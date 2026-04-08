Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 8, 2026) - Custom Health Inc. ("Custom Health" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated, tech-enabled care platform, is pleased to announce that the Company will be participating as a presenting company at the 2026 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference. Shane Bishop, Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting and will also be hosting one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the conference.

2026 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference

Dates: April 21-22, 2026

Location: Toronto, Ontario

Presentation: Wednesday, April 22, 2026 at 10:00-10:30 AM (ET)

The Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference is Canada's premier healthcare investment event, bringing together leading publicly traded and private healthcare companies with institutional investors from across North America and internationally. Custom Health will deliver a corporate presentation and participate in 1on1 meetings with investors during the conference.

Please contact your Bloom Burton representative for further information and to book a 1on1 meeting.

About Custom Health

Custom Health is an AI-enabled healthcare technology company that operates an infrastructure platform designed to ensure medication therapy works as intended. The Company connects in-home technology, pharmacy, and pharmacist-led clinicians to create continuous visibility into a patient's therapy. Powered by the proprietary AdhereNet platform, Custom Health operates an integrated pharmacy network across Canada and the U.S. as part of its broader infrastructure, supporting medication delivery, continuous monitoring, and clinical action to enable earlier engagement and support improved outcomes. To learn more, visit customhealth.com.

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Source: Bloom Burton & Co. Inc.