HIGHLIGHTS:

New discovery corridor confirmed and targeting model validated, with the Hurricane trend now emerging as Zone126-style high-grade system over a 1,000m NE-plunging fold corridor, significantly expanding the scale of the Hurricane Camp and opening up an exciting new front for rapid high-grade ounce growth. Two rigs now dedicated to accelerating rapid drill out. 11m at 6.4 g/t gold from 306m 26HZ023 within 102m at 1.1 g/t gold 2m at 19.1 g/t gold from 298m26HZ008 17m at 1.9 g/t gold from 366m 26HZ008 9m at 3.0 g/t gold from 264m 26HZ032

with the Hurricane trend now emerging as Zone126-style high-grade system over a 1,000m NE-plunging fold corridor, significantly expanding the scale of the Hurricane Camp and opening up an exciting new front for rapid high-grade ounce growth. Two rigs now dedicated to accelerating rapid drill out. New high grade "Lens 0" discovered at Zone 126, interpreted to link Zone 126 and Zone 102 for the first time, defining a substantial new area for high-grade resource growth 19m at 5.1 g/t gold from 311m 26HZ036 within 61m at 1.9 g/t gold 4m at 44.2 g/t gold from 481m 26HZ043

interpreted to link Zone 126 and Zone 102 for the first time, defining a substantial new area for high-grade resource growth Infill drilling at Zone 126 Lenses 1-4, scissor drilling to confirm true width 25m at 10.2 g/t gold from 568m 26HZ002 19m at 9.3 g/t gold from 363m 25GLR_138 12m at 9.8 g/t gold from 161m 25GLR_131

Extensional drilling 17m at 7.1 g/t gold from 201m 25GLR_170 (extending Lens 2 up dip) 10 at 6.3 g/t gold from 479m 25GLR_171 (extending Lens 1 down dip by 100m) 14m at 2.3 g/t gold (Lens 4 parallel lens)



Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 8, 2026) - Benz Mining Corp (TSXV: BZ) (ASX: BNZ) ("Benz" or the "Company") is pleased to report an additional discovery from ongoing drilling at Hurricane Camp within the Glenburgh Gold Project in Western Australia

Figure 1. Long section view looking north of Hurricane Camp trend. Previous results released on 6 November 2024, 3 April 2025, 28 April 2025, 30 June 2025, 31 July 2025, 20 August 2025, 11 September 2025 and 08 December 2025.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1818/291729_77f584c6d47bd8e4_002full.jpg

Benz CEO, Mark Lynch-Staunton, commented:

"Hurricane Camp is expanding rapidly, and these results mark another major step in unlocking the scale of the Glenburgh system. What we are seeing now is the emergence of multiple high-grade zones across multiple mineralised NE plunging corridors, and we are moving quickly to capitalise on this momentum.

"We have long believed the Hurricane trend had the potential to repeat the success of Zone 126, and these latest results are now clearly demonstrating that this is beginning to play out in the drill data. High-grade mineralisation is being defined over a 1km NE-plunging fold corridor, validating our targeting model and reinforcing the repeatability of the system.

"We are now increasing our drilling commitment at Hurricane, with dedicated rigs focused on systematically drilling out the full extent of the trend. The goal is clear - to rapidly grow high-grade ounces across what is shaping up to be a large, coherent gold system.

"At the same time, we continue to advance the Icon Camp, which remains a key pillar of the broader Glenburgh opportunity. In parallel, we are preparing to commence maiden drilling at the Thunderbolt Camp - a completely untested third of the project that has never seen modern exploration. This represents a significant new frontier within an already rapidly growing system.

"We believe Glenburgh is evolving into a district-scale gold system, and we are still in the early stages of understanding its full potential. With multiple camps, multiple active fronts, and a growing inventory of high-grade zones, we see a clear pathway to continue rapidly adding ounces all on our granted Mining Lease.

"There is no clear limit to the scale of this system, and we will continue to systematically explore, drill and expand across the entire 80km trend.

"These are genuinely exciting times for the Company."

HURRICANE TREND - NEW DISCOVERY CORRIDOR

Maiden drilling at the Hurricane trend has confirmed a new high-grade mineralised corridor defined over approximately 1km along a NE-plunging fold.

Hurricane was initially recognised as a small outcropping system located approximately 1.4km from the high-grade Zone 126 discovery. Historical exploration identified a broad surface geochemical anomaly, however, drilling was limited to a small number of shallow holes (<70m), leaving the system largely untested at depth.

Benz's geological team identified Hurricane as a high-priority target not only due to the scale of the surface anomaly, but more importantly due to its structural and geological similarities to the Zone 126 system. This provided a compelling opportunity to test for a repeat of the Zone 126 high-grade system along strike and at depth.

Recent results from Benz's maiden drill campaign have been highly encouraging. These initial results demonstrate both high-grade and broader mineralised envelopes, including:

11m at 6.4 g/t Au from 306m (26HZ023) within 102m at 1.1 g/t Au

2m at 19.1 g/t Au from 298m (26HZ008)

17m at 1.9 g/t Au from 366m (26HZ008)

9m at 3.0 g/t Au from 264m (26HZ032)

These results highlight the presence of multiple mineralised lenses within a broader corridor and support the potential for both high-grade shoots and bulk-tonnage mineralisation.

The geometry, tenor and structural setting of mineralisation in the Hurricane trend are consistent with the Zone 126 system, supporting the Company's interpretation that Hurricane represents a repeat structural position within the Glenburgh gold system.

Mineralisation remains open along strike and at depth, with strong potential for further growth as drilling continues.

ZONE 126 - NEW LENS AND SYSTEM LINKAGE

The identification of a new high-grade lens ("Lens 0") at Zone 126 represents a key development in understanding the broader system architecture.

Recent drilling has defined this new lens with strong high-grade intercepts, including:

19m at 5.1 g/t Au from 311m (26HZ036) within 61m at 1.93 g/t Au

4m at 44.2 g/t Au from 481m (26HZ043)

This lens is interpreted to link Zone 126 and Zone 102 for the first time, establishing a broader mineralised corridor and reinforcing the potential for large-scale system continuity now defined over a strike length of 1.5km and open in all directions.

Infill drilling across existing lenses at Zone 126 continues to confirm strong continuity and high-grade tenor, including:

25m at 10.2 g/t Au from 568m (26HZ002)

19m at 9.3 g/t Au from 363m (25GLR_138)

12m at 9.8 g/t Au from 161m (25GLR_131)

Extensional drilling has also continued to grow the system, with multiple lenses extended and new parallel mineralisation identified:

17m at 7.1 g/t Au from 201m (25GLR_170) - extending Lens 2 up-dip

10m at 6.3 g/t Au from 479m (25GLR_171) - extending Lens 1 down-dip by ~100m

14m at 2.32 g/t Au - new parallel lens associated with Lens 4

Together, these results highlight the scale, continuity and growing complexity of the Zone 126 system, with multiple lenses remaining open along strike and at depth.

GROWTH STRATEGY AND NEXT STEPS

The Company is accelerating drilling across the Hurricane Camp, with two rigs now dedicated to rapidly testing and expanding the full extent of the mineralised system which is currently over 2.6km in length.

Drilling continues at the Icon Camp, which remains a key pillar of the broader Glenburgh opportunity. In parallel, preparations are underway for maiden drilling at the Thunderbolt Camp - a largely untested portion of the project representing a significant new exploration frontier.

Benz remains focused on systematically exploring and expanding the Glenburgh system, with multiple active fronts and strong potential for continued high-grade discovery.

Figure 2. Long section of the Glenburgh Project detailing the exploration plan across all three camps on the 12km mining lease.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1818/291729_77f584c6d47bd8e4_003full.jpg

Glenburgh - A New Frontier Gold District

The 100%-owned Glenburgh Gold Project is rapidly emerging as a new frontier gold district with multi-million-ounce potential. Located in Western Australia's Gascoyne region, Glenburgh hosts an 18-20 kilometre mineralised corridor anchored by the large-scale Icon-Apollo trend and the high-grade Zone 126 system.

Glenburgh's unique combination of thick, bulk-style gold mineralisation (Icon-Apollo) and multiple high-grade underground lenses (Zone 126) positions it as a rare opportunity in the Australian gold sector. With gold prices at record levels, the ability to develop both large-scale open pit and underground operations offers exceptional leverage and growth potential.

Figure 3. Geological overview of the Glenburgh Gold Project.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1818/291729_77f584c6d47bd8e4_004full.jpg

- END -

This announcement has been approved for release by the Board of Benz Mining Corp.

About Benz Mining Corp.

Benz Mining Corp. (TSXV: BZ) (ASX: BNZ) is a pure-play gold exploration company dual-listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and Australian Securities Exchange. The Company owns the Eastmain Gold Project in Quebec, and the recently acquired Glenburgh and Mt Egerton Gold Projects in Western Australia.

Benz's key point of difference lies in its team's deep geological expertise and the use of advanced geological techniques, particularly in high-metamorphic terrane exploration. The Company aims to rapidly grow its global resource base and solidify its position as a leading gold explorer across two of the world's most prolific gold regions.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1818/291729_77f584c6d47bd8e4_005full.jpg

For more information, please visit: https://benzmining.com/.

Qualified Person's Statement (NI 43-101)

The disclosure of scientific or technical information in this news release is based on, and fairly represents, information compiled by Mr Mark Lynch-Staunton, who is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 and a Member of Australian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG) (Membership ID: 6918). Mr Lynch-Staunton has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release. Mr Lynch-Staunton owns securities in Benz Mining Corp.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively Forward-Looking Information) as such term is used in applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-Looking Information includes, but is not limited to, disclosure regarding the exploration potential of the Glenburgh Gold Project and the anticipated benefits thereof, planned exploration and related activities on the Glenburgh Gold Project. In certain cases, Forward-Looking Information can be identified by the use of words and phrases or variations of such words and phrases or statements such as "anticipates", "complete", "become", "expects", "next steps", "commitments" and "potential", in relation to certain actions, events or results "could", "may", "will", "would", be achieved. In preparing the Forward-Looking Information in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including, but not limited to, that the accuracy and reliability of the Company's exploration thesis in respect of additional drilling at the Glenburgh Gold Project will be consistent with the Company's expectations based on available information; the Company will be able to raise additional capital as necessary; the current exploration, development, environmental and other objectives concerning the Company's Projects (including Glenburgh and Mt Egerton Gold Projects) can be achieved; and the continuity of the price of gold and other metals, economic and political conditions, and operations.

Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause plans, estimates and actual results to vary materially from those projected in such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause the forward-looking information in this news release to change or to be inaccurate include, but are not limited to, the early stage nature of the Company's exploration of the Glenburgh Gold Project, the risk that any of the assumptions referred to prove not to be valid or reliable, that occurrences such as those referred to above are realized and result in delays, or cessation in planned work, that the Company's financial condition and development plans change, and delays in regulatory approval, as well as the other risks and uncertainties applicable to the Company as set forth in the Company's continuous disclosure filings filed under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and www.asx.com.au. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on Forward-Looking Information. The Forward-looking information in this news release is based on plans, expectations, and estimates of management at the date the information is provided and the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable law.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Appendix 1: Collar Table. Coordinates system: GDA94/MGA Zone 50

Hole ID Easting Northing Elevation Dip Azimuth End Depth 25GLR_135 414759 7193505 321 50 315 354 25GLR_132 415138 7194183 323 65 138 900 25GLR_131 414708 7193572 321 62 322 252 25GLR_130 414708 7193573 321 57 322 252 25GLR_125 414716 7193569 321 59 308 252 25GLR_124 414764 7193500 321 50 311 378 25GLR_122 415384 7194178 324 65 173 798 25GLR_120 414499 7193888 319 62 140 770 25GLR_116 414519 7193776 319 60 138 522 25GLR_108 414642 7193927 317 60 137 696 25GLR_103 414640 7193928 317 57 145 594 25GLR_102 414467 7193751 317 57 134 504 25GLR_099 415582 7193636 321 73 330 870 25GLR_097 415085 7193439 328 55 325 750 25GLR_128 414711 7193572 321 53 322 234 25GLR_142 414854 7194057 322 61 142 798 25GLR_141 414735 7193885 319 54 173 480 25GLR_138 414525 7193773 319 49 108 504 25GLR_136 414524 7193773 319 50 112 30 25GLR_129 414764 7193502 321 52 323 372 25GLR_113 414485 7193802 319 63 154 660 25GLR_109 414484 7193804 319 60 148 600 25GLR_147 414929 7193983 324 58 143 308 25GLR_081 414867 7193956 324 55 139 120 25GLR_077 414843 7193974 323 60 141 600 25GLR_071 414867 7193882 324 51 124 367 25GLR_069 414867 7193881 324 52 147 366 25GLR_152 414626 7193792 317 50 147 354 25GLR_148 414625 7193796 317 50 135 354 25GLR_156 414596 7193827 316 59 137 516 25GLR_160 415206 7193520 323 67 336 900 25GLR_154 414927 7193985 324 63 142 588 25GLR_169 414707 7193771 316 58 149 324 25GLR_163 414656 7193854 316 53 142 402 25GLR_176 414533 7193408 319 65 329 506 25GLR_175 414536 7193748 319 64 149 462 25GLR_173 415204 7193523 323 58 337 750 25GLR_171 414612 7193442 318 65 330 804 25GLR_170 414763 7193818 320 58 153 324 25GLR_181 414688 7193597 321 55 336 120 25GLR_180 414520 7193791 319 63 145 600 25GLR_178 415203 7193526 323 54 343 718 25GLR_220 414706 7193674 322 65 156 102 25GLR_219 414716 7193652 323 60 153 66 25GLR_218 414729 7193626 322 60 155 30 25GLR_217 414712 7193639 323 60 155 60 25GLR_216 414703 7193660 323 60 152 78 25GLR_215 414699 7193670 322 60 155 90 25GLR_214 414677 7193689 320 59 155 108 25GLR_210 414663 7193697 321 59 154 144 25GLR_209 414675 7193667 322 70 155 90 25GLR_208 414680 7193656 323 70 155 84 25GLR_207 414686 7193646 322 71 154 72 25GLR_206 414689 7193639 322 70 155 65 25GLR_205 414694 7193629 322 70 155 55 25GLR_203 414712 7193612 322 60 335 110 25GLR_202 414741 7193623 322 61 338 84 25GLR_198 414665 7193642 321 60 154 102 25GLR_186 415085 7193441 328 50 341 750 25GLR_184 414506 7193881 320 58 144 624 25GLR_183 414657 7193690 321 60 154 150 25GLR_182 415386 7194174 324 63 158 900 26HZ001 415357 7193605 323 62 316 900 26HZ002 415078 7193447 329 50 334 750 26HZ003 415219 7193891 334 60 340 734 26HZ006 413721 7193144 316 55 335 402 26HZ005 413609 7193515 311 55 154 402 26HZ004 415009 7193744 325 55 337 804 26HZ010 412947 7193257 306 55 155 372 26HZ009 413378 7193085 314 55 335 402 26HZ008 413507 7193094 313 55 335 402 26HZ007 413386 7193458 309 55 156 402 26HZ043 414353 7193842 317 60 162 654 26HZ041 415263 7193528 322 63 338 877 26HZ040 413281 7193309 311 56 154 402 26HZ039 414505 7193686 318 65 178 402 26HZ038 414406 7193646 319 65 149 384 26HZ037 413564 7193352 317 56 336 450 26HZ036 414271 7193662 319 61 118 552 26HZ035 413825 7193447 314 56 158 422 26HZ034 414189 7193270 317 56 336 520 26HZ033 415479 7193635 324 64 314 1026 26HZ032 413657 7193412 318 55 152 450 26HZ031 414236 7193651 319 55 345 400 26HZ030 413788 7193413 315 55 333 504 26HZ029 414820 7194205 321 55 156 972 26HZ028 413872 7193465 316 56 335 450 26HZ027 414125 7193636 315 55 150 558 26HZ026 414101 7193747 313 62 150 552 26HZ025 414246 7193537 319 55 156 450 26HZ024 414101 7193748 313 54 149 552 26HZ023 413837 7193544 314 55 156 504 26HZ020 414820 7194205 321 55 156 36 26HZ021 414672 7193873 320 54 335 450 26HZ022 414820 7194205 321 55 153 714 26HZ019 414869 7193959 323 54 337 450 26HZ018 414595 7194146 315 56 156 498 26HZ017 415038 7193967 328 55 335 450 26HZ016 414936 7194239 325 56 155 450 26HZ015 415084 7194308 324 55 154 450 26HZ014 415226 7194157 326 59 336 312 26HZ056 415166 7193524 330 54 349 954 26HZ054 413387 7192976 313 55 155 468 26HZ052 414431 7193826 318 66 144 804 26HZ051 413480 7192883 317 55 155 450 26HZ049 415146 7193672 329 78 311 900 26HZ048 414501 7193889 320 64 158 600 26HZ047 413567 7192902 317 55 336 424 26HZ046 415093 7193601 328 51 336 452 26HZ045 414431 7193826 318 67 159 873 26HZ042 413639 7193326 321 56 334 450

Figure 4. Collar Plan Map of released holes. Collars demarcated by black dots

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1818/291729_77f584c6d47bd8e4_006full.jpg

Appendix 2: Significant Intercepts Tables.

High Grade Intercepts: A nominal 1.0 g/t Au lower cut off has been applied to results, with up to 10m internal dilution applied unless otherwise stated.

Hole ID From To Au (ppm) Length 25GLR_135 249 252 15.3 3 25GLR_135 264 266 2.4 2 25GLR_135 318 320 3.3 2 25GLR_135 340 342 1.9 2 25GLR_131 161 173 9.9 12 25GLR_130 121 145 3.7 24 25GLR_130 158 160 4 2 25GLR_125 219 226 1.4 7 25GLR_124 287 299 6.4 12 25GLR_116 328 330 18.8 2 25GLR_116 389 396 2 7 25GLR_108 399 402 1.4 3 25GLR_108 429 440 1.5 11 25GLR_103 417 424 2.1 7 25GLR_103 448 452 1.2 4 25GLR_102 285 295 1.3 10 25GLR_102 356 362 1.9 6 25GLR_099 615 617 3.5 2 25GLR_097 665 669 5.4 4 25GLR_097 712 715 1.1 3 25GLR_128 116 136 2.6 20 25GLR_128 149 151 6.6 2 25GLR_128 166 170 5.2 4 25GLR_142 667 669 2 2 25GLR_142 755 758 1.1 3 25GLR_141 246 252 1.1 6 25GLR_141 345 359 1.5 14 25GLR_138 363 382 9.3 19 25GLR_129 255 258 4.7 3 25GLR_129 347 354 1.5 7 25GLR_109 326 328 55.3 2 25GLR_109 410 416 2.3 6 25GLR_071 283 291 1.7 8 25GLR_152 205 208 1.4 3 25GLR_152 240 242 1.1 2 25GLR_148 214 217 5 3 25GLR_148 240 251 1.2 11 25GLR_148 276 278 1.1 2 25GLR_156 320 332 2.2 12 25GLR_156 413 425 1.3 12 25GLR_154 289 292 6.2 3 25GLR_154 458 464 1.2 6 25GLR_154 488 492 3.1 4 25GLR_154 546 563 1.5 17 25GLR_154 567 570 2.4 3 25GLR_169 154 163 3 9 25GLR_169 196 200 1.9 4 25GLR_163 236 245 2.1 9 25GLR_163 309 330 3.4 21 25GLR_163 357 364 1.6 7 25GLR_176 458 464 1.3 6 25GLR_175 252 254 1.5 2 25GLR_175 339 341 2.6 2 25GLR_175 364 366 2 2 25GLR_171 479 489 6.3 10 25GLR_171 509 512 2.3 3 25GLR_171 651 655 1.1 4 25GLR_171 762 764 1.5 2 25GLR_170 201 218 7.1 17 25GLR_181 60 73 3.8 13 25GLR_220 66 72 5.3 6 25GLR_209 75 83 2.8 8 25GLR_207 47 58 1.8 11 25GLR_206 31 43 4.1 12 25GLR_205 19 29 2.8 10 25GLR_203 8 15 1.9 7 25GLR_203 94 99 1.2 5 25GLR_202 15 30 1.1 15 25GLR_202 37 52 1.2 15 25GLR_186 530 542 1.4 12 25GLR_186 557 559 2.3 2 25GLR_186 667 669 1.7 2 25GLR_184 380 384 1.1 4 25GLR_184 439 442 1 3 25GLR_184 529 533 1.9 4 25GLR_183 90 100 5.4 10 26HZ001 193 198 1.9 5 26HZ001 662 674 1.1 12 26HZ001 677 696 2.1 19 26HZ002 568 593 10.3 25 26HZ006 174 177 1.4 3 26HZ006 240 244 1 4 26HZ006 261 263 4.1 2 26HZ006 367 369 1.1 2 26HZ009 183 185 1 2 26HZ008 198 200 2.1 2 26HZ008 242 254 1 12 26HZ008 298 300 19.1 2 26HZ008 366 383 1.9 17 26HZ043 481 485 42.2 4 26HZ041 733 735 2.4 2 26HZ041 759 761 1.3 2 26HZ040 81 83 1.8 2 26HZ040 119 121 1.2 2 26HZ039 171 175 2.6 4 26HZ036 311 330 5.1 19 26HZ036 346 348 2.5 2 26HZ036 369 372 2.4 3 26HZ035 160 170 1.1 10 26HZ033 956 970 2.3 14 26HZ032 264 273 3 9 26HZ029 755 762 1.2 7 26HZ028 114 117 1.5 3 26HZ027 265 272 1.6 7 26HZ023 257 262 3.5 5 26HZ023 306 317 6.4 11 26HZ023 330 332 1.9 2 26HZ023 345 352 1.2 7 26HZ056 578 596 1.6 18 26HZ056 605 608 4.8 3 26HZ056 705 710 1 5 26HZ049 665 667 1.2 2 26HZ049 680 682 1.8 2 26HZ049 692 700 1.1 8 26HZ046 349 351 1.5 2 26HZ045 541 543 2.8 2

Appendix 2: Significant Intercepts Tables.

Bulk Intercepts: A nominal 0.3 g/t Au lower cut off has been applied to results, with no limit on internal dilution applied unless otherwise stated.

Hole ID From To Au (ppm) Length Comments 25GLR_135 249 354 0.8 105

25GLR_132 6 9 0.5 3

25GLR_132 20 40 0.3 20

25GLR_132 530 535 0.8 5

25GLR_132 800 816 0.3 16

25GLR_131 159 249 1.4 90

25GLR_130 121 247 0.9 126

25GLR_125 168 182 0.3 14

25GLR_125 218 226 1.3 8

25GLR_124 256 259 0.5 3

25GLR_124 280 370 1 90

25GLR_120 510 518 0.4 8

25GLR_120 572 576 0.3 4

25GLR_120 583 586 0.5 3

25GLR_120 673 676 0.4 3

25GLR_116 277 296 0.4 19

25GLR_116 309 423 0.7 114

25GLR_108 326 330 0.3 4

25GLR_108 399 534 0.4 135

25GLR_103 313 331 0.3 18

25GLR_103 409 592 0.3 183

25GLR_102 285 345 0.3 60

25GLR_102 354 414 0.3 60

25GLR_097 629 734 0.5 105

25GLR_128 104 171 1.4 67

25GLR_142 379 382 0.3 3

25GLR_142 659 681 0.4 22

25GLR_142 707 714 0.4 7

25GLR_142 743 780 0.3 37

25GLR_141 246 255 0.9 9

25GLR_141 329 403 0.4 74

25GLR_138 360 414 3.4 54

25GLR_129 255 366 0.4 111

25GLR_113 394 438 0.3 44

25GLR_113 455 460 0.5 5

25GLR_109 318 469 1 151

25GLR_077 360 411 0.3 51

25GLR_071 266 301 0.6 35

25GLR_069 267 271 1 4

25GLR_152 200 208 0.8 8

25GLR_152 240 260 0.4 20

25GLR_148 198 203 0.3 5

25GLR_148 208 278 0.5 70

25GLR_156 318 437 0.5 119

25GLR_160 738 748 0.3 10

25GLR_160 776 865 0.3 89

25GLR_154 237 246 0.3 9

25GLR_154 255 294 0.6 39

25GLR_154 454 572 0.6 118

25GLR_169 153 238 0.6 85

25GLR_163 234 371 0.8 137

25GLR_176 454 498 0.4 44

25GLR_175 252 265 0.4 13

25GLR_175 271 276 0.4 5

25GLR_175 287 295 0.3 8

25GLR_175 300 303 0.4 3

25GLR_175 311 347 0.3 36

25GLR_175 355 377 0.4 22

25GLR_175 443 452 0.6 9

25GLR_173 570 582 0.5 12

25GLR_173 735 740 0.5 5

25GLR_171 473 764 0.4 291

25GLR_170 201 259 2.2 58

25GLR_181 60 80 2.6 20

25GLR_180 298 304 0.7 6

25GLR_180 374 384 0.4 10

25GLR_180 397 411 0.3 14

25GLR_180 414 418 0.3 4

25GLR_180 425 433 0.3 8

25GLR_178 526 532 0.5 6

25GLR_220 66 90 1.5 24

25GLR_219 31 39 0.4 8

25GLR_219 49 54 0.5 5

25GLR_217 19 39 0.4 20

25GLR_215 55 63 0.3 8

25GLR_210 98 101 0.3 3

25GLR_210 105 137 0.4 32

25GLR_209 70 90 1.3 20

25GLR_208 56 59 0.5 3

25GLR_208 64 78 0.6 14

25GLR_207 37 59 1 22

25GLR_206 30 52 2.3 22

25GLR_205 19 35 1.8 16

25GLR_203 8 102 0.4 94

25GLR_202 13 53 1 40

25GLR_186 530 591 0.5 61

25GLR_186 667 677 0.5 10

25GLR_184 364 461 0.3 97

25GLR_184 494 502 0.4 8

25GLR_184 511 569 0.3 58

25GLR_183 90 125 1.7 35

25GLR_182 566 569 0.9 3

25GLR_182 635 660 0.4 25

26HZ001 187 219 0.5 32

26HZ001 649 899 0.4 250

26HZ002 562 641 3.4 79

26HZ006 161 198 0.4 37

26HZ006 234 311 0.4 77

26HZ006 348 378 0.4 30

26HZ006 399 402 0.3 3

26HZ005 365 387 0.3 22

26HZ004 619 637 0.3 18

26HZ009 135 156 0.3 21

26HZ009 180 195 0.3 15

26HZ009 220 272 0.4 52

26HZ008 190 400 0.6 210

26HZ007 120 141 0.3 21

26HZ007 258 318 0.4 60

26HZ007 381 395 0.4 14

26HZ043 399 411 0.4 12

26HZ043 449 458 0.4 9

26HZ043 476 598 1.6 122

26HZ041 671 674 0.6 3

26HZ041 732 828 0.3 96

26HZ040 72 143 0.4 71

26HZ039 171 246 0.3 75

26HZ038 203 207 0.3 4

26HZ038 219 224 0.4 5

26HZ036 311 390 1.5 79 Inc 61m at 1.9g/t gold 26HZ035 159 201 0.3 42

26HZ034 422 428 0.3 6

26HZ034 437 440 0.3 3

26HZ033 383 405 0.3 22

26HZ033 830 833 0.4 3

26HZ033 902 906 0.5 4

26HZ033 945 1012 0.6 67

26HZ032 211 214 0.3 3

26HZ032 258 294 1 36

26HZ031 279 288 0.5 9

26HZ029 675 679 0.5 4

26HZ029 747 763 0.7 16

26HZ028 105 120 0.5 15

26HZ027 181 189 0.3 8

26HZ027 215 327 0.3 112

26HZ026 323 357 0.3 34

26HZ025 128 137 0.3 9

26HZ024 351 355 0.6 4

26HZ024 367 385 0.3 18

26HZ024 403 452 0.3 49

26HZ023 40 47 0.3 7

26HZ023 233 359 1 126 Inc 102m at 1.1 g/t gold 26HZ021 323 328 0.3 5

26HZ019 276 279 0.4 3

26HZ018 173 176 0.4 3

26HZ017 303 316 0.3 13

26HZ014 135 145 0.3 10

26HZ056 564 568 0.3 4

26HZ056 574 741 0.4 167

26HZ056 850 885 0.3 35

26HZ054 418 426 0.4 8

26HZ052 438 441 0.5 3

26HZ052 462 491 0.3 29

26HZ049 617 623 0.4 6

26HZ049 636 639 0.5 3

26HZ049 649 737 0.4 88

26HZ049 767 774 0.4 7

26HZ049 779 799 0.3 20

26HZ048 399 406 0.7 7

26HZ048 438 442 0.5 4

26HZ048 458 472 0.4 14

26HZ048 485 494 0.3 9

26HZ046 349 354 0.8 5

26HZ045 488 543 0.4 55



Appendix 3: JORC Tables

JORC Code, 2012 Edition - Table 1 report template

Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data

(Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections.)

Criteria Commentary Sampling techniques Results are part of BNZ's RC drilling campaign at the recently acquired Glenburgh Gold Project situated ~285 km east of Carnarvon via Gascoyne Junction, WA.

RC drilling samples were collected as 1m single samples.

Each sample collected represents each one (1) metre drilled collected from the rig-mounted cone splitter into individual calico bags (~3kg).

The rig mounted cyclone/cone splitter was levelled at the start of each hole to aid an even fall of the sample through the cyclone into the cone splitter.

RC drilling sample submissions include the use of certified standards (CRMs), and field duplicates were added to the submitted sample sequence to test laboratory equipment calibrations. Standards selected are matched to the analytical method of photon assaying at ALS labs in Perth (~500g units). No composites were taken.

Based on statistical analysis of these results, there is no evidence to suggest the samples are not representative. Drilling techniques The RC drill rig was a Schramm C685 & T685 rig type with the capability to reach >500m depths with a rig-mounted cyclone/cone splitter using a face sample hammer bit of 5 1/2 - 6" size.

The booster was used to apply air to keep drill holes dry and reach deeper depths. Drill sample recovery RC sample recovery is visually assessed and recorded where significantly reduced. Negligible sample loss has been recorded.

RC samples were visually checked for recovery, moisture and contamination. A cyclone and cone splitter were used to provide a uniform sample, and these were routinely cleaned.

RC Sample recoveries are generally high. No significant sample loss has been recorded. Logging RC chip samples have been geologically logged on a per 1 metre process recording lithology, mineralisation, veining, alteration, and weathering.

Geological logging is considered appropriate for this style of deposit (metamorphosed orogenic gold). The entire length of all holes has been geologically logged.

RC drill logging was completed by Benz Mining staff and data entered into BNZ's MXDeposit digital data collection platform provided by Expedio.

All drill chips were collected into 20 compartment-trays for future reference and stored securely at Glenburgh camp. Sub-sampling techniques and sample preparation RC chips were cone split at the rig. Samples were generally dry.

A sample size of between 3 and 5 kg was collected. This size is considered appropriate, and representative of the material being sampled given the width and continuity of the intersections, and the grain size of the material being collected.

For the 1 metre samples, certified analytical standards (appropriate for photon assaying) and field duplicates were inserted at appropriate intervals at a rate equal to 1 in 20 and sent for analysis with the samples.

Sample preparation was undertaken at ALS Laboratory - Perth. Gold analysis utilised the photon assaying methodology where original samples are crushed to 90% better than -3mm with a sub-set 500g separated for non-destructive analysis.

Any sample reporting as having elevated > 1µSv readings during the preparation for photon assaying at ALS labs were flagged and were submitted for fire assay (Au-AA26) methodology at ALS labs in Perth as a quantifying check against the Photon assays. Quality of assay data and laboratory test PhotonAssay at ALS Perth: Samples submitted for PhotonAssay analysis were dried, crushed to achieve approximately 90% passing 3.15 mm, rotary split, and a nominal ~500 g sub-sample was collected (method codes CRU-32a and SPL-32a). The ~500 g sub-sample was analysed for gold using the PhotonAssay technique (method code Au-PA01), together with quality control samples including certified reference materials and field duplicates.

ALS PhotonAssay Analysis Technique: Developed by CSIRO in collaboration with Chrysos Corporation, PhotonAssay is a rapid, chemical-free alternative to conventional fire assay that uses high-energy X-rays. The technique is non-destructive and analyses a substantially larger sample mass than the standard 50 g fire assay. ALS has extensively tested and validated the PhotonAssay method, with results benchmarked against traditional fire assay.

Routine mutli-element analysis - four acid digest with ICP-MS finish (method code ME-MS61) and portable XRF (method code pXRF-NQ) has been completed down hole on a pulverize 500 g split to better than 85% passing 75um (method code PUL-32m) but this information does not form part of this report.

Laboratory QA/QC is maintained through the routine use of internal certified reference materials and blanks as part of standard in-house procedures. In addition, BNZ submitted an independent suite of certified reference materials (see above). These data are formally reviewed on a periodic basis. Verification of sampling and assaying Significant drill intersections are checked by the supervising personnel. The intersections are compared to recorded geology and neighbouring data and reviewed in Leapfrog and QGIS software.

No twinned holes have been drilled to date by Benz Mining, but, planned holes have tested the interpreted mineralised trends, verifying the geometry of the mineralised targets.

All logs were validated by the Project Geologist prior to being sent to the Database Administrator for import

No adjustments have been made to assay data apart from values below the detection limit which are assigned a value of half the detection limit (positive number) Location of data points Hole collar coordinates including RLs have been located by handheld GPS in the field during initial drill site preparation. Actual hole collars were collected by a DGPS system at the Glenburgh Gold Project.

The grid system used for the location of all drill holes is GDA94_MGA _Zone 50s.

Planned hole coordinates and final GPS coordinates are compared in QGIS and Leapfrog project files to ensure all targets have been tested as intended.

The drill string path is monitored as drilling progresses using downhole Axis Champ Gyro tool and compared against the planned drill path, adjustment to the drilling technique is requested as required to ensure the intended path is followed.

Readings were recorded at 30m intervals from surface to end of hole after Benz reviewed single shot verses EOH continuous surveying of the Axis Champ Gyro tool and noted >3 degrees variance in azimuth with hole depth. The single shots produce less variability and are used for hole trace reporting in the database.

Historical drill hole surveys and methods will be reviewed in preparation for any updates to MRE in the future. Data spacing and distribution BNZ's Glenburgh RC drilling has been designed to infill and extend mineralisation defined by historical drilling. Drill spacings are varied. Holes were generally angled between -65 degrees towards ~145 degrees.

The mineralised domains established for pre-BNZ Mineral Resource Estimates have sufficient continuity in both geology and grade to be considered appropriate for the Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimation procedures and classification applied under the 2012 JORC Code. Ongoing drilling will be sufficiently spaced for a reinterpretation based on BNZ's structural model.

No sample compositing of material from drilling has been applied during this drilling campaign. Orientation of data in relation to geological structure Drilling has primarily been undertaken perpendicular to the interpreted mineralised structures as stated above.

No orientation-based sampling bias has been identified - observed intercepts to date indicate the interpreted geology hosting mineralisation is robust. Sample security All samples were prepared in the field by Benz Mining staff and delivered by contracted couriers from the field site to the ALS laboratory in Perth directly.

Individual pre-numbered calco sample bags are placed in polywoven plastic bags (5 per bag) secured at the top with a cable tie. These bags are annotated with the company name and sample numbers, the bags are placed in larger bulker bags for transport to ALS labs in Perth, also labelled with corresponding company name, drill hole and sample identifiers.

Sample pulps are stored in a dry, secure location at Benz's Glenburgh camp. Audits or reviews Data is validated by Benz staff and Geolytic database consultants as it is entered into MXDeposit. Errors are returned to field staff for validation.

All drilled hole collars have been located with a DGPS.

There have been no audits undertaken.

Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results

(Criteria listed in the preceding section also apply to this section.)

Criteria Commentary Mineral tenement and land tenure status Glenburgh Gold Project is a group of 10 tenements and 2 applications. The majority of known gold deposits are located on Mining Lease M09/148.

The tenement is 100% owned by Benz Mining Limited.

The tenements are in good standing and no known impediments exist. Exploration done by other parties Since Helix Resources in 1994 and subsequent work by Gascoyne Resources, about 159,149 soil samples, 1,349 vacuum holes and 2,285 auger holes have been completed at Glenburgh.

48 diamond holes, 398 RC holes, 6 air-core holes and 462 RAB holes have been drilled in the Glenburgh area to identify the distribution and evaluate the potential of the deposit.

Drilling to date has identified 10 high potential deposits in the Glenburgh area which are: Tuxedo, Icon, Apollo, Mustang, Shelby, Hurricane, Zone 102, Zone 126, NE3 and NE4 deposits. Geology Gold mineralisation at the Glenburgh deposit is hosted in Paleoproterozoic upper-amphibolite to granulite facies siliciclastic rocks of the Glenburgh Terrane, in the southern Gascoyne Province of Western Australia.

Gold was first discovered at the Glenburgh deposit in 1994 by Helix Resources during follow-up drilling of soil geochemical anomalies. Mineralisation occurs in shears within quartz + feldspar + biotite ± garnet gneiss, which contains discontinuous blocks or lenses of amphibolite and occasional thin magnetite-bearing metamorphics, probably derived from chemical sediments.

Higher-grade mineralisation appears to be directly related to silica flooding in the gneiss. This silica flooding may give rise to quartz 'veins' up to several metres thick, although scales of several centimetres to tens of centimetres are the norm. Neither the higher-grade silica lodes nor the more pervasive lower-grade mineralisation exhibits sharp or well-defined lithological contacts. Drill hole Information For this announcement, 111 Reverse Circulation (RC) drill holes are being reported.

Collar details have been provided in Appendix 1.

For earlier released results, see previous announcements by Gascoyne Resources (ASX: GCY) and Spartan Resources (ASX: SPR). Data aggregation methods No material information has been excluded.

Low Grade: A nominal 0.3 ppm Au lower cut off has been applied to with no internal dilution length applied.

High grade: A nominal 1 ppm Au lower cut off has been applied to with up to 10m internal dilution length applied.

Higher grade Au intervals lying within broader zones of Au mineralisation are reported as included intervals.

No top cuts have been applied to reported intercepts.

No metal equivalent values have been used.

All reported assays have been length weighted if appropriate.

Some drill holes reported in this announcement were previously disclosed based on partial assay results. Completion of outstanding assays has resulted in updated intercepts now being reported. Relationship between mineralisation widths and intercept lengths Drilling is generally oriented perpendicular to the interpreted strike of mineralisation, and intercepts are reported as downhole lengths unless otherwise stated.

To improve understanding of true widths, a subset of holes in this program were drilled from the opposite azimuth to previous drilling to test structural geometry. Ongoing drilling and geological modelling are required to confirm the true orientation and extent of mineralised lenses. Diagrams Relevant diagrams are included in the report. Balanced reporting All meaningful data relating to the Exploration program has been included and reported to the market as assays are received. Other substantive exploration data See body of announcement. Further work Assays for the remainder of the programme will be reported once received and validated.

Ongoing drilling across the Glenburgh camp to extend mineralisation along strike and at depth.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/291729

Source: Benz Mining Corp.