Nano One Materials Corp.: Nano One to Receive Additional C$4.3M from the Government of Canada to Advance Battery Material Production for Energy Security & Defence

Highlights

Nano One to receive an additional C$4.3M from NRCan for feasibility study work and integration of software for production and operations

Additional grant funding will support expanded scope of NRCan Project previously announced on Oct 29, 2025

Enhanced project scope will contribute to commercial objectives in defence, energy storage and automotive sectors

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / April 8, 2026 / Nano One Materials Corp. ("Nano One" or the "Company") (TSX:NANO)(OTCQB:NNOMF)(Frankfurt:LBMB), a process technology company specializing in cathode active materials for lithium-ion batteries, is pleased to announce an additional C$4.3 million non-repayable contribution from Natural Resources Canada (NRCan) under the Energy Innovation Program. The additional funds will primarily reimburse eligible expenses for the installation of a Distributed Control System (DCS) and a Manufacturing Execution System (MES), as well as ongoing third-party engineering work to advance the Company's 25 ktpa production capacity One-Pot plant design.

"Quebec is an essential centre for battery innovation and advanced manufacturing. Projects like this help move new technologies closer to commercialization while reinforcing the province's role in Canada's growing clean technology sector. This is just one example of how Quebec is supporting our country to become a clean energy superpower."

Claude Guay

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"Nano One is grateful to the Government of Canada for its ongoing support and increased funding", said Nano One's COO, Denis Geoffroy. "The DCS and MES software systems will add agility and precision to the production plant and speed up automotive certification and product traceability. The engineering work is essential to project execution and plant operating efficiencies. This investment strengthens our production and technology licensing offering and supports our path to commercialization. It also continues to build long-term shareholder value and reinforces Nano One's position as a leader in materials processing for Canada."

Amended Project Scope

The C$4.3 million contribution from NRCan's Energy Innovation Program supports amendments to the scope of work for the Company's NRCan Contribution Agreement previously announced on October 29, 2025[1], bringing the total award to C$9.3 million. The original scope includes operating and capital expenditures for scale-up, product development and commercialization activities at the Company's facilities in Candiac, Québec and Burnaby, British Columbia. The enhanced scope adds three areas of additional work, with eligible and reimbursable expenses dating back to April 1, 2025:

A Distributed Control System (DCS) plant software to enable all equipment and production to be managed from a single control centre while improving operations reliability, process efficiency and safety. The new system will improve resilience to cybersecurity threats and will enable remote support system capability and training for future plants. A Manufacturing Execution System (MES) software that is superimposed on the DCS to monitor, track, document and control all stages of production on the factory floor-bridging the gap between enterprise resource planning (ERP) and real-time machine operations to optimize efficiency, quality and traceability. It provides real-time data for better decision-making, manages resources, schedules production, ensures quality control and creates a complete record of product, which is crucial for compliance with the automotive industry requirements such as IATF. These upgrades will implement Industry 4.0 capability in Candiac and enable faster product improvement. Advancing a feasibility study for a large-scale commercial plant addressing domestic demand in Automotive and Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) markets. The study will integrate the modular design developed through the Nano One Worley Alliance and operational learnings from the Candiac demonstration plant.

Since October 2025, Nano One has secured C$12.31 million in support from NRCan for work that enables the Company to advance capacity expansion at its Candiac facility, qualify inputs from suppliers, meet product specifications for clients, train licensees and support future plant development. The funding also supports the development of new generations of LFP to meet enhanced performance requirements across energy storage systems, defence, electric vehicles and other applications. Sumitomo Metal Mining is a project partner under this NRCan contribution agreement and is contributing technical expertise as in-kind support.

The Candiac facility remains Nano One's launch pad for growth and provides an important bridge between customer validation, first revenues and demonstrating the technology in production-grade equipment to support future licensing opportunities. As a demonstration facility, Candiac will also support service revenues generated from licensee operator training, continuous process improvements and product enhancement.

Strengthening North America's Battery Supply Chains

The full project scope supports Nano One's scale-up at its Candiac facility from 200 tpa to a minimum of 800 tpa with the flexibility to reach 1,000+ tpa to meet customer demand. It marks continued progress toward commercializing One-Pot LFP production and building localized capacity in line with government priorities for industrial resilience and supply-chain independence.

The project builds on existing funding support from the U.S. Department of Defense, Next Generation Manufacturing Canada (NGen), Investissement Québec (MEIE), and Technoclimat (MELCCFP). It aligns with G7 efforts to build resilient and diversified supply chains for critical minerals and battery materials-reducing reliance on single-country sources and reinforcing North American energy security-helping position Canada as a future supplier of LFP cathode materials.

About Nano One

Nano One Materials Corp. (Nano One) is a technology company changing how the world makes cathode active materials for lithium-ion batteries. Applications include stationary energy storage systems (ESS), portable electronics, and electric vehicles (EVs). The Company's patented One-Pot process reduces costs, is easier-to permit, lowers energy intensity, environmental footprint, and reliance on problematic supply chains. The Company is supporting the drive towards energy security, supply chain resilience, industrial competitiveness and increased performance through process innovation. Production is being piloted and demonstrated in Candiac, Quebec, drawing on existing plant and decades of commercial lithium-iron phosphate (LFP) manufacturing experience. Strategic collaborations and partnerships with international companies like Sumitomo Metal Mining, Rio Tinto, and Worley are supporting a design-one-build-many licensing growth strategy-delivering cost-competitive, easier-to-permit, and faster-to-market battery materials production solutions worldwide. Nano One has received funding from the Government of Canada, the Government of the United States, the Government of Québec, and the Government of British Columbia.

For more information, please visit nanoOne.ca.?

Company Contact:

info@nanoone.ca

(604) 420-2041

[1] Nano One Awarded C$5 Million from the Government of Canada to Support Capacity Expansion at its Candiac Facility and Advance One-Pot LFP Commercialization - https://nanoone.ca/news/nano-one-awarded-c5-million-from-the-government-of-canada-to-support-capacity-expansion-at-its-candiac-facility-and-advance-one-pot-lfp-commercialization/

Cautionary Notes and Forward-looking Statements

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to: the Company's plans, timing and execution of its projects and engineering activities including feasibility studies; the development, scale-up and commercialization of its technology; the expansion and operation of its Candiac facility; the receipt, use and impact of government funding; the advancement of supply chains and customer qualification; anticipated demand and market opportunities; the Company's licensing, joint venture and revenue generation strategies; anticipated revenue streams from product sales, technology licensing, joint ventures, and royalty arrangements; the value, functions and intended benefits of the Company's technology; and the execution of the Company's plans - which are contingent on capital support and grants. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of terminology such as 'believe', 'expect', 'anticipate', 'plan', 'intend', 'continue', 'estimate', 'may', 'will', 'should', 'ongoing', 'target', 'goal', 'encouraged', 'projected', 'potential' or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made are not, and cannot be, a guarantee of future results or events. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, including but not limited to: receipt of the total amount of announced anticipated funding from the Government of Canada/NRCan and other government related grants and loans; use of proceeds; ongoing product and process improvement and innovations as potential additional revenue opportunities for the Company; risks associated with scale-up, commissioning, process performance and industrial implementation of new manufacturing technologies; the timing, completeness and commercial readiness of the Company's technology packages; general and global economic and regulatory changes; the development of technology, supply chains, and plans for construction and operation of cathode production facilities; risks relating to cost overruns, delays, and execution challenges associated with engineering, procurement, construction, and scale-up activities; successful current or future collaborations that may happen with OEMs, miners or others; the execution of the Company's plans which are contingent on capital sources; the commercialization of the Company's technology and patents via license, joint venture and independent production; the Company's efforts to build resilient and sustainable supply chains for critical minerals and battery materials; anticipated global demand and projected growth for LFP batteries and the Company's expected role and positioning within the global battery materials supply chain and LFP market ecosystem; and other risk factors as identified in Nano One's Annual Information Form dated March 25, 2026, for the year ended December 31, 2025, its MD&A for the year then ended, and in recent securities filings for the Company which are available at www.sedarplus.ca. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that is incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Nano One Materials Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/nano-one-to-receive-additional-c4.3m-from-the-government-of-canada-to-advance-bat-1155940