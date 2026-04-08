Digital solution will be designed to help guide users through injection process

Aptar Digital Health, a global leader in digital health solutions enhancing the patient experience, and Enable Injections, Inc. ("Enable"), a healthcare innovation company developing and manufacturing the enFuse On-Body Delivery System, today announced a strategic partnership naming Aptar Digital Health as Enable's preferred digital health partner for the enFuse system. This digital solution will be designed to guide patients and caregivers throughout the injection process and help support engagement before, during, and after administration.

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Aptar Digital Health Enable Injections Inc. enFuse Digital Companion Solution

Through this partnership, Aptar Digital Health will deliver a companion digital solution for Enable Injections' enFuse system designed to enhance the patient experience and support adherence-related programs. Key features of the solution may include treatment data recording, onboarding and training modules, injection guidance, patient-reported outcomes and symptom tracking helping to empower patients and caregivers with greater confidence and control over the treatment process.

Built on a flexible and scalable architecture, the companion digital solution will be deployed alongside the enFuse system, enabling pharmaceutical partners to extend the value of their therapies beyond delivery. Designed to evolve across the drug development lifecycle, the digital solution may support use cases from clinical trials through commercialization, aligned with development and launch strategies.

Adherence data and patient reported outcomes will be captured remotely, securely stored and made available through analytics dashboards that generate actionable insights intended to support clinical development, launch readiness and real-world use. The modular, program-specific design will allow pharmaceutical partners to integrate digital components into their clinical or commercial programs based on their needs. By combining device-generated data with patient reported insights, the digital solution will help drive more informed decisions grounded in real-world usage.

"This collaboration seeks to enhance the treatment experience of patients beyond the moment of injection," said Michael D. Hooven, Chairman and CEO of Enable Injections. "Together, we will combine innovative drug delivery with digital support tools. This can help patients remain engaged in their therapy and enable healthcare providers to better understand and support each patient's journey."

"We are excited to partner with Enable Injections to help bring the next generation of drug delivery solutions to life," said Damien McKeon, SVP Strategic Partnerships, Aptar Digital Health. "Large-volume biologic therapies are increasingly used to treat complex chronic conditions. They often require long-term adherence to achieve optimal outcomes. Digital solutions supporting treatment tracking and patient engagement can help address common adherence challenges associated with self-administration."

About Aptar Digital Health

Aptar Pharma's Digital Health division is part of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR), a global leader in drug delivery, including dosing and protection technologies, and consumer product dispensing. Aptar Digital Health creates end-to-end solutions to enhance patient experiences every day, leveraging a holistic ecosystem of digital interventions. Amplified by an industry-leading portfolio of products and solutions, Aptar Digital Health's offering combines mobile and web apps, Software-as-Medical-Device, connected drug delivery systems, advanced data analysis services, and patient onboarding and training solutions to actively empower patients and create a positive treatment journey. Headquartered in Crystal Lake, Illinois, Aptar employs 14,000 dedicated people across 20 countries. Learn more at www.aptardigitalhealth.com and http://www.aptar.com.

About Enable Injections

Cincinnati-based Enable Injections is a global healthcare innovation company committed to improving the patient treatment experience through the development and manufacturing of the enFuse on-body drug delivery system. An innovative wearable technology, the enFusesystem is designed to deliver large volumes of pharmaceutical and biologic therapeutics via subcutaneous administration, with the aim of improving convenience, supporting improved outcomes, and advancing healthcare system economics.

Enable is currently working with a number of pharmaceutical partners to conduct clinical trials and plan for the joint commercial launch of their therapies in combination with the enFuse technology. For more information, visit www.enableinjections.com.

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Contacts:

Media Contacts:



Ciara Jackson

Aptar Pharma

ciara.jackson@aptar.com



Robert Haney

Real Chemistry (for Enable Injections Inc.)

rhaney@realchemistry.com