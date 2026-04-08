Owens Financial Group: New Retirement Planning Book Launches as Market Volatility Tests Pre-Retirees and Retirees Nationwide

Wealth Advisor and Author Chris Owens announces the April 21 release of Retire REGAL: The Holy Grail of Retirement - an integrated five-part planning framework for Americans approaching retirement or already in it - as Owens Financial Group pledges to donate $70 per copy sold on launch day to the National Humane Society through Care to Roar

KANSAS CITY, MO / ACCESS Newswire / April 8, 2026 / As financial market volatility reshapes retirement outlooks across the country, Chris Owens - Founder & President of Owens Financial Group, announces the April 21, 2026 release of Retire REGAL: The Holy Grail of Retirement. Written for Americans approaching retirement and those already in it, the book delivers an integrated framework for navigating five categories of retirement risk that many financial plans address separately rather than as a coordinated system.

The book launches April 21, 2026, through Amazon. On launch day only, the ebook edition will be available on Amazon for $0.99, open to any reader. Owens Financial Group will donate $70 to the National Humane Society for every copy sold on April 21 - print or ebook - through its Care to Roar charitable initiative.

Why This Book. Why Now.

For pre-retirees and retirees managing significant assets, current market conditions have brought long-standing planning considerations into sharp focus. Many retirement plans are optimized for the accumulation phase - building wealth over time - but offer less integrated guidance for distribution, when income stops and multiple variables interact simultaneously.

Sequence of returns risk. Tax exposure from required minimum distributions. Social Security timing decisions that cannot be undone. Legislative changes that alter the rules mid-plan. Healthcare costs that often exceed projections. These considerations do not arrive in isolation - they interact. A decision made in one area can meaningfully affect every other.

Owens addresses these five areas through a conceptual framework he calls the Five Foemen: The Income Hydra (income gaps and longevity risk), The Tax Kraken (tax exposure in retirement), The Legislative Leviathan (regulatory and policy changes), The Market Dragon (market volatility and sequence-of-returns risk), and The Health Basilisk (healthcare costs and long-term care). "Many retirement books address one or two of these areas," Owens observes. "Retire REGAL addresses all five - and the ways they can interact with each other."

The Retire REGAL Framework: Five Pillars, One Integrated Plan

Retire REGAL organizes retirement planning around five interconnected disciplines, each represented by a letter in the REGAL acronym:

R - Retirement Income: Developing a sustainable income strategy intended to support income needs throughout retirement

E - Employer Plan Rollovers: Navigating 401(k) transitions, pension decisions, and rollover timing in a coordinated way

G - Government Forces: Understanding Social Security timing, Medicare enrollment, and applicable tax law

A - Asset Management: Managing and protecting accumulated wealth through the distribution phase

L - Legacy Planning: Ensuring wealth transfers according to the individual's intentions

Care to Roar: Retirement Education Meets Animal Welfare

On April 21, 2026, the ebook edition of Retire REGAL will be available on Amazon for $0.99, open to any reader. For every copy sold that day - print or ebook- Owens Financial Group will donate $70 to the National Humane Society through the Care to Roar initiative. The total donation from the firm is capped at $10,000.

The pairing is intentional. A $0.99 Kindle purchase on launch day generates a $70 donation from Owens Financial Group - a 70-to-1 ratio that Owens describes as simply the right way to mark the occasion.

"We wanted the launch of this book to mean something beyond the book itself. For every person who invests in their own retirement education on April 21, Owens Financial Group will invest in protecting animals who have no one else advocating for them. That felt like the right way to mark this moment."

- Chris Owens, Founder & President, Owens Financial Group, LLC

About Chris Owens

Chris Owens is the Founder & President of Owens Financial Group, LLC, a Wealth Advisor, and the author of Retire REGAL: The Holy Grail of Retirement. His practice is a nationally-serving virtual financial advisory firm working with pre-retirees and retirees managing significant investable assets. He is an Investment Adviser Representative of Foundations Investment Advisors, LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser.

Owens developed the Retire REGAL framework through years of working with clients navigating the transition from accumulation to distribution, and observing in his own practice the gap between individual planning decisions made in isolation and the integrated coordination that the distribution phase requires.

About Owens Financial Group, LLC

Owens Financial Group, LLC is a nationally-serving virtual financial advisory practice founded by Wealth Advisor and Author Chris Owens. The firm specializes in retirement planning built around the Retire REGAL process and REGAL Stronghold framework, working with clients who have significant investable assets and are approaching or navigating retirement. Investment advisory services are provided through Foundations Investment Advisors, LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser. Educational resources and client information are available at retireregal.com.

Launch Details

Title: Retire REGAL: The Holy Grail of Retirement

Author: Chris Owens

Launch Date: April 21, 2026

Ebook (launch day only): $0.99 on Amazon - available to any reader

Print Edition: Available at standard retail pricing

Care to Roar: Owens Financial Group donates $70 per copy sold April 21 (print or ebook) to the National Humane Society. Total firm donation capped at $10,000

Website: retireregal.com

Media Contact

Owens Financial Group, LLC

Chris Owens

1-800-658-8156

info@owens-financialgroup.com

retireregal.com

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Retire REGAL - The Holy Grail of Retirement - Launching April 21, 2026 - retireregal.com

Retire REGAL: The Holy Grail of Retirement is an educational book and does not constitute personalized investment, tax, or legal advice. Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Strategies and concepts discussed are educational in nature and may not be suitable for all individuals. Chris Owens is an Investment Adviser Representative of Foundations Investment Advisors, LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser.

SOURCE: Owens Financial Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/new-retirement-planning-book-launches-as-market-volatility-tests-pre-1156244