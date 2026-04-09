The 700-square-meter destination at Amagertorv features a dedicated performance section alongside the Company's innovative lifestyle and comfort technologies

Expanding on its retail store network throughout Denmark, Skechers brings its revolutionary performance and lifestyle comfort technologies to Copenhagen with the city's first Skechers flagship destination. Located in the heart of Amagertorv, the 700-square-meter store showcases the brand's extensive offering of award-winning product worn by leading athletes around the globe, as well as its renowned innovations like Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins and popular styles for all walks of life.

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Skechers first flagship store in Copenhagen opens in the heart of Amagertorv.

"Skechers has experienced strong growth in the Nordics, particularly in Denmark. We have established a solid footprint across the region with 32 stores in the country, and our high-profile Copenhagen store has arrived at the right place and time to escalate our presence," said Michael Greenberg, president of Skechers. "Offering physical galleries where customers can walk in, explore and experience our product firsthand has transformed every part of our brand-from our immersive World of Sports experiences to lifestyle and performance destinations. This all-encompassing flagship store joins our most prominent Skechers destinations around the globe-presenting Nordic consumers with the innovations, comfort, convenience and value that have made Skechers one of Europe's fastest-growing names in footwear."

"Our exceptional flagship retail space and Amagertorv's high-traffic destination make it the perfect setting to connect our signature Comfort That Performs with locals and visitors from around the world," added Peter Jørgensen, country manager of Skechers Nordics. "Amagertorv provides a premium space with maximum visibility alongside strong international and Danish brands where we can showcase the full breadth of our universe and offer a footwear experience beyond the ordinary."

A re-imagination of mid-century design illuminated by state-of-the-art digital LED screens, Copenhagen-inspired graphics and even a giant Skechers Slip-ins shoe, the modern space showcases the brand's popular lifestyle footwear collections for every age and activity: from athleisure, fashion, casual and work styles for men and women to a dedicated section for children's product. The store's Skechers Performance area offers a gallery of the brand's innovations, where athletes and enthusiasts can experience the brand's extensive offering for running, football, golf, court/padel, basketball, and outdoor footwear.

Skechers collections are enhanced with the Company's comfort innovations and game-changing performance technologies-including its Skechers Hyper Burst Pro Technology, Skechers Performance FitKnit Technology, Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins Technology, Skechers Glide-Step Technology, Skechers Arch Fit Technology, Skechers Max Cushioning Technology and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam Technology. Shoppers will also enjoy a unique Skechers apparel and accessories range that will be new to Denmark.

The global roster of elite pros competing in Skechers footwear now includes Denmark football player Matt O'Riley along with Anthony Elanga, Harry Kane, Mohammed Kudus, Romeo Lavia and Baris Alper Yilmaz; basketball stars Joel Embiid, OG Anunoby, Julius Randle, Isaiah Hartenstein, Jackie Young, Rickea Jackson, and Kiki Iriafen; and golfers Brooke Henderson, Matt Fitzpatrick, Bernhard Langer and Max Greyserman.

The new location at Amagertorv 11, 1160 København K joins four Skechers concept stores in Copenhagen, as well as 27 locations across Denmark. Consumers can also shop at approximately 5,300 Skechers retail stores, online at skechers.dk, and at department stores and footwear retailers around the world.

About Sports Connection ApS and SKECHERS U.S.A., Inc.

Sports Connection ApS is a subsidiary of Skechers U.S.A., Inc., The Comfort Technology Company based in Southern California. Skechers designs, develops and markets a diverse range of lifestyle and performance footwear, apparel and accessories for men, women and children. The Company's collections are available in 180 countries and territories through department and specialty stores, and direct to consumers through skechers.com and approximately 5,300 Skechers retail stores. A Fortune 500 company, Skechers manages its international business through a network of wholly-owned subsidiaries, joint venture partners, and distributors. For more information, please visit about.skechers.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

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Contacts:

Media Contacts:

Peter Jørgensen

peter.jorgensen@skechers.com

Jennifer Clay

SKECHERS U.S.A., Inc.

jennc@skechers.com