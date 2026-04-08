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PR Newswire
08.04.2026 20:06 Uhr
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GameChange Solar Named Highest Ranking Solar Tracking Company on TIME's List of America's Top GreenTech Companies of 2026

Published by TIME in partnership with Statista, the annual ranking recognizes the top 250 U.S.-based companies driving innovation and measurable impact in sustainability. Companies are evaluated based on positive environmental impact, financial strength, and innovation, following an analysis of more than 3,500 organizations nationwide.

"We're proud to be included on this list alongside so many companies pushing real innovation in clean energy," said Phillip Vyhanek, CEO of GameChange Solar. "Being named among the top GreenTech companies in the United States, and ranked #7 overall, reflects our team's passion for delivering high-performance solar solutions that are advancing the transition to clean energy globally."

"For us, this goes back to our mission to 'Repower the Planet' by making solar power more affordable and accessible at scale," said Andrew Worden, Founder and Executive Chairman of GameChange Solar. "Being recognized as the highest-ranked tracker company on this list reflects both the strength of our solutions and the important role advanced tracking plays in maximizing solar energy generation."

The recognition comes at a time of rapid growth in the renewable energy sector, as demand for clean power surges alongside increasing electrification and energy needs across industries.

The full list of America's Top GreenTech Companies of 2026 is available on TIME.

About GameChange Solar

GameChange Solar is one of the top three global providers of solar tracker solutions used in utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects around the world. We have delivered over 58 GW of solar tracker and fixed tilt systems that combine fast installation, bankable quality, and unbeatable value through superior engineering, innovative design, and high-volume manufacturing. Our products enable solar panels at power plants to follow the sun's movement across the sky and optimize plant performance while protecting the array from damaging weather conditions.

For more information about GameChange Solar and its solar tracking solutions, visit www.gamechangesolar.com.

Media Contact
Lisa Andrews
Director of Marketing, GameChange Solar
lisa.andrews@gamechangesolar.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2952121/GameChange_Solar_Breaks_into_NZ_Market.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gamechange-solar-named-highest-ranking-solar-tracking-company-on-times-list-of-americas-top-greentech-companies-of-2026-302737320.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

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