Global Binder Jet Market Set for Strong Growth as Automation and Smart Manufacturing Drive Demand | Future Market Insights (FMI)

Quick Stats: Binder Jet Market

Market Size (2025): USD 14.41 Billion

USD 14.41 Billion Market Size (2026): USD 15.80 Billion

USD 15.80 Billion Market Size (2036): USD 39.51 Billion

USD 39.51 Billion Growth Rate: 9.60% CAGR (2026-2036)

9.60% CAGR (2026-2036) Top Growth Countries: China (12.96%), India (12.00%), Germany (11.04%)

China (12.96%), India (12.00%), Germany (11.04%) Leading Segment: Hardware (38.7% share in 2026)

Hardware (38.7% share in 2026) Top End-Use: Healthcare (29.4% share in 2026)

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Pricing Trends and Automation Impact

Pricing in automation systems like robotics, control equipment, and industrial machinery is changing. Buyers are no longer focused only on low prices. Instead, they look at:

Total cost over the full lifecycle

Energy use and efficiency

Maintenance and downtime costs

Compatibility with automation systems

Binder jet technology helps reduce costs because it uses less energy and avoids heat in production. This makes it attractive for companies looking to improve efficiency.

Installed Base and Replacement Demand

Many industries are replacing old machines with new, automated systems. This is happening because:

Old equipment does not meet new safety and compliance rules

Companies want better performance and automation

New factories (especially in Asia) are skipping old technologies

There is strong demand for systems that support PLC, SCADA, DCS, IIoT, and robotics integration.

Production Capacity and Global Supply Chain

Different regions have different strengths:

China & India: Fast growth, strong manufacturing expansion

Fast growth, strong manufacturing expansion Germany & Europe: High-quality production and strict compliance

High-quality production and strict compliance USA: Advanced technology and strong demand

Key trends:

Growing need to import high-quality components in some regions

Strong export competition from large, integrated suppliers

More mergers as companies expand capabilities

Automation Adoption Across Industries

Automation is growing across many sectors:

Process industries: Better control and consistency

Better control and consistency Manufacturing: Faster production and prototyping

Faster production and prototyping Warehousing & packaging: Improved speed and efficiency

Improved speed and efficiency Healthcare: High precision and strong demand

Technologies like robotics, sensors, machine vision, and IIoT are driving this shift.

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Key Buyers and Procurement Trends

Main buyers include:

OEMs

System integrators

EPC companies

Plant operators

What buyers want:

Certified and reliable suppliers

Systems that meet global standards

Long-term cost savings, not just low price

Multiple suppliers to reduce risk

After-Sales Services and Cost Optimization

Companies now focus on long-term performance after buying equipment. Important factors include:

Predictive maintenance using sensors and data

Service contracts for uptime

Remote monitoring and quick repairs

Lower lifecycle costs

Suppliers offering strong service support are gaining more business.

Regulations and Energy Efficiency

Rules are becoming stricter worldwide. Companies must follow:

Safety standards

Material performance rules

Environmental and energy efficiency norms

This is pushing demand for high-quality, certified automation systems.

Competitive Landscape

Leading companies such as Desktop Metal, Digital Metal, ExOne, GE Additive, HP, Viridis3D, and Voxeljet are competing based on:

Product innovation

Automation integration

Installed base and experience

Global supply capabilities

The market is also seeing consolidation as companies expand their offerings.

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About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) stands out by delivering actionable, decision-maker-focused research, not just data. Unlike traditional reports that focus only on market size and forecasts, FMI provides:

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across equipment and technologies Installed base and replacement cycle insights to predict real demand

to predict real demand Procurement and buyer behavior analysis from OEMs, EPC firms, and plant operators

from OEMs, EPC firms, and plant operators Supply chain and trade flow intelligence including import/export dynamics

including import/export dynamics Technology adoption insights across automation, IIoT, robotics, and smart manufacturing

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