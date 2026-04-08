FRP Holdings, Inc. Announces Release Date for Its 2025 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings and Details for the Earnings Conference Call

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / April 8, 2026 / On March 31, 2026, FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) announced that it had filed a Form 12b-25, Notification of Late Filing, with the Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025. The Company and its independent auditors needed the additional time to complete the year end audit process and the delay in filing was not the result of any disagreements with the Company's independent auditors on any matter of accounting principles or practices, financial statement disclosure, or auditing scope or procedure.

Today the Company announces that it anticipates issuing its fourth quarter and full year earnings results on Friday, April 10, 2026, and that it will file its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 on or before April 15, 2026.

The Company will host a conference call on Friday, April 10, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. (ET). Analysts, stockholders and other interested parties may access the teleconference live by calling 1-888-506-0062 (passcode 751153) within the United States or by joining the webcast here. International callers may dial 1-973-528-0011 (passcode 751153). Webcast replay will be available until April 10, 2027, by accessing it here. The webcast replay will also be available on the Company's investor relations page (https://www.frpdev.com/investor-relations/) following the call.

FRP Holdings, Inc. is a holding company engaged in the real estate business, namely (i) leasing and management of commercial properties owned by the Company, (ii) leasing and management of mining royalty land owned by the Company, (iii) real property acquisition, entitlement, development and construction primarily for apartment, retail, warehouse, and office, (iv) leasing and management of residential apartment buildings.

Investors are cautioned that any statements in this press release which relate to the future are, by their nature, subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements. These include, but are not limited to: the possibility that we may be unable to find appropriate investment opportunities; levels of construction activity in the markets served by our mining properties; demand for flexible warehouse/office facilities in the Baltimore- Washington-Northern Virginia area; demand for apartments in Washington D.C. and Greenville, South Carolina; our ability to obtain zoning and entitlements necessary for property development; the impact of lending and capital market conditions on our liquidity; our ability to finance projects or repay our debt; general real estate investment and development risks; vacancies in our properties; risks associated with developing and managing properties in partnership with others; competition; our ability to renew leases or re-lease spaces as leases expire; illiquidity of real estate investments; bankruptcy or defaults of tenants; the impact of restrictions imposed by our credit facility; the level and volatility of interest rates; environmental liabilities; inflation risks; cybersecurity risks; as well as other risks listed from time to time in our SEC filings; including but not limited to; our annual and quarterly reports. We have no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, other than as imposed by law, as a result of future events or new information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

Contact: Matthew C. McNulty, Chief Financial Officer

(904) 858-9100

SOURCE: FRP Holdings, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/frp-holdings-inc.-announces-release-date-for-its-2025-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-earn-1156008