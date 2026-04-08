Tulsa, Oklahoma--(Newsfile Corp. - April 8, 2026) - For the third consecutive year, Oklahoma State University Center for Health Sciences has earned the No. 1 ranking in the percentage of graduates practicing in Health Professional Shortage Areas (HPSAs), according to the latest U.S. News & World Report medical school rankings.

HPSAs - often referred to as medical deserts - are areas, both rural and urban, experiencing a shortage of physicians and health care providers.

In addition to maintaining its top ranking in HPSAs, OSU-CHS improved to No. 8 in the nation for graduates practicing in rural areas, up from No. 11 last year.

The institution also ranked No. 13 for graduates practicing in primary care, further demonstrating its continued commitment to addressing physician workforce shortages.

"These rankings reflect who we are and what we are called to do as an institution," said OSU-CHS President Johnny Stephens. "At OSU-CHS our mission has always been clear - to train physicians who will serve rural and underserved communities."

OSU College of Osteopathic Medicine was established in 1972 with a legislative mandate to train physicians for rural Oklahoma. Today, that mission continues through innovative programs and strategic partnerships, including the OSU College of Osteopathic Medicine at the Cherokee Nation in Tahlequah - the nation's first tribally affiliated medical school.

"What these rankings tell me is that our students are truly listening - to their patients, to their communities, and to the mission that brought them to OSU in the first place. Through our partnerships with the Cherokee Nation and rural hospitals across the state, we've built a foundation that shapes how our students learn to show up for people whose health needs have too often gone unmet," said Dr. Natasha Bray, dean of OSU-COM at the Cherokee Nation. "We are preparing physicians who recognize the unique needs of these communities and are committed to improving access to care. These rankings are a reflection of that work - and of the passion our graduates carry to serve where they are needed most."

According to projections from the Association of American Medical Colleges, the United States will face a total physician shortage of up to 86,000 physicians by 2036. But OSU-CHS is working to close that gap by training physicians and medical professionals to practice in rural and underserved communities across Oklahoma and beyond.

"To once again be recognized as No. 1 in the nation for graduates practicing in health professional shortage areas is a testament to the dedication of our students, faculty and alumni who are making a meaningful difference in communities that need it most," Stephens said. "They truly embody one of the tenets of the Cowboy Code - a passion for doing what's right, even when it's hard."

The U.S. News & World Report rankings are based on data from 207 accredited allopathic and osteopathic medical schools in the United States.

PHOTO: https://flic.kr/s/aHBqjCQk9Z

About OSU Center for Health Sciences

Oklahoma State University Center for Health Sciences is a nationally recognized academic health center focused on teaching, research and patient care through its OSU Medicine clinics located throughout the Tulsa metro area. OSU-CHS offers graduate and professional degrees through the College of Osteopathic Medicine, OSU-COM at the Cherokee Nation in Tahlequah, the School of Allied Health, the School of Health Care Administration, the School of Biomedical Sciences, the School of Forensic Sciences and the Physician Assistant program. OSU Medicine operates a network of clinics offering many specialty services, including addiction medicine, cardiology, family medicine, internal medicine, pediatrics, psychiatry and women's health.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/291678

Source: Oklahoma State University