REPT BATTERO achieves first annual profit of RMB 681 million in 2025

SHANGHAI, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- REPT BATTERO Energy Co., Ltd. (0666.HK) announced its annual results for 2025 on 26th March 2026.

By business segment, revenue from power battery products amounted to RMB10.0 billion (approx. USD1.4 billion), up 35.6 percent year-on-year, while revenue from energy storage battery products reached RMB13.6 billion (approx. USD1.9 billion), up 86.8 percent year-on-year, making it the primary driver of overall revenue growth.

The Group continued to enhance its market position and further developed a diversified business portfolio comprising energy storage, passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle segments. In 2025, the Group ranked first globally in residential energy storage battery shipments and fifth globally in overall energy storage battery shipments. In the power battery sector, the Group ranked second in China for heavy-duty truck battery shipments and seventh in shipments of lithium iron phosphate (LFP) power batteries.

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