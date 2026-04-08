Action Behavior Centers Expands into Philadelphia, Opening Three New Centers to Serve Children Diagnosed with Autism

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESS Newswire / April 8, 2026 / Action Behavior Centers, a leading provider of evidence-based applied behavior analysis (ABA) therapy for children diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD), is expanding into the Philadelphia area with the opening of three new centers in Horsham, Newtown, and King of Prussia with no waitlists.

This expansion brings increased access to high-quality autism services for families across the region, including center-based ABA therapy for children ages 18 months to 8 years and no-cost ADOS-2 autism evaluations.

Action Behavior Centers is known for its individualized approach to care, helping autistic children build meaningful skills in communication, social interaction, and daily living. With a focus on measurable outcomes and family partnership, the organization aims to support children in reaching milestone moments that matter in everyday life.

"Expanding into the Philadelphia area is an important step in increasing access to care for families who need it," said Chris Johnson, Chief Operating Officer at Action Behavior Centers. "We're committed to creating an environment where autistic children can build skills, gain confidence, and make meaningful progress. We're also excited to grow a strong clinical team in this region, with opportunities for clinicians who are passionate about making an impact from day one."

In addition to serving families, Action Behavior Centers is actively hiring Clinical Directors and Board Certified Behavior Analysts (BCBAs) in the Philadelphia area. The organization offers small caseloads, strong clinical support, and clear pathways for professional growth.

Families can contact a local center to learn more about services, explore insurance options, or schedule an evaluation. With immediate access to care and no waitlists, children can begin services without delay.

About Action Behavior Centers

Action Behavior Centers (ABC) provides evidence-based applied behavior analysis (ABA) therapy for children diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD). Our services include diagnostic support, Family Guidance, school readiness programs, and Early Intensive Behavioral Intervention (EIBI) at 450+ locations across Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Texas. Visit actionbehavior.com to find a center near you.

Media Contact:

Matt Stringer

Chief Marketing Officer

matt.stringer@actionbehavior.com

SOURCE: Action Behavior Centers

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/action-behavior-centers-expands-into-philadelphia-opening-three-new-c-1155989