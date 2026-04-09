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PR Newswire
09.04.2026 07:48 Uhr
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Jiahui Health: World's First CAR-T Therapy for Solid Tumors Available in China Soon

A New Hope for Patients with Advanced Gastric and Pancreatic Cancers

SHANGHAI, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A groundbreaking new CAR-T cell therapy for advanced gastrointestinal cancers is expected to become available in China in the first half of 2026, marking a major step forward in cancer treatment. Jiahui International Cancer Center will be among the leading medical institutions offering access to this innovative therapy for eligible patients.

The therapy, known as satri-cel (CT041), is the world's first CAR-T treatment specifically developed for solid tumors targeting Claudin18.2, a biomarker commonly found in gastric (stomach) and pancreatic cancers.

A New Era in Cancer Treatment

CAR-T therapy is a highly personalized treatment that uses a patient's own immune cells, reprogrammed to recognize and attack cancer cells with precision. Unlike traditional therapies, CAR-T cells can expand inside the body and continue to fight cancer over time.

While CAR-T has already transformed outcomes in blood cancers, this new therapy represents a major breakthrough in treating solid tumors, where effective options have historically been limited.

Promising Clinical Results

Clinical studies conducted in China have demonstrated encouraging outcomes for patients with advanced gastric and gastroesophageal cancers:

  • Objective response rate (ORR): ~41%, significantly higher than standard treatments
  • More than 10x improvement vs. conventional therapies in some comparisons
  • Progression-free survival extended to ~4.7 months vs. ~1.7 months with standard care

These results have been presented at leading international conferences and published in top-tier medical journals, highlighting the global significance of this therapy.

Addressing a Major Unmet Need

Advanced gastric and pancreatic cancers remain among the most difficult cancers to treat, with limited effective options in later lines of therapy and poor survival outcomes.

This CAR-T therapy offers a new treatment pathway for patients who have exhausted conventional options.

Who May Benefit

This therapy may be suitable for patients who:

  • Have advanced or metastatic gastric or gastroesophageal cancer
  • Have received at least two prior lines of treatment
  • Show Claudin18.2-positive tumors
  • Meet clinical eligibility criteria

Each patient will undergo a detailed medical evaluation to determine suitability.

Looking Ahead

This therapy represents a milestone in oncology, opening the door for CAR-T treatments beyond blood cancers and into solid tumors.

Ongoing research is exploring broader applications, including earlier-stage treatment and additional tumor types.

Contact Information

For more information, teleconsultation appointments and eligibility assessments please contact:

Email: internationaloffice@jiahui.com
WhatsApp: +852 4619 1904

Full article: https://jiahui.com/en/news/200

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/worlds-first-car-t-therapy-for-solid-tumors-available-in-china-soon-302737806.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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