Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - April 8, 2026) - UberDoc Health Technologies Corp. (CSE: APPT) (FSE: 4KL0) ("UberDoc" or the "Company"), an innovative healthcare platform empowering patients to connect with top physicians directly and without the wait, today announced its participation in Hint Summit 2026, taking place April 8-11 at the Country Music Hall of Fame in Nashville, Tennessee. At the conference, UberDoc will introduce its specialty referral program designed for direct primary care (DPC) physicians and their patients.

Hint Summit is the largest annual gathering of the direct primary care community, bringing together clinicians, clinical leaders, employers, and industry partners advancing the DPC model. UberDoc will be engaging with DPC physicians to demonstrate how its marketplace can serve as a natural extension of the direct-pay care experience when patients need specialist referrals.



The direct primary care movement is accelerating. According to a December 2025 study published in Health Affairs, the number of DPC and concierge practice sites in the United States grew by more than 83 percent between 2018 and 2023, with the number of participating clinicians increasing by nearly 79 percent. As this growing network of direct-pay primary care physicians expands, so does the need for specialty referral pathways that align with the direct-pay model.

Direct primary care physicians have built practices around a patient-first model: transparent pricing, unhurried visits, and a direct relationship with their patients. But when those patients need specialty care, the referral process often forces them back into the traditional insurance system, introducing uncertainty around cost, availability, and follow-through. UberDoc addresses this gap by providing DPC practices with access to a vetted network of board-certified specialists who offer transparent, upfront pricing and same-week availability, with no insurance pre-authorization required.

"DPC physicians have done the hard work of building a better primary care experience for their patients. Our goal is to make sure that experience doesn't end when a patient needs to see a specialist," said Sean Kearney, CEO of UberDoc. "We're building UberDoc to be the specialty solution DPC practices can rely on. Using UberDoc allows them to give their patients the same transparency and quality that their practices are known for."

Through the offering, UberDoc will provide direct primary care practices the ability to refer patients to board-certified specialists across more than 50 specialties with transparent, upfront pricing. DPC physicians can recommend a specialist and share a direct booking link with their patient, or facilitate the booking during the visit. The platform is designed to reduce the administrative friction that typically accompanies specialty referrals while keeping patients within a direct-pay care model.

The Company is also developing enhanced capabilities informed by direct feedback from the DPC community, including the ability for physicians to build preferred specialist lists, book on behalf of patients, and track referral outcomes.

Marketing Agreement with Machai Capital Inc.

The Company has entered into an agreement with Machai Capital Inc. dated April 7, 2026 (the "Machai Agreement"), pursuant to which Machai will lead the Company's marketing, advertising, and public awareness activities and deploy a comprehensive digital media marketing program including multi-platform digital campaigns, social media amplification, and targeted investor communications.

Machai will provide digital marketing services including branding, content and data optimization to assist the Company in creating in-depth marketing campaigns, and tracking, organizing and executing such services through search engine optimization, search engine marketing, lead generation, digital marketing, social media marketing, email marketing, and brand marketing. The services will be conducted in accordance with the applicable policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

Machai has been engaged by the Company for a 3-month period commencing immediately. In consideration for the services provided, the Company will pay Machai C$400,000 plus GST out of its general working capital account.

Machai and its principal, Suneal Sandhu, currently own 571,428 common shares of the Company and 285,714 common share purchase warrants, each whole warrant being exercisable at a price of $0.50.

Machai has a business address located at Suite 101, 17565 58 Ave., Surrey, B.C., V3S 4E3, and can be contacted at 604-375-0084 and suneal@machaicapital.com. Machai is controlled by Suneal Sandhu. Machai and Mr. Sandhu are arm's-length parties to the company.

About UberDoc

UberDoc (CSE: APPT) (FSE: 4KL0) is an innovative healthcare marketplace connecting patients with top physicians with no referral, no insurance barriers, and no hidden costs. Founded by a practicing surgeon, UberDoc empowers patients to access care quickly and affordably from more than 55 specialities while giving doctors greater control over their time, revenue, and practice growth. UberDoc is not owned by, affiliated with, or sponsored by Uber Technologies, Inc. The company is registered in Vancouver, B.C., with its U.S. operations in Boston, MA.

For more information, visit www.uber-docs.com or invest.uber-docs.com

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. The forward-looking statements herein are made as of the date of this press release only, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budgets", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "projects", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements relating to the Company's business plan, growth strategy, ability to leverage public market access to expand service offerings and enhance technology infrastructure, proposed expansion into new markets, proposed listing, and timing of listing, on the OTCQB, and expected benefits of its listing on the CSE.

Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations and assumptions and is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/291714

Source: UberDoc