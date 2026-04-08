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PR Newswire
08.04.2026 22:18 Uhr
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Missing Managers: The first step from Football Manager game to Real-life Coaching begins

A group of women identified through an in-game Football Manager challenge have taken their first step towards becoming professional coaches, kicking off their UEFA C Prep course overseen by The Powerhouse Project. Supported by leading figures in football, including US National Team Head Coach Emma Hayes, the programme will see participants gain UEFA-accredited qualifications and hands-on experience at top clubs, creating lasting impact and marking the start of a pathway designed to turn gaming talent into the next generation of football coaches.

Mollie Kmita, co-founder of The Powerhouse Project, said: "Football needs more female coaches and campaigns like these mark a new dawn for female leadership. This initiative goes beyond marketing, reaching new women, giving them the tools, belief and pathway to turn ambition into reality. It's the first step in transforming in-game skills into real careers in football. Gaining access to the game is a part of their journey, that could spark the enthusiasm to gain a career in coaching."

Missing Managers is long-term commitment designed to be a real solution for aspiring football managers, by creating a new pathway into professional coaching careers. It includes further UEFA qualifications - leading all the way through the UEFA coaching journey -and experience working at the biggest clubs in football. Only 21 women in the UK currently hold a UEFA Pro Licence, highlighting the scale of the gap the initiative is looking to address.

Once the UEFA C Prep course has been completed, the participants are to continue their learning and coaching development at top professional clubs around the country, including Charlton FC. Ultimately, it shows the potential of gaming skills changing real lives.

Charlotte Marsh, Sky Sports Senior Football Journalist, said: "In a few years maybe we can look back and see one of these coaches in the dugout at a game and say, actually, this is a really historic, watershed moment, for female coaching in the UK."

* Correct as of 07/04/2026, future percentage may vary. Includes all professional leagues across England, Spain, France, Germany, Italy.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2952469/Missing_Managers.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-first-step-from-football-manager-game-to-real-life-coaching-begins-302737437.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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