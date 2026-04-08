MMJ International Holdings: Washington's Hemp Shell Game: How Medicare Dollars Are Funding Non-Approved Products While FDA-Compliant Medicines Wait

"As CMS Launches its $500 Cannabinoid "Engagement Incentive," MMJ International Holdings Warns of a Regulatory "Double Standard" That Rewards Loophole-Navigators While Penalizing Clinical Innovators" stated Duane Boise, CEO MMJ International Holdings.

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESS Newswire / April 8, 2026 / A quiet regulatory contradiction is unfolding in Washington, and it represents a profound threat to the integrity of the U.S. pharmaceutical system. While the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) maintains a strict "science-first" barrier for drug developers, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has launched a parallel track that allows federal funding to flow toward unvalidated, retail-grade hemp products.

The Substance Access Beneficiary Engagement Incentive (BEI), which went live on April 1, 2026, allows Medicare-connected care organizations to furnish up to $500 per year in hemp-derived products to patients. CMS maintains this is not "reimbursement," yet the funding is fueled by Medicare-financed Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs).

The "Order of Operations" Fallacy

For nearly a decade, pharmaceutical innovators like MMJ International Holdings have operated under a consistent federal mandate: Clinical validation must precede market access. This expectation led MMJ to invest millions in the FDA's Botanical Drug Development pathway, securing Orphan Drug Designations and IND authorizations for Huntington's Disease and Multiple Sclerosis.

Now, CMS has introduced a "shadow system" that effectively flips this script.

The Clinical Path (MMJ): High-compliance, pharmaceutical-grade soft-gels, stability testing, and rigorous safety monitoring. Status: Waiting for final drug approval.

The CMS Path (Retail Hemp): Non-standardized extracts, variable potency, and zero clinical trial requirements for specific disease endpoints. Status: Federally funded and available now.

"This is not innovation; it is regulatory arbitrage," said Duane Boise, CEO of MMJ International Holdings. "By creating a funding pipeline for retail hemp while keeping the pharmaceutical door locked, the government is signaling that shortcuts are more profitable than science. Medicare beneficiaries deserve medicines that meet the same gold standard as every other neurological drug in their medicine cabinet."

Jurisdictional Navigation Over Healthcare Leadership

The BEI program's reliance on the 2018 Farm Bill definition of "hemp" (= 0.3% delta-9 THC) exposes a massive scientific flaw. There is no pharmacological difference between a standardized extract at 0.29% THC and one at 0.31%. Yet, the former is now federally incentivized through CMS, while the latter remains a federally controlled substance-even if it is manufactured to pharmaceutical standards.

This policy creates a fragmented ecosystem where "access" is being used as a substitute for "evidence." Furthermore, by skipping the Notice-and-Comment Rulemaking process, CMS has denied legitimate drug developers the opportunity to challenge the safety and economic implications of this sudden policy shift.

The Looming "Hemp Cliff"

The most striking contradiction lies in the timing. Congress is expected to tighten the definition of ingestible hemp cannabinoids later this year under the 2026 Agriculture Appropriations Act, which may recriminalize many of the very products CMS is currently incentivizing.

"Why launch a federally supported access pathway tied to a legal category that is about to shrink?" Boise questioned. "Policy built on unstable definitions isn't a strategy-it's an improvisation that puts patients and providers at risk of sudden coverage disruptions."

Protecting the Standard: The Role of the DOJ and FDA

MMJ International Holdings stands with those who demand a "science-first" approach. As the administration moves toward Schedule III rescheduling under the guidance of Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, MMJ asserts that the "order of operations" must be restored.

Public safety is not achieved through agricultural loopholes; it is achieved through the FDA clinical trial pathway. MMJ remains committed to completing its trials for Huntington's and MS, providing the reproducible, validated medicine that patients deserve-and that Medicare should ultimately support based on proof, not political shortcuts.

About MMJ International Holdings

MMJ International Holdings is a leading biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of plant-derived, FDA-approved cannabinoid medicines. By adhering to the strictest federal standards, MMJ is delivering standardized, reproducible therapeutics for patients with unmet medical needs.

CONTACT:

Madison Hisey

MHisey@mmjih.com

203-231-85832

SOURCE: MMJ International Holdings

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/washingtons-hemp-shell-game-how-medicare-dollars-are-funding-non-appr-1156014