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WKN: A40TUW | ISIN: CA36118K1084 | Ticker-Symbol: S0J
Tradegate
08.04.26 | 21:06
0,303 Euro
+0,66 % +0,002
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUTURE FUELS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUTURE FUELS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2880,31208.04.
0,2830,31208.04.
ACCESS Newswire
09.04.2026 04:26 Uhr
50 Leser
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Future Fuels Inc.: Future Fuels Announces Completion of $2 Million Life Offering

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / April 8, 2026 / Future Fuels Inc. (TSXV:FTUR)(OTCQX:FTURF)(FWB:S0J) ("Future Fuels" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its previous news releases dated February 3, 2026 and March 19, 2026, it has completed a non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of C$2,000,000 from the sale of 2,469,135 "flow-through" units of the Company (each, an "FT Unit", and collectively, the "FT Units") at a price of C$0.81 per FT Unit (the "LIFE Offering") under the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption (as defined herein).

Each FT Unit consists of one charity "flow-through" common share (each, an "FT Share" and collectively, the "FT Shares") and one common share purchase warrant (each an "FT Warrant" and collectively, the "FT Warrants"), issued as "flow-through shares", as defined in subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Tax Act"). Each FT Warrant is exercisable to acquire one common share (each a "Warrant Share", and collectively, the "Warrant Shares") at a price of $1.00 per Warrant Share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance. The Warrant Shares underlying the FT Units will not qualify as "flow-through shares" under the Tax Act. The FT Warrants to be issued pursuant to the LIFE Offering will not be listed for trading on any stock exchange.

Subject to compliance with applicable regulatory requirements and in accordance with National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions ("NI 45-106"), the LIFE Offering was made to purchasers resident in all provinces of Canada pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of NI 45-106 (the "Listed Issuer Financing Exemption"). The securities offered under the LIFE Offering pursuant to the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption are not subject to resale restrictions in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. There is an amended and restated offering document dated March 19, 2026 related to the LIFE Offering that can be accessed under the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at: www.futurefuelsinc.com.

The gross proceeds of the LIFE Offering will be used to incur "Canadian exploration expenses" that are "flow-through critical mineral mining expenditures", within the meaning of the Tax Act, on the Company's 100%-owned Hornby Basin Project. The Company will not use any proceeds from the LIFE Offering toward its proposed acquisition of Hatchet Uranium Corp. (the "Acquisition"), as announced on February 26, 2026, or toward any properties intended to be acquired under the Acquisition, until the Company has received approval for the Acquisition from the TSX Venture Exchange.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About Future Fuels Inc.

Future Fuels' principal asset is the Hornby Project, covering the entire 3,407 km² Hornby Basin in north-western Nunavut, a geologically promising area with over 40 underexplored uranium showings, including the historic Mountain Lake System. Additionally, Future Fuels holds the Covette Property in Quebec's James Bay region, comprising 65 mineral claims over 3,370 hectares.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

~Rob Leckie~

Rob Leckie
CEO, Director
Future Fuels Inc.
info@futurefuelsinc.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's exploration and development plans with respect to its projects and statements regarding the LIFE Offering including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's anticipated business and operational activities. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include, but are not limited to, the inherently unpredictable nature of resource exploration, market conditions and the risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect, and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward- looking statements as expressly required by applicable law.

SOURCE: Future Fuels Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/future-fuels-announces-completion-of-2-million-life-offering-1156349

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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