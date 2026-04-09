HIGHLIGHTS:
- New discovery corridor confirmed and targeting model validated, with the Hurricane trend now emerging as Zone126-style high-grade system over a 1,000m NE-plunging fold corridor, significantly expanding the scale of the Hurricane Camp and opening up an exciting new front for rapid high-grade ounce growth. Two rigs now dedicated to accelerating rapid drill out.
- 11m at 6.4 g/t gold from 306m 26HZ023 within 102m at 1.1 g/t gold
- 2m at 19.1 g/t gold from 298m26HZ008
- 17m at 1.9 g/t gold from 366m 26HZ008
- 9m at 3.0 g/t gold from 264m 26HZ032
- New high grade "Lens 0" discovered at Zone 126, interpreted to link Zone 126 and Zone 102 for the first time, defining a substantial new area for high-grade resource growth
- 19m at 5.1 g/t gold from 311m 26HZ036 within 61m at 1.9 g/t gold
- 4m at 44.2 g/t gold from 481m 26HZ043
- Infill drilling at Zone 126 Lenses 1-4, scissor drilling to confirm true width
- 25m at 10.2 g/t gold from 568m 26HZ002
- 19m at 9.3 g/t gold from 363m 25GLR_138
- 12m at 9.8 g/t gold from 161m 25GLR_131
- Extensional drilling
- 17m at 7.1 g/t gold from 201m 25GLR_170 (extending Lens 2 up dip)
- 10 at 6.3 g/t gold from 479m 25GLR_171 (extending Lens 1 down dip by 100m)
- 14m at 2.3 g/t gold (Lens 4 parallel lens)
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 8, 2026) - Benz Mining Corp (TSXV: BZ) (ASX: BNZ) ("Benz" or the "Company") is pleased to report an additional discovery from ongoing drilling at Hurricane Camp within the Glenburgh Gold Project in Western Australia
Figure 1. Long section view looking north of Hurricane Camp trend. Previous results released on 6 November 2024, 3 April 2025, 28 April 2025, 30 June 2025, 31 July 2025, 20 August 2025, 11 September 2025 and 08 December 2025.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1818/291729_77f584c6d47bd8e4_002full.jpg
Benz CEO, Mark Lynch-Staunton, commented:
"Hurricane Camp is expanding rapidly, and these results mark another major step in unlocking the scale of the Glenburgh system. What we are seeing now is the emergence of multiple high-grade zones across multiple mineralised NE plunging corridors, and we are moving quickly to capitalise on this momentum.
"We have long believed the Hurricane trend had the potential to repeat the success of Zone 126, and these latest results are now clearly demonstrating that this is beginning to play out in the drill data. High-grade mineralisation is being defined over a 1km NE-plunging fold corridor, validating our targeting model and reinforcing the repeatability of the system.
"We are now increasing our drilling commitment at Hurricane, with dedicated rigs focused on systematically drilling out the full extent of the trend. The goal is clear - to rapidly grow high-grade ounces across what is shaping up to be a large, coherent gold system.
"At the same time, we continue to advance the Icon Camp, which remains a key pillar of the broader Glenburgh opportunity. In parallel, we are preparing to commence maiden drilling at the Thunderbolt Camp - a completely untested third of the project that has never seen modern exploration. This represents a significant new frontier within an already rapidly growing system.
"We believe Glenburgh is evolving into a district-scale gold system, and we are still in the early stages of understanding its full potential. With multiple camps, multiple active fronts, and a growing inventory of high-grade zones, we see a clear pathway to continue rapidly adding ounces all on our granted Mining Lease.
"There is no clear limit to the scale of this system, and we will continue to systematically explore, drill and expand across the entire 80km trend.
"These are genuinely exciting times for the Company."
HURRICANE TREND - NEW DISCOVERY CORRIDOR
Maiden drilling at the Hurricane trend has confirmed a new high-grade mineralised corridor defined over approximately 1km along a NE-plunging fold.
Hurricane was initially recognised as a small outcropping system located approximately 1.4km from the high-grade Zone 126 discovery. Historical exploration identified a broad surface geochemical anomaly, however, drilling was limited to a small number of shallow holes (<70m), leaving the system largely untested at depth.
Benz's geological team identified Hurricane as a high-priority target not only due to the scale of the surface anomaly, but more importantly due to its structural and geological similarities to the Zone 126 system. This provided a compelling opportunity to test for a repeat of the Zone 126 high-grade system along strike and at depth.
Recent results from Benz's maiden drill campaign have been highly encouraging. These initial results demonstrate both high-grade and broader mineralised envelopes, including:
- 11m at 6.4 g/t Au from 306m (26HZ023) within 102m at 1.1 g/t Au
- 2m at 19.1 g/t Au from 298m (26HZ008)
- 17m at 1.9 g/t Au from 366m (26HZ008)
- 9m at 3.0 g/t Au from 264m (26HZ032)
These results highlight the presence of multiple mineralised lenses within a broader corridor and support the potential for both high-grade shoots and bulk-tonnage mineralisation.
The geometry, tenor and structural setting of mineralisation in the Hurricane trend are consistent with the Zone 126 system, supporting the Company's interpretation that Hurricane represents a repeat structural position within the Glenburgh gold system.
Mineralisation remains open along strike and at depth, with strong potential for further growth as drilling continues.
ZONE 126 - NEW LENS AND SYSTEM LINKAGE
The identification of a new high-grade lens ("Lens 0") at Zone 126 represents a key development in understanding the broader system architecture.
Recent drilling has defined this new lens with strong high-grade intercepts, including:
- 19m at 5.1 g/t Au from 311m (26HZ036) within 61m at 1.93 g/t Au
- 4m at 44.2 g/t Au from 481m (26HZ043)
This lens is interpreted to link Zone 126 and Zone 102 for the first time, establishing a broader mineralised corridor and reinforcing the potential for large-scale system continuity now defined over a strike length of 1.5km and open in all directions.
Infill drilling across existing lenses at Zone 126 continues to confirm strong continuity and high-grade tenor, including:
- 25m at 10.2 g/t Au from 568m (26HZ002)
- 19m at 9.3 g/t Au from 363m (25GLR_138)
- 12m at 9.8 g/t Au from 161m (25GLR_131)
Extensional drilling has also continued to grow the system, with multiple lenses extended and new parallel mineralisation identified:
- 17m at 7.1 g/t Au from 201m (25GLR_170) - extending Lens 2 up-dip
- 10m at 6.3 g/t Au from 479m (25GLR_171) - extending Lens 1 down-dip by ~100m
- 14m at 2.32 g/t Au - new parallel lens associated with Lens 4
Together, these results highlight the scale, continuity and growing complexity of the Zone 126 system, with multiple lenses remaining open along strike and at depth.
GROWTH STRATEGY AND NEXT STEPS
The Company is accelerating drilling across the Hurricane Camp, with two rigs now dedicated to rapidly testing and expanding the full extent of the mineralised system which is currently over 2.6km in length.
Drilling continues at the Icon Camp, which remains a key pillar of the broader Glenburgh opportunity. In parallel, preparations are underway for maiden drilling at the Thunderbolt Camp - a largely untested portion of the project representing a significant new exploration frontier.
Benz remains focused on systematically exploring and expanding the Glenburgh system, with multiple active fronts and strong potential for continued high-grade discovery.
Figure 2. Long section of the Glenburgh Project detailing the exploration plan across all three camps on the 12km mining lease.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1818/291729_77f584c6d47bd8e4_003full.jpg
Glenburgh - A New Frontier Gold District
The 100%-owned Glenburgh Gold Project is rapidly emerging as a new frontier gold district with multi-million-ounce potential. Located in Western Australia's Gascoyne region, Glenburgh hosts an 18-20 kilometre mineralised corridor anchored by the large-scale Icon-Apollo trend and the high-grade Zone 126 system.
Glenburgh's unique combination of thick, bulk-style gold mineralisation (Icon-Apollo) and multiple high-grade underground lenses (Zone 126) positions it as a rare opportunity in the Australian gold sector. With gold prices at record levels, the ability to develop both large-scale open pit and underground operations offers exceptional leverage and growth potential.
Figure 3. Geological overview of the Glenburgh Gold Project.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1818/291729_77f584c6d47bd8e4_004full.jpg
- END -
This announcement has been approved for release by the Board of Benz Mining Corp.
For more information, please contact:
Mark Lynch-Staunton
Chief Executive Officer Benz Mining Corp.
E: mstaunton@benzmining.com
T: +61 8 6143 6702
About Benz Mining Corp.
Benz Mining Corp. (TSXV: BZ) (ASX: BNZ) is a pure-play gold exploration company dual-listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and Australian Securities Exchange. The Company owns the Eastmain Gold Project in Quebec, and the recently acquired Glenburgh and Mt Egerton Gold Projects in Western Australia.
Benz's key point of difference lies in its team's deep geological expertise and the use of advanced geological techniques, particularly in high-metamorphic terrane exploration. The Company aims to rapidly grow its global resource base and solidify its position as a leading gold explorer across two of the world's most prolific gold regions.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1818/291729_77f584c6d47bd8e4_005full.jpg
For more information, please visit: https://benzmining.com/.
Qualified Person's Statement (NI 43-101)
The disclosure of scientific or technical information in this news release is based on, and fairly represents, information compiled by Mr Mark Lynch-Staunton, who is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 and a Member of Australian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG) (Membership ID: 6918). Mr Lynch-Staunton has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release. Mr Lynch-Staunton owns securities in Benz Mining Corp.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively Forward-Looking Information) as such term is used in applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-Looking Information includes, but is not limited to, disclosure regarding the exploration potential of the Glenburgh Gold Project and the anticipated benefits thereof, planned exploration and related activities on the Glenburgh Gold Project. In certain cases, Forward-Looking Information can be identified by the use of words and phrases or variations of such words and phrases or statements such as "anticipates", "complete", "become", "expects", "next steps", "commitments" and "potential", in relation to certain actions, events or results "could", "may", "will", "would", be achieved. In preparing the Forward-Looking Information in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including, but not limited to, that the accuracy and reliability of the Company's exploration thesis in respect of additional drilling at the Glenburgh Gold Project will be consistent with the Company's expectations based on available information; the Company will be able to raise additional capital as necessary; the current exploration, development, environmental and other objectives concerning the Company's Projects (including Glenburgh and Mt Egerton Gold Projects) can be achieved; and the continuity of the price of gold and other metals, economic and political conditions, and operations.
Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause plans, estimates and actual results to vary materially from those projected in such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause the forward-looking information in this news release to change or to be inaccurate include, but are not limited to, the early stage nature of the Company's exploration of the Glenburgh Gold Project, the risk that any of the assumptions referred to prove not to be valid or reliable, that occurrences such as those referred to above are realized and result in delays, or cessation in planned work, that the Company's financial condition and development plans change, and delays in regulatory approval, as well as the other risks and uncertainties applicable to the Company as set forth in the Company's continuous disclosure filings filed under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and www.asx.com.au. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on Forward-Looking Information. The Forward-looking information in this news release is based on plans, expectations, and estimates of management at the date the information is provided and the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable law.
NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE.
Appendix 1: Collar Table. Coordinates system: GDA94/MGA Zone 50
|Hole ID
|Easting
|Northing
|Elevation
|Dip
|Azimuth
|End Depth
|25GLR_135
|414759
|7193505
|321
|50
|315
|354
|25GLR_132
|415138
|7194183
|323
|65
|138
|900
|25GLR_131
|414708
|7193572
|321
|62
|322
|252
|25GLR_130
|414708
|7193573
|321
|57
|322
|252
|25GLR_125
|414716
|7193569
|321
|59
|308
|252
|25GLR_124
|414764
|7193500
|321
|50
|311
|378
|25GLR_122
|415384
|7194178
|324
|65
|173
|798
|25GLR_120
|414499
|7193888
|319
|62
|140
|770
|25GLR_116
|414519
|7193776
|319
|60
|138
|522
|25GLR_108
|414642
|7193927
|317
|60
|137
|696
|25GLR_103
|414640
|7193928
|317
|57
|145
|594
|25GLR_102
|414467
|7193751
|317
|57
|134
|504
|25GLR_099
|415582
|7193636
|321
|73
|330
|870
|25GLR_097
|415085
|7193439
|328
|55
|325
|750
|25GLR_128
|414711
|7193572
|321
|53
|322
|234
|25GLR_142
|414854
|7194057
|322
|61
|142
|798
|25GLR_141
|414735
|7193885
|319
|54
|173
|480
|25GLR_138
|414525
|7193773
|319
|49
|108
|504
|25GLR_136
|414524
|7193773
|319
|50
|112
|30
|25GLR_129
|414764
|7193502
|321
|52
|323
|372
|25GLR_113
|414485
|7193802
|319
|63
|154
|660
|25GLR_109
|414484
|7193804
|319
|60
|148
|600
|25GLR_147
|414929
|7193983
|324
|58
|143
|308
|25GLR_081
|414867
|7193956
|324
|55
|139
|120
|25GLR_077
|414843
|7193974
|323
|60
|141
|600
|25GLR_071
|414867
|7193882
|324
|51
|124
|367
|25GLR_069
|414867
|7193881
|324
|52
|147
|366
|25GLR_152
|414626
|7193792
|317
|50
|147
|354
|25GLR_148
|414625
|7193796
|317
|50
|135
|354
|25GLR_156
|414596
|7193827
|316
|59
|137
|516
|25GLR_160
|415206
|7193520
|323
|67
|336
|900
|25GLR_154
|414927
|7193985
|324
|63
|142
|588
|25GLR_169
|414707
|7193771
|316
|58
|149
|324
|25GLR_163
|414656
|7193854
|316
|53
|142
|402
|25GLR_176
|414533
|7193408
|319
|65
|329
|506
|25GLR_175
|414536
|7193748
|319
|64
|149
|462
|25GLR_173
|415204
|7193523
|323
|58
|337
|750
|25GLR_171
|414612
|7193442
|318
|65
|330
|804
|25GLR_170
|414763
|7193818
|320
|58
|153
|324
|25GLR_181
|414688
|7193597
|321
|55
|336
|120
|25GLR_180
|414520
|7193791
|319
|63
|145
|600
|25GLR_178
|415203
|7193526
|323
|54
|343
|718
|25GLR_220
|414706
|7193674
|322
|65
|156
|102
|25GLR_219
|414716
|7193652
|323
|60
|153
|66
|25GLR_218
|414729
|7193626
|322
|60
|155
|30
|25GLR_217
|414712
|7193639
|323
|60
|155
|60
|25GLR_216
|414703
|7193660
|323
|60
|152
|78
|25GLR_215
|414699
|7193670
|322
|60
|155
|90
|25GLR_214
|414677
|7193689
|320
|59
|155
|108
|25GLR_210
|414663
|7193697
|321
|59
|154
|144
|25GLR_209
|414675
|7193667
|322
|70
|155
|90
|25GLR_208
|414680
|7193656
|323
|70
|155
|84
|25GLR_207
|414686
|7193646
|322
|71
|154
|72
|25GLR_206
|414689
|7193639
|322
|70
|155
|65
|25GLR_205
|414694
|7193629
|322
|70
|155
|55
|25GLR_203
|414712
|7193612
|322
|60
|335
|110
|25GLR_202
|414741
|7193623
|322
|61
|338
|84
|25GLR_198
|414665
|7193642
|321
|60
|154
|102
|25GLR_186
|415085
|7193441
|328
|50
|341
|750
|25GLR_184
|414506
|7193881
|320
|58
|144
|624
|25GLR_183
|414657
|7193690
|321
|60
|154
|150
|25GLR_182
|415386
|7194174
|324
|63
|158
|900
|26HZ001
|415357
|7193605
|323
|62
|316
|900
|26HZ002
|415078
|7193447
|329
|50
|334
|750
|26HZ003
|415219
|7193891
|334
|60
|340
|734
|26HZ006
|413721
|7193144
|316
|55
|335
|402
|26HZ005
|413609
|7193515
|311
|55
|154
|402
|26HZ004
|415009
|7193744
|325
|55
|337
|804
|26HZ010
|412947
|7193257
|306
|55
|155
|372
|26HZ009
|413378
|7193085
|314
|55
|335
|402
|26HZ008
|413507
|7193094
|313
|55
|335
|402
|26HZ007
|413386
|7193458
|309
|55
|156
|402
|26HZ043
|414353
|7193842
|317
|60
|162
|654
|26HZ041
|415263
|7193528
|322
|63
|338
|877
|26HZ040
|413281
|7193309
|311
|56
|154
|402
|26HZ039
|414505
|7193686
|318
|65
|178
|402
|26HZ038
|414406
|7193646
|319
|65
|149
|384
|26HZ037
|413564
|7193352
|317
|56
|336
|450
|26HZ036
|414271
|7193662
|319
|61
|118
|552
|26HZ035
|413825
|7193447
|314
|56
|158
|422
|26HZ034
|414189
|7193270
|317
|56
|336
|520
|26HZ033
|415479
|7193635
|324
|64
|314
|1026
|26HZ032
|413657
|7193412
|318
|55
|152
|450
|26HZ031
|414236
|7193651
|319
|55
|345
|400
|26HZ030
|413788
|7193413
|315
|55
|333
|504
|26HZ029
|414820
|7194205
|321
|55
|156
|972
|26HZ028
|413872
|7193465
|316
|56
|335
|450
|26HZ027
|414125
|7193636
|315
|55
|150
|558
|26HZ026
|414101
|7193747
|313
|62
|150
|552
|26HZ025
|414246
|7193537
|319
|55
|156
|450
|26HZ024
|414101
|7193748
|313
|54
|149
|552
|26HZ023
|413837
|7193544
|314
|55
|156
|504
|26HZ020
|414820
|7194205
|321
|55
|156
|36
|26HZ021
|414672
|7193873
|320
|54
|335
|450
|26HZ022
|414820
|7194205
|321
|55
|153
|714
|26HZ019
|414869
|7193959
|323
|54
|337
|450
|26HZ018
|414595
|7194146
|315
|56
|156
|498
|26HZ017
|415038
|7193967
|328
|55
|335
|450
|26HZ016
|414936
|7194239
|325
|56
|155
|450
|26HZ015
|415084
|7194308
|324
|55
|154
|450
|26HZ014
|415226
|7194157
|326
|59
|336
|312
|26HZ056
|415166
|7193524
|330
|54
|349
|954
|26HZ054
|413387
|7192976
|313
|55
|155
|468
|26HZ052
|414431
|7193826
|318
|66
|144
|804
|26HZ051
|413480
|7192883
|317
|55
|155
|450
|26HZ049
|415146
|7193672
|329
|78
|311
|900
|26HZ048
|414501
|7193889
|320
|64
|158
|600
|26HZ047
|413567
|7192902
|317
|55
|336
|424
|26HZ046
|415093
|7193601
|328
|51
|336
|452
|26HZ045
|414431
|7193826
|318
|67
|159
|873
|26HZ042
|413639
|7193326
|321
|56
|334
|450
Figure 4. Collar Plan Map of released holes. Collars demarcated by black dots
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1818/291729_77f584c6d47bd8e4_006full.jpg
Appendix 2: Significant Intercepts Tables.
High Grade Intercepts: A nominal 1.0 g/t Au lower cut off has been applied to results, with up to 10m internal dilution applied unless otherwise stated.
|Hole ID
|From
|To
|Au (ppm)
|Length
|25GLR_135
|249
|252
|15.3
|3
|25GLR_135
|264
|266
|2.4
|2
|25GLR_135
|318
|320
|3.3
|2
|25GLR_135
|340
|342
|1.9
|2
|25GLR_131
|161
|173
|9.9
|12
|25GLR_130
|121
|145
|3.7
|24
|25GLR_130
|158
|160
|4
|2
|25GLR_125
|219
|226
|1.4
|7
|25GLR_124
|287
|299
|6.4
|12
|25GLR_116
|328
|330
|18.8
|2
|25GLR_116
|389
|396
|2
|7
|25GLR_108
|399
|402
|1.4
|3
|25GLR_108
|429
|440
|1.5
|11
|25GLR_103
|417
|424
|2.1
|7
|25GLR_103
|448
|452
|1.2
|4
|25GLR_102
|285
|295
|1.3
|10
|25GLR_102
|356
|362
|1.9
|6
|25GLR_099
|615
|617
|3.5
|2
|25GLR_097
|665
|669
|5.4
|4
|25GLR_097
|712
|715
|1.1
|3
|25GLR_128
|116
|136
|2.6
|20
|25GLR_128
|149
|151
|6.6
|2
|25GLR_128
|166
|170
|5.2
|4
|25GLR_142
|667
|669
|2
|2
|25GLR_142
|755
|758
|1.1
|3
|25GLR_141
|246
|252
|1.1
|6
|25GLR_141
|345
|359
|1.5
|14
|25GLR_138
|363
|382
|9.3
|19
|25GLR_129
|255
|258
|4.7
|3
|25GLR_129
|347
|354
|1.5
|7
|25GLR_109
|326
|328
|55.3
|2
|25GLR_109
|410
|416
|2.3
|6
|25GLR_071
|283
|291
|1.7
|8
|25GLR_152
|205
|208
|1.4
|3
|25GLR_152
|240
|242
|1.1
|2
|25GLR_148
|214
|217
|5
|3
|25GLR_148
|240
|251
|1.2
|11
|25GLR_148
|276
|278
|1.1
|2
|25GLR_156
|320
|332
|2.2
|12
|25GLR_156
|413
|425
|1.3
|12
|25GLR_154
|289
|292
|6.2
|3
|25GLR_154
|458
|464
|1.2
|6
|25GLR_154
|488
|492
|3.1
|4
|25GLR_154
|546
|563
|1.5
|17
|25GLR_154
|567
|570
|2.4
|3
|25GLR_169
|154
|163
|3
|9
|25GLR_169
|196
|200
|1.9
|4
|25GLR_163
|236
|245
|2.1
|9
|25GLR_163
|309
|330
|3.4
|21
|25GLR_163
|357
|364
|1.6
|7
|25GLR_176
|458
|464
|1.3
|6
|25GLR_175
|252
|254
|1.5
|2
|25GLR_175
|339
|341
|2.6
|2
|25GLR_175
|364
|366
|2
|2
|25GLR_171
|479
|489
|6.3
|10
|25GLR_171
|509
|512
|2.3
|3
|25GLR_171
|651
|655
|1.1
|4
|25GLR_171
|762
|764
|1.5
|2
|25GLR_170
|201
|218
|7.1
|17
|25GLR_181
|60
|73
|3.8
|13
|25GLR_220
|66
|72
|5.3
|6
|25GLR_209
|75
|83
|2.8
|8
|25GLR_207
|47
|58
|1.8
|11
|25GLR_206
|31
|43
|4.1
|12
|25GLR_205
|19
|29
|2.8
|10
|25GLR_203
|8
|15
|1.9
|7
|25GLR_203
|94
|99
|1.2
|5
|25GLR_202
|15
|30
|1.1
|15
|25GLR_202
|37
|52
|1.2
|15
|25GLR_186
|530
|542
|1.4
|12
|25GLR_186
|557
|559
|2.3
|2
|25GLR_186
|667
|669
|1.7
|2
|25GLR_184
|380
|384
|1.1
|4
|25GLR_184
|439
|442
|1
|3
|25GLR_184
|529
|533
|1.9
|4
|25GLR_183
|90
|100
|5.4
|10
|26HZ001
|193
|198
|1.9
|5
|26HZ001
|662
|674
|1.1
|12
|26HZ001
|677
|696
|2.1
|19
|26HZ002
|568
|593
|10.3
|25
|26HZ006
|174
|177
|1.4
|3
|26HZ006
|240
|244
|1
|4
|26HZ006
|261
|263
|4.1
|2
|26HZ006
|367
|369
|1.1
|2
|26HZ009
|183
|185
|1
|2
|26HZ008
|198
|200
|2.1
|2
|26HZ008
|242
|254
|1
|12
|26HZ008
|298
|300
|19.1
|2
|26HZ008
|366
|383
|1.9
|17
|26HZ043
|481
|485
|42.2
|4
|26HZ041
|733
|735
|2.4
|2
|26HZ041
|759
|761
|1.3
|2
|26HZ040
|81
|83
|1.8
|2
|26HZ040
|119
|121
|1.2
|2
|26HZ039
|171
|175
|2.6
|4
|26HZ036
|311
|330
|5.1
|19
|26HZ036
|346
|348
|2.5
|2
|26HZ036
|369
|372
|2.4
|3
|26HZ035
|160
|170
|1.1
|10
|26HZ033
|956
|970
|2.3
|14
|26HZ032
|264
|273
|3
|9
|26HZ029
|755
|762
|1.2
|7
|26HZ028
|114
|117
|1.5
|3
|26HZ027
|265
|272
|1.6
|7
|26HZ023
|257
|262
|3.5
|5
|26HZ023
|306
|317
|6.4
|11
|26HZ023
|330
|332
|1.9
|2
|26HZ023
|345
|352
|1.2
|7
|26HZ056
|578
|596
|1.6
|18
|26HZ056
|605
|608
|4.8
|3
|26HZ056
|705
|710
|1
|5
|26HZ049
|665
|667
|1.2
|2
|26HZ049
|680
|682
|1.8
|2
|26HZ049
|692
|700
|1.1
|8
|26HZ046
|349
|351
|1.5
|2
|26HZ045
|541
|543
|2.8
|2
Appendix 2: Significant Intercepts Tables.
Bulk Intercepts: A nominal 0.3 g/t Au lower cut off has been applied to results, with no limit on internal dilution applied unless otherwise stated.
|Hole ID
|From
|To
|Au (ppm)
|Length
|Comments
|25GLR_135
|249
|354
|0.8
|105
|25GLR_132
|6
|9
|0.5
|3
|25GLR_132
|20
|40
|0.3
|20
|25GLR_132
|530
|535
|0.8
|5
|25GLR_132
|800
|816
|0.3
|16
|25GLR_131
|159
|249
|1.4
|90
|25GLR_130
|121
|247
|0.9
|126
|25GLR_125
|168
|182
|0.3
|14
|25GLR_125
|218
|226
|1.3
|8
|25GLR_124
|256
|259
|0.5
|3
|25GLR_124
|280
|370
|1
|90
|25GLR_120
|510
|518
|0.4
|8
|25GLR_120
|572
|576
|0.3
|4
|25GLR_120
|583
|586
|0.5
|3
|25GLR_120
|673
|676
|0.4
|3
|25GLR_116
|277
|296
|0.4
|19
|25GLR_116
|309
|423
|0.7
|114
|25GLR_108
|326
|330
|0.3
|4
|25GLR_108
|399
|534
|0.4
|135
|25GLR_103
|313
|331
|0.3
|18
|25GLR_103
|409
|592
|0.3
|183
|25GLR_102
|285
|345
|0.3
|60
|25GLR_102
|354
|414
|0.3
|60
|25GLR_097
|629
|734
|0.5
|105
|25GLR_128
|104
|171
|1.4
|67
|25GLR_142
|379
|382
|0.3
|3
|25GLR_142
|659
|681
|0.4
|22
|25GLR_142
|707
|714
|0.4
|7
|25GLR_142
|743
|780
|0.3
|37
|25GLR_141
|246
|255
|0.9
|9
|25GLR_141
|329
|403
|0.4
|74
|25GLR_138
|360
|414
|3.4
|54
|25GLR_129
|255
|366
|0.4
|111
|25GLR_113
|394
|438
|0.3
|44
|25GLR_113
|455
|460
|0.5
|5
|25GLR_109
|318
|469
|1
|151
|25GLR_077
|360
|411
|0.3
|51
|25GLR_071
|266
|301
|0.6
|35
|25GLR_069
|267
|271
|1
|4
|25GLR_152
|200
|208
|0.8
|8
|25GLR_152
|240
|260
|0.4
|20
|25GLR_148
|198
|203
|0.3
|5
|25GLR_148
|208
|278
|0.5
|70
|25GLR_156
|318
|437
|0.5
|119
|25GLR_160
|738
|748
|0.3
|10
|25GLR_160
|776
|865
|0.3
|89
|25GLR_154
|237
|246
|0.3
|9
|25GLR_154
|255
|294
|0.6
|39
|25GLR_154
|454
|572
|0.6
|118
|25GLR_169
|153
|238
|0.6
|85
|25GLR_163
|234
|371
|0.8
|137
|25GLR_176
|454
|498
|0.4
|44
|25GLR_175
|252
|265
|0.4
|13
|25GLR_175
|271
|276
|0.4
|5
|25GLR_175
|287
|295
|0.3
|8
|25GLR_175
|300
|303
|0.4
|3
|25GLR_175
|311
|347
|0.3
|36
|25GLR_175
|355
|377
|0.4
|22
|25GLR_175
|443
|452
|0.6
|9
|25GLR_173
|570
|582
|0.5
|12
|25GLR_173
|735
|740
|0.5
|5
|25GLR_171
|473
|764
|0.4
|291
|25GLR_170
|201
|259
|2.2
|58
|25GLR_181
|60
|80
|2.6
|20
|25GLR_180
|298
|304
|0.7
|6
|25GLR_180
|374
|384
|0.4
|10
|25GLR_180
|397
|411
|0.3
|14
|25GLR_180
|414
|418
|0.3
|4
|25GLR_180
|425
|433
|0.3
|8
|25GLR_178
|526
|532
|0.5
|6
|25GLR_220
|66
|90
|1.5
|24
|25GLR_219
|31
|39
|0.4
|8
|25GLR_219
|49
|54
|0.5
|5
|25GLR_217
|19
|39
|0.4
|20
|25GLR_215
|55
|63
|0.3
|8
|25GLR_210
|98
|101
|0.3
|3
|25GLR_210
|105
|137
|0.4
|32
|25GLR_209
|70
|90
|1.3
|20
|25GLR_208
|56
|59
|0.5
|3
|25GLR_208
|64
|78
|0.6
|14
|25GLR_207
|37
|59
|1
|22
|25GLR_206
|30
|52
|2.3
|22
|25GLR_205
|19
|35
|1.8
|16
|25GLR_203
|8
|102
|0.4
|94
|25GLR_202
|13
|53
|1
|40
|25GLR_186
|530
|591
|0.5
|61
|25GLR_186
|667
|677
|0.5
|10
|25GLR_184
|364
|461
|0.3
|97
|25GLR_184
|494
|502
|0.4
|8
|25GLR_184
|511
|569
|0.3
|58
|25GLR_183
|90
|125
|1.7
|35
|25GLR_182
|566
|569
|0.9
|3
|25GLR_182
|635
|660
|0.4
|25
|26HZ001
|187
|219
|0.5
|32
|26HZ001
|649
|899
|0.4
|250
|26HZ002
|562
|641
|3.4
|79
|26HZ006
|161
|198
|0.4
|37
|26HZ006
|234
|311
|0.4
|77
|26HZ006
|348
|378
|0.4
|30
|26HZ006
|399
|402
|0.3
|3
|26HZ005
|365
|387
|0.3
|22
|26HZ004
|619
|637
|0.3
|18
|26HZ009
|135
|156
|0.3
|21
|26HZ009
|180
|195
|0.3
|15
|26HZ009
|220
|272
|0.4
|52
|26HZ008
|190
|400
|0.6
|210
|26HZ007
|120
|141
|0.3
|21
|26HZ007
|258
|318
|0.4
|60
|26HZ007
|381
|395
|0.4
|14
|26HZ043
|399
|411
|0.4
|12
|26HZ043
|449
|458
|0.4
|9
|26HZ043
|476
|598
|1.6
|122
|26HZ041
|671
|674
|0.6
|3
|26HZ041
|732
|828
|0.3
|96
|26HZ040
|72
|143
|0.4
|71
|26HZ039
|171
|246
|0.3
|75
|26HZ038
|203
|207
|0.3
|4
|26HZ038
|219
|224
|0.4
|5
|26HZ036
|311
|390
|1.5
|79
|Inc 61m at 1.9g/t gold
|26HZ035
|159
|201
|0.3
|42
|26HZ034
|422
|428
|0.3
|6
|26HZ034
|437
|440
|0.3
|3
|26HZ033
|383
|405
|0.3
|22
|26HZ033
|830
|833
|0.4
|3
|26HZ033
|902
|906
|0.5
|4
|26HZ033
|945
|1012
|0.6
|67
|26HZ032
|211
|214
|0.3
|3
|26HZ032
|258
|294
|1
|36
|26HZ031
|279
|288
|0.5
|9
|26HZ029
|675
|679
|0.5
|4
|26HZ029
|747
|763
|0.7
|16
|26HZ028
|105
|120
|0.5
|15
|26HZ027
|181
|189
|0.3
|8
|26HZ027
|215
|327
|0.3
|112
|26HZ026
|323
|357
|0.3
|34
|26HZ025
|128
|137
|0.3
|9
|26HZ024
|351
|355
|0.6
|4
|26HZ024
|367
|385
|0.3
|18
|26HZ024
|403
|452
|0.3
|49
|26HZ023
|40
|47
|0.3
|7
|26HZ023
|233
|359
|1
|126
|Inc 102m at 1.1 g/t gold
|26HZ021
|323
|328
|0.3
|5
|26HZ019
|276
|279
|0.4
|3
|26HZ018
|173
|176
|0.4
|3
|26HZ017
|303
|316
|0.3
|13
|26HZ014
|135
|145
|0.3
|10
|26HZ056
|564
|568
|0.3
|4
|26HZ056
|574
|741
|0.4
|167
|26HZ056
|850
|885
|0.3
|35
|26HZ054
|418
|426
|0.4
|8
|26HZ052
|438
|441
|0.5
|3
|26HZ052
|462
|491
|0.3
|29
|26HZ049
|617
|623
|0.4
|6
|26HZ049
|636
|639
|0.5
|3
|26HZ049
|649
|737
|0.4
|88
|26HZ049
|767
|774
|0.4
|7
|26HZ049
|779
|799
|0.3
|20
|26HZ048
|399
|406
|0.7
|7
|26HZ048
|438
|442
|0.5
|4
|26HZ048
|458
|472
|0.4
|14
|26HZ048
|485
|494
|0.3
|9
|26HZ046
|349
|354
|0.8
|5
|26HZ045
|488
|543
|0.4
|55
Appendix 3: JORC Tables
JORC Code, 2012 Edition - Table 1 report template
Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data
(Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections.)
|Criteria
|Commentary
|Sampling techniques
|Drilling techniques
|Drill sample recovery
|Logging
|Sub-sampling techniques and sample preparation
|Quality of assay data and laboratory test
|Verification of sampling and assaying
|Location of data points
|Data spacing and distribution
|Orientation of data in relation to geological structure
|Sample security
|Audits or reviews
Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results
(Criteria listed in the preceding section also apply to this section.)
|Criteria
|Commentary
|Mineral tenement and land tenure status
|Exploration done by other parties
|Geology
|Drill hole Information
|Data aggregation methods
|Relationship between mineralisation widths and intercept lengths
|Diagrams
|Balanced reporting
|Other substantive exploration data
|Further work
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/291729
Source: Benz Mining Corp.