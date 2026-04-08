SerenaGroup Launches National HBOT Consulting Service to Help Hospitals Reclaim Control of Wound Care Programs

CAMBRIDGE, MA / ACCESS Newswire / April 8, 2026 / Hospitals face mounting pressure to improve outcomes while reducing costs. SerenaGroup has a novel solution for Wound Care and Hyperbaric Oxygen Services: Consulting Services. The goal is to improve outcomes and increase profitability without outsourcing operational control.

The initiative, led by internationally recognized wound care expert Dr. Thomas Serena, aims to challenge the traditional model of wound care program management by empowering hospitals to develop internal expertise, improve clinical outcomes, and maintain ownership of their services.

"For years, hospitals have relied on outsourced wound care management models that limit flexibility and increase long-term costs," said Dr. Thomas Serena, founder of SerenaGroup. "We believe hospitals should have the expertise and tools to run exceptional wound care programs themselves. Our consulting model gives them the clinical training, operational guidance, and compliance support needed to do exactly that."

"Our goal is simple: help hospitals deliver the right care at the right time for patients," said Dr. Thomas Serena, founder of SerenaGroup. "Too often, healthcare systems struggle to build or maintain wound care and hyperbaric programs because of training gaps, regulatory complexity, or operational challenges. Our consulting model empowers their teams with the expertise and resources they need to succeed.

Dr. Serena and the SerenaGroup team bring more than 25 years of experience advancing wound care science, including:

400 peer-reviewed publications

200 clinical trials

2,500 lectures delivered globally

This experience forms the foundation of SerenaGroup's Wound Care and HBOT consulting program, which supports hospitals at every stage of hyperbaric program development, from physician training and accreditation guidance to operational strategy and compliance.

Healthcare organizations working with SerenaGroup gain access to:

On-site and on-line Hyperbaric medicine training for physicians and staff

Guidance on accreditation, compliance, and regulatory requirements

Strategic development of wound care and hyperbaric programs

Operational optimization and workflow design

Flexible consulting delivered on an à la carte basis

Unlike traditional wound care management arrangements that require hospitals to hand over program oversight, SerenaGroup's approach focuses on empowering clinical teams and strengthening internal capabilities.

https://youtube.com/shorts/AAabaGGdluE?si=mE7eDdvCT_-DTWuD

The result is a model designed to help hospitals deliver the right care at the right time for patients with complex wounds, while improving efficiency and reducing unnecessary costs within the healthcare system.

Healthcare organizations interested in learning more about SerenaGroup's HBOT Consulting Services can visit: https://serenagroups.com/hboconsulting

About SerenaGroup

SerenaGroup is a global leader in wound care research, education, and clinical innovation. Celebrating 25 years of clinical research, the organization has contributed to more than 400 scientific publications, 200 clinical trials, and over 2,500 lectures worldwide, helping shape modern standards in wound healing and hyperbaric medicine.

Press Release contact:

Renee McElwaney

rmcelwaney@serenagroups.com

727-692-2376

SOURCE: SerenaGroup

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/serenagroup-launches-national-hbot-consulting-service-to-help-hospita-1154558