April 15 Deadline Approaches for 2025 IRA Contributions; WealthRabbit Simplifies the Process for Savers

Digital retirement platform enables individuals to open and fund Traditional, Roth, and Backdoor Roth IRAs in minutes

ROCK HILL, SC / ACCESS Newswire / April 8, 2026 / WealthRabbit, a digital retirement platform designed for small businesses and individual investors, today reminded savers that April 15, 2026, is the final deadline to make Individual Retirement Account (IRA) contributions for the 2025 tax year. With the deadline less than a week away, individuals who have not yet contributed are encouraged to act promptly to take advantage of tax-advantaged retirement savings.

For the 2025 tax year, individuals under age 50 may contribute up to $7,000 across Traditional and Roth IRAs, while those age 50 and older may contribute up to $8,000, including catch-up contributions. The April 15 deadline is firm and applies regardless of whether a taxpayer files for an extension.

WealthRabbit enables users to open and fund Traditional IRAs, Roth IRAs, SEP IRAs, and SIMPLE IRAs through a fully digital experience that can be completed in minutes. The platform eliminates paperwork and manual processes, allowing users to establish accounts, fund contributions, and manage investments seamlessly from any device.

In addition, WealthRabbit offers an automated Backdoor Roth IRA solution, allowing higher-income individuals who may be ineligible for direct Roth IRA contributions due to IRS income limits to still access the Roth tax advantages through a compliant conversion process.

"Many individuals intend to make IRA contributions but are deterred by complexity or delay action until it is too late," said Adam Ackerman, CFP, Chief Compliance Officer and Co-Founder of WealthRabbit. "WealthRabbit removes those barriers by enabling users to open an account and complete their 2025 contribution in a single session, well ahead of the April 15 deadline."

Contributions made after April 15, 2026, cannot be applied to the 2025 tax year and will instead count toward 2026 limits. For individuals who have not yet reached their contribution maximum, the approaching deadline represents a critical opportunity to capture additional tax-deferred or tax-free growth.

WealthRabbit integrates with leading payroll providers, including QuickBooks, ADP, Paycheck, Gusto, and TaxBandits, streamlining retirement contributions for both individuals and small businesses. The platform also offers crypto investment options through a partnership with Bitwise Asset Management.

Individuals interested in opening and funding an IRA before the deadline can get started at www.wealthrabbit.com , where account setup is fully digital and requires only minutes to complete.

About WealthRabbit

WealthRabbit is a modern digital retirement platform built for small businesses, the self-employed, and individual investors. The platform supports SIMPLE IRAs, SEP IRAs, Traditional IRAs, Roth IRAs, and Backdoor Roth IRA strategies through a streamlined, paperless onboarding and administration process. With integrated payroll capabilities and automated compliance features, WealthRabbit simplifies retirement planning while reducing administrative burden. Learn more at www.wealthrabbit.com .

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. WealthRabbit does not provide tax or legal advice. Individuals should consult with a qualified tax advisor or CPA to understand how IRA contribution rules apply to their specific financial situation. Contribution limits, income thresholds, and IRS regulations are subject to change.

Media Contact

Shyam Nagarajan

support@wealthrabbit.com

SOURCE: WealthRabbit



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/april-15-deadline-approaches-for-2025-ira-contributions-wealthrab-1155979