Aerendir Mobile Inc. clarifies that its CEO, Dr. Martin A. Zizi, has never had any relationship or affiliation with Nova Tech Ltd., which is named in the Securities and Exchange Commission's civil action, Securities and Exchange Commission v. Nova Tech Ltd., et al., Civ. Action No. 1:24-cv-23058 (S.D. Fla.). The SEC complaint in that matter names a separate individual identified as Martin J. Zizi.

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Dr. Martin A. Zizi, founder and CEO of Aerendir Mobile Inc.

Aerendir Mobile seeks to eliminate any confusion linked to that individual, Martin J. Zizi, who is identified in the SEC matter Securities and Exchange Commission v. Nova Tech Ltd., et al., Civ. Action No. 1:24-cv-23058. Aerendir Mobile provides this information to allow accurate due diligence about its activities and reserves the right to take legal action against any individuals or entities who willfully propagate false and misleading information.

Aerendir Mobile stands firmly behind the integrity of its leadership and business practices and refuses to tolerate damaging spread of misinformation or misidentification.

About Aerendir Mobile

Aerendir Mobile is a pioneer in mobile neurotechnology, offering NeuroPrint, a cutting-edge authentication solution that prioritizes security and privacy. By leveraging neurotechnology for on-device verification, Aerendir eliminates the need for cloud-based storage, ensuring users retain full control over their data. Its innovations enhance privacy, security, and convenience across mobile and IoT applications, revolutionizing how users interact with devices.

aerendir.info

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Contacts:

Legal Contact

WilmerHale

2600 El Camino Real

Suite 400

Palo Alto, CA 94306

+1 650 858 6000

Media Contact

Naina Narain

Aerendir Mobile Inc.

pr@aermob.com