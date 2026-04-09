New Zealand's Electricity Authority has introduced a 10 kW default export limit for residential solar and battery systems to standardize grid access and support higher penetration of distributed energy. Australia New Zealand's Electricity Authority Te Mana Hiko has updated its generation and storage connection rules to streamline the ability of grid-scale and residential solar energy systems to supply local networks. Rooftop solar, batteries and utility-scale solar farms will be able to export more power while staying within safety and reliability limits. Electricity Authority General Manager ...

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