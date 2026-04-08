Frownies Unveils New Glass Bottle for Aloe & Oat Gel Moisturizer

Customer-loved formula now available in upgraded 60 ml glass packaging with a precision pump for cleaner, more controlled application.

DAYTON, OH / ACCESS Newswire / April 8, 2026 / Frownies, the family-owned skincare brand trusted since 1889, announces the launch of its newly redesigned Aloe & Oat Gel Moisturizer, now available in updated glass packaging. The new bottle is designed to improve the day-to-day user experience while maintaining the same gentle formula customers have relied on.

The Aloe & Oat Gel Moisturizer is a lightweight gel-cream designed for daily use to help support the skin's moisture barrier and layer easily into existing skincare routines. The updated packaging reflects a practical improvement in how the product is dispensed and used.

The redesigned moisturizer bottle introduces several functional enhancements:

Glass bottle with pump dispenser for more controlled application

Less mess and product waste, especially with a gel-cream texture

Increased size (60 ml) for extended daily use

Same trusted formula, unchanged

Unlike traditional jars or squeeze packaging, the pump format helps dispense the right amount of product without overuse, making it easier to incorporate into a consistent routine.

Frownies has built its reputation on simple, non-invasive skincare solutions that support the skin over time. Rather than relying on quick fixes, the brand emphasizes consistency and daily habits as the foundation for visible results.

"We are always paying attention to how our community uses and experiences our products, " said Helen Morrison, President & CEO of Frownies. "This update reflects that. It's about making something people already love work even better for them."

Early feedback highlights how the updated packaging improves everyday use:

"The old packaging had a tendency to release way too much product at once. The new glass bottle with the pump fixes that in the best way... you get just the right amount instead of a big blob. It's such a small detail, but it makes the product easier (and less wasteful) to use every day. Same formula, smarter packaging."

- Dina Daniels

The Aloe & Oat Gel Moisturizer is designed to:

Provide lightweight hydration without heaviness

Support the skin's natural moisture barrier

Absorb quickly and layer well with other products

Fit seamlessly into both morning and evening routines

As with all Frownies products, results are best supported through consistent use as part of a broader skincare routine. The newly packaged Aloe & Oat Gel Moisturizer is available now at frownies.com.

About Frownies

Founded in 1889, Frownies has empowered individuals to feel confident in their skin for 136 years. Known for its iconic Facial Patches and expanding line of honest, effective skincare, Frownies stands apart as a trusted alternative to invasive cosmetic procedures. With viral social buzz, a fiercely loyal community, and a legacy built on authenticity and care, Frownies continues to lead with honesty, heart, and real results.

For questions and media inquiries please contact our PR Manager, Laura Gaspard: laura@frownies.com

SOURCE: Frownies

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/frownies-unveils-new-glass-bottle-for-aloe-and-oat-gel-moisturizer-1156241