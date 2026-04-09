Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Appointment of Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / April 9, 2026 / Bolt Metals Corp. ("Bolt" or the "Company") (TSXV:BOLT)(OTCQB:PCRCF)(FSE:A3D8AK), a North American mineral acquisition and exploration company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Rick Mah as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary of the Company, effective immediately.

Mr. Mah is a seasoned finance executive with more than 25 years of experience spanning public and private companies across the technology, finance, natural resources, and hospitality sectors. Over the course of his career, he has held progressively senior leadership roles and has developed deep expertise in corporate finance, capital markets, financial reporting, and strategic planning.

Mr. Mah has been instrumental in supporting and executing a broad range of financing initiatives, contributing to the successful raising of over $700 million in capital. He has also played a key role in numerous strategic transactions ranging from $1 million to $3.4 billion, including mergers and acquisitions, asset divestitures, and complex valuation and integration mandates. His experience provides a strong foundation in financial stewardship, risk management, and long-term value creation for shareholders.

He currently serves as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary of Panther Minerals Inc., and as Chief Financial Officer of Arctic Fox Lithium Corp., as well as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary of UraniumX Discovery Corp., demonstrating his breadth of experience across publicly listed issuers and his ability to manage complex financial reporting and regulatory requirements.

Mr. Mah is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA) and a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) charterholder and holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from Simon Fraser University.

The appointment follows the resignation of Mr. William Page as Chief Financial Officer, Corporate Secretary, and Director of the Company, effective immediately. The Company thanks Mr. Page for his contributions and wishes him well in his future endeavors.

About Bolt Metals Corp.

Bolt Metals Corp. is a North American mineral acquisition and exploration company focused on the development of quality precious and base metal properties that are drill-ready with high-upside and expansion potential. Bolt trades on the CSE under the symbol BOLT, the OTC under the symbol PCRFC and in Germany under the WKN A3D8AK.

BOLT METALS CORP.

Zachary Kotowych, CEO and Director

For more information, please email info@boltmetals.com or visit www.boltmetals.com.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking statements:

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which is based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the Company's future plans and objectives. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information.

SOURCE: Bolt Metals Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/bolt-metals-corp.-announces-appointment-of-chief-financial-officer-and-corporate-1156368