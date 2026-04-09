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WKN: A3E3BH | ISIN: CNE1000069Z2 | Ticker-Symbol: L52
Frankfurt
08.04.26 | 09:55
1,650 Euro
+8,55 % +0,130
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
REPT BATTERO ENERGY CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
REPT BATTERO ENERGY CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
09.04.2026 05:48 Uhr
113 Leser
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REPT BATTERO achieves first annual profit of RMB 681 million in 2025

SHANGHAI, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- REPT BATTERO Energy Co., Ltd. (0666.HK) announced its annual results for 2025 on 26th March 2026.

By business segment, revenue from power battery products amounted to RMB10.0 billion (approx. USD1.4 billion), up 35.6 percent year-on-year, while revenue from energy storage battery products reached RMB13.6 billion (approx. USD1.9 billion), up 86.8 percent year-on-year, making it the primary driver of overall revenue growth.

The Group continued to enhance its market position and further developed a diversified business portfolio comprising energy storage, passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle segments. In 2025, the Group ranked first globally in residential energy storage battery shipments and fifth globally in overall energy storage battery shipments. In the power battery sector, the Group ranked second in China for heavy-duty truck battery shipments and seventh in shipments of lithium iron phosphate (LFP) power batteries.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2952016/REPT_BATTERO_Yangtze_river_delta_research_institute.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/rept-battero-achieves-first-annual-profit-of-rmb-681-million-in-2025-302737670.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
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