine Village is now enjoying some of the most consistent and abundant conditions in its history. With April and May still ahead, the season is far from over.

Adding to the excitement, Sunshine Village will host the Canadian debut of Red Bull Jump & Freeze on April 25, 2026. The high-energy event will feature up to 30 teams dressed in creative costumes launching homemade vehicles downslope in an attempt to skim across an ice-cold pond. Teams will be judged on distance, creativity, and overall performance, with the winners awarded the Red Bull Jump & Freeze trophy and Sunshine Village season passes for each member for the 2026-2027 season.

This standout event is part of a broader spring lineup. April will also feature fan-favourite slope-style competitions, including Shredability and What The Huck, known for showcasing athleticism, creativity, and vibrant mountain culture.

Beyond competitions, guests can enjoy live DJs every weekend at the Goat Club, as well as community-driven events like the Leg Burner Banked Slalom fundraiser and Holy Bowly in May. As home to Canada's longest non-glacial ski season, Sunshine Village will operate through the May Long Weekend, culminating with the legendary Slush Cup on Monday, May 18.

Whether you're a seasoned rider chasing Canada's best snow or a first-time visitor seeking an unforgettable mountain adventure, the 2025-26 season offers the perfect opportunity to experience Sunshine Village at its snowiest and best.

Tickets and additional event details are available at: https://www.skibanff.com/

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About Banff Sunshine Village:

Perched at 7,000 feet (2,133 metres) above sea level, Banff Sunshine Village is nestled in the heart of the Canadian Rockies in Banff National Park. Renowned for its all-natural snow, this world-class resort attracts skiers and snowboarders from around the globe during its impressive seven-month winter season, running from mid-November to late May. Come late June, the landscape transforms as summer arrives at Banff Sunshine Meadows, where Alberta's native wildflowers blanket hundreds of pristine, protected alpine acres in a vibrant display of color. From carving turns on Canada's Best Snow in the winter to hiking through breathtaking mountain meadows in the summer, Banff Sunshine offers an unparalleled year-round escape for nature lovers and outdoor enthusiasts alike.

For press inquiries, please contact:

Kendra Scurfield

Banff Sunshine Village

kscurfield@skibanff.com

SOURCE: Banff Sunshine Village

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/banff-sunshine-village-celebrates-record-year-of-canadas-best-snow-1154901