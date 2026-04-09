Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 09.04.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Oregen Energy baut Position aus - während Öl bei $96 konsolidiert und Namibias Mega-Ölboom weiter eskaliert
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
09.04.2026 06:24 Uhr
225 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Sitecove: Australian Team Unveils AI Inference Breakthrough

SYDNEY, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Australian web infrastructure company Sitecove has developed a new AI inference optimisation architecture, the Sitecove HyperCache Inference Protocol (SHIP), designed to significantly improve how large language models are served in production.

Originally built during internal performance work, SHIP takes a system-level approach to inference - optimising memory handling, cache behaviour, scheduling, and token generation as a unified system rather than isolated components.

In early real-world tests, SHIP achieved up to a 91% reduction in GPU usage and speed improvements of up to 12×, alongside gains in memory efficiency and cost per token.

Rethinking the Inference Stack

Most AI inference optimisation focuses on individual layers such as model compression or cache tuning. SHIP instead reworks the entire inference lifecycle, introducing a multi-layered architecture that compounds efficiency gains across memory, compute, and throughput - key constraints in large-scale AI deployment.

Built Outside the AI Establishment

SHIP was developed by a team known for web infrastructure rather than AI research.

"This came out of solving real constraints in our own systems," said founder Adam Kerr.

"We weren't trying to reinvent AI - just make it faster and more efficient. The results exceeded expectations, including reducing cost per million tokens from $49 to $4."

Why It Matters

As AI scales, infrastructure - not models - is becoming the primary bottleneck. Improvements in memory utilisation, throughput, and cost per inference directly impact operating costs, with even small gains delivering significant savings at scale.

What's Next

Efficiency is emerging as a defining challenge in AI as GPU demand continues to outpace supply. SHIP reflects a broader trend of impactful innovation coming from smaller, systems-focused teams.

About Sitecove

Sitecove is an Australian web infrastructure company focused on hosting and performance optimisation for small to medium businesses. Founded in 2022 by Adam Kerr.

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2952884/Sitecove_SHIP_White_Paper_Redacted.pdf

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/australian-team-unveils-ai-inference-breakthrough-302737705.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.