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ACCESS Newswire
08.04.2026 23:38 Uhr
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FRMO Corp: FRMO Announces Passing of CEO Murray Stahl

WHITE PLAINS, NY / ACCESS Newswire / April 8, 2026 / We at FRMO Corp. ("FRMO") announce with deep sorrow that Murray Stahl - the company's Chief Executive Officer and leading light - passed away suddenly on April 7, 2026.

Murray co-founded FRMO Corp. in 1993. He was instrumental in transforming it into a publicly traded company with a market capitalization of over $300 million, an impeccable and debt-free balance sheet, and a portfolio built for the long horizon. Murray's dedication, wisdom, and leadership will be felt for generations to come.

The entire FRMO family extends heartfelt condolences to Murray's wife, Teddi, and their children-and to everyone else who loved him.

As we begin the work of preserving and growing Murray's legacy, FRMO is implementing its succession plan, starting with the appointment of Steven Bregman and Peter Doyle as co-Chief Executive Officers.

We feel it is our duty and obligation to finish what Murray started. And it is our honor to remain fully committed to delivering that vision for our clients and shareholders.

About FRMO Corp.

FRMO Corp. is an intellectual capital firm that provides consulting and advisory services in the asset management sector and engages in the mining of digital assets. For more information, visit our website at www.frmocorp.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Thérèse Byars
Corporate Secretary
Email: tbyars@frmocorp.com
Telephone: 646-495-7337

SOURCE: FRMO Corp



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/frmo-announces-passing-of-ceo-murray-stahl-1156297

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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