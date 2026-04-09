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PR Newswire
09.04.2026 08:18 Uhr
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Infocentric Partners with Shipsy to Help Logistics Teams in the Philippines Drive Outcomes with AI

MANILA, Philippines, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Infocentric Solutions Inc. and Shipsy, a leading provider of AI-native solutions for logistics, today announced a partnership aimed at helping logistics teams in the Philippines use AI for amplifying outcomes.

Together, both organizations seek to help enterprises get access to best-in-class technology to compete globally and move from manual work due to fragmented systems to outcome-led operations, acting as consultative partners rather than vendors.

The partnership combines Infocentric's expertise in systems integration, infrastructure, and data governance with Shipsy's AI-native system of action that orchestrates end-to-end logistics operations across planning, execution, settlements, and analytics.

"This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to help organizations manage logistics with greater precision and agility," said Mr. Edler Panlilio, President and CEO of the Centric Group. "By aligning enterprise systems and infrastructure with an AI-native platform, we enable leaders to make informed decisions across every mile of operations."

The Philippines' fast-growing eCommerce market and robust economy are driving demand for more scalable logistics operations. Enterprises continue to face challenges from legacy systems, fragmented island distribution networks, and rising last-mile costs. With the country's digital economy projected to reach $150 billion by 2030, organizations are investing in platforms that strengthen operational control and reduce manual dependencies.

"This collaboration allows organizations to connect their existing systems and data environments with Shipsy's AI-native platform, moving from reactive operations to proactive execution and control," said Josh Redillas, Shipsy Practice Lead at Infocentric.

Soham Chokshi, Co-founder and CEO, Shipsy, added: "The Philippines is an innovative market ready to adopt AI at its core. We look forward to combining our global experience with Infocentric's local expertise to unlock new efficiencies."

Shipsy recently launched AgentFleet, an AI-native workforce of purpose-built agents that execute operational tasks across customer experience, financial operations, and network coordination, helping enterprises transform manual workflows into automated execution.

About Infocentric Solutions Inc.

Infocentric is a Philippine-based technology solutions provider specializing in identity security, cybersecurity, infrastructure, cloud, and enterprise integration services, helping organizations across logistics, financial services, utilities, and government modernize and scale their operations.

About Shipsy

Shipsy is redefining the logistics industry with its AI-native Enterprise Transportation Management Platform, serving 250+ customers in 30+ countries, including 9 Fortune 500 companies. Featured in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Transportation (global) and Warehouse Management (APAC). Learn more at www.shipsy.ai.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/infocentric-partners-with-shipsy-to-help-logistics-teams-in-the-philippines-drive-outcomes-with-ai-302737869.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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