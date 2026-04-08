21CS Establishes Strategic Partnership with Interskill Learning

MOREHEAD CITY, NC / ACCESS Newswire / April 8, 2026 / 21st Century Software Technologies, Inc. (21CS) announces a new strategic partnership with Interskill Learning, a global leader in IBM Z mainframe workforce training. This collaboration combines 21CS's mainframe software expertise with Interskill's industry-recognized mainframe education, helping organizations build, modernize, and sustain critical IBM Z skills across their teams.

"Many customers across the mainframe ecosystem are feeling the pressure to modernize while also building the next generation of talent," says Eddy Ciliendo, CEO of 21CS. "By partnering with Interskill Learning, we're ensuring our customers have access not only to our innovative software, but also the high-quality training to fully leverage it. This partnership underscores our commitment to the long-term vitality of the IBM Z ecosystem."

This collaboration underscores 21CS's commitment to building mainframe talent. As part of the partnership, 21CS will provide subject matter expertise to create a new VSEn-based learning path and expanded education for the 21CS z/OS software portfolio, empowering customers with up-to-date, practical training aligned with real-world operational needs.

"Having an optimally skilled and industry credentialed mainframe team is essential to a mainframe organization's success," says Darren Surch, CEO of Interskill Learning. "Our mission is to enable mainframe teams with the skills, confidence, and credentials they need to thrive. Partnering with 21CS allows us to extend that mission even further by bringing workforce-scale, role-based IBM Z education to organizations that are rapidly modernizing."

Together, 21CS and Interskill Learning will deliver integrated training and technology solutions that help enterprises adopt new capabilities, transition to modern workflows, and support the evolving needs of hybrid IT environments.

Contact:

21CS Marketing

marketing@21cs.com

SOURCE: 21CS

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/21cs-establishes-strategic-partnership-with-interskill-learning-1155990